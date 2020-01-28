 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Comedy Central caught in "Lone Gunmen-9/11" sitch over "Chamberlain Heights" episode depicting Kobe dying in helicopter crash. Scrubs all online references, asks fans not to post. Yeah, good luck with that   (1430kasi.iheart.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Chamberlain Heights Cartoon Predicts Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Death
Youtube QuugtWvJE6I


Oh shiat, even made a "pass" joke.
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
1 hour ago  
Aw, jeez, Lois, this is more embarrassing than that time the Prophet Muhammed gave me a football helmet with a fish on top of it!
 
CarnySaur
1 hour ago  

puffy999: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/QuugtWvJ​E6I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Oh shiat, even made a "pass" joke.


Not sure why the person who posted felt like padding it out with a lot of grim.
 
aaronx [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
My outrage mechanism appears to be broken. I'll have to get it checked eventually, I guess.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
HAY!
Jokes about the dead celebrities won't fly... Just like their planes and helicopters.
 
Oysterman
1 hour ago  
That's the clairvoyant Comedy Central show?  Not Review?  Not Key & Peele? Not Chapelle's Show?  That?
 
Sandelaphon
1 hour ago  
Here's the clip of that episode, apparently from March 2001.
The Lone Gunmen predict 9-11!
Youtube cmmOVSmmdwk
 
Wolf892
1 hour ago  
What's the last thing that went through Kobe's mind during the crash?
Something something PAID TO MAKE A RAPE ACCUSATION GO AWAY!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Wolf892: What's the last thing that went through Kobe's mind during the crash?


Probably the floorboards
 
Doctor Poop
1 hour ago  

puffy999: Wolf892: What's the last thing that went through Kobe's mind during the crash?

Probably the floorboards


Woooooow
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
56 minutes ago  
I'll never forget his last words
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
55 minutes ago  
Lone Gunmen's got nothing on Tom Clancy's "Debt of Honor" for predictions.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
54 minutes ago  

puffy999: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/QuugtWvJ​E6I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Oh shiat, even made a "pass" joke.


I have to admit, even with tragic knowledge of today, that was a good sports joke. And I am not even a sports fan.
 
jtown
49 minutes ago  

Sandelaphon: Here's the clip of that episode, apparently from March 2001.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cmmOVSmm​dwk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


wweek.comView Full Size
 
coronavirus
48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
43 minutes ago  
With others having posted recycled Challenger jokes, here goes...


Did you hear they thought they found part of Kobe on the 101 Freeway?

[I'll let one of you braver than me fill in the punchline]
 
Pichu0102
36 minutes ago  

Warthog: With others having posted recycled Challenger jokes, here goes...


Did you hear they thought they found part of Kobe on the 101 Freeway?

[I'll let one of you braver than me fill in the punchline]


Is the joke here that a serial killer cannibal left a completely unrelated victim of his on the freeway?
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  
Sietch?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kokomo61
28 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Lone Gunmen's got nothing on Tom Clancy's "Debt of Honor" for predictions.


Jack Ryan was always Tom Clancy's Walter Mitty-esque version of himself, and it was good for the novels I read (Red October, Patriot Games, Sum of All Fears, Red Storm Rising), but after getting to the end of that book, I didn't want to read any more hero self-worship.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  
The program didn't " predict " anything.
Stupid article.

RIP Mr. B.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  

Warthog: With others having posted recycled Challenger jokes, here goes...


Did you hear they thought they found part of Kobe on the 101 Freeway?

[I'll let one of you braver than me fill in the punchline]


Why was Kobe flying in a helicopter with something at steak?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Warthog: With others having posted recycled Challenger jokes, here goes...


Did you hear they thought they found part of Kobe on the 101 Freeway?

[I'll let one of you braver than me fill in the punchline]

Why was Kobe flying in a helicopter with something at steak?


*****was
Damn it
 
BadJazz
13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: Warthog: With others having posted recycled Challenger jokes, here goes...


Did you hear they thought they found part of Kobe on the 101 Freeway?

[I'll let one of you braver than me fill in the punchline]

Why was Kobe flying in a helicopter with something at steak?

*****was
Damn it


Well done.
 
hardinparamedic
7 minutes ago  
Kobe, sadly went down surrounded by two minors who were cruelly ignored by the Internet in their jokes.

But even sadder, it wasn't the first time he went down with a minor
 
