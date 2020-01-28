 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   Exes will be eaten live during a 3-day anti-Valentine's Day promotion   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Saturday Night Live, Mammal, El Paso Zoo, name submission form, television station KTSM reports, zoo animals, small mammals, Quit Bugging Me' event  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The El Paso Zoo is celebrating Valentine's Day with an event where scorned lovers can name cockroaches after their exes, who will then be fed to zoo animals

Well that's not psychotic at all.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, COM files forever!
 
batlock666
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Some kind of cannibal/vore fetish, I suppose? I thought Fark wasn't my personal erotica site?
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'd rather feed the cockroaches to my ex,
 
JNowe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Those are the lucky ones.
 
sleze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who waits until Valentine's Day?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Better than Florida way feeding ex-lovers to alligators. I guess.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sleze: Who waits until Valentine's Day?

[Fark user image 850x478]


scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can I feed my ex to the animals directly?  She's taking up valuable space in my freezer.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jeez, we used to just have an anti-Valentine's Day party and sink a plastic cleaver into a heart-shaped cake.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If human cannibalism is involved, I will be in this thread.  Bonus points for the execs being eaten live.  The hardcore version of cannibalism.  The only more hardcore is autocannibalism.
 
ng2810
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mugato: The El Paso Zoo is celebrating Valentine's Day with an event where scorned lovers can name cockroaches after their exes, who will then be fed to zoo animals

Well that's not psychotic at all.


One of my feeders ended up being too big for my lizard to eat, and just continued to grow. I just discovered last night that I now have a pet 2 inch cockroach. She and my lizard seem to be getting along well.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Or they could just go with this instead.

Kids In The Hall - Brain Candy - Worms to Ex-Girlfriends
Youtube iJ__KkzH1U8
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: The El Paso Zoo is celebrating Valentine's Day with an event where scorned lovers can name cockroaches after their exes, who will then be fed to zoo animals

Well that's not psychotic at all.


I'm just glad they seem to be moving on.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And here I thought it would be something cool like " Watch your ex be eaten by cockroaches"


/not cool
// think of all the roach poop.
/// 3 ?
 
