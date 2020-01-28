 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gothamist)   New York names "Cannabis Czar" to explain to stoned New Yorkers the proliferation of historically Russian titles in US politics   (gothamist.com) divider line
24
    More: Interesting, Hashish, Legality of cannabis by country, Global Marijuana March, Cannabis, Legal and medical status of cannabis, Legality of cannabis, Hemp, Governor Andrew Cuomo  
•       •       •

323 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2020 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cannabis Czar", is that directed by Martin Scorsese or Brian DePalma?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'You're the new Cannabis Czar? Congrats, fuzzy dude!
Did you tell them about the chimp thing?'
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sold all my weed stock before it took a dive last year. It may be time to buy back in.


(Actual stocks not drugs)
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We haven't been this obsessed by "the Russians" since Patton wanted to invade them in 1945.

Get a grip already.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: We haven't been this obsessed by "the Russians" since Patton wanted to invade them in 1945.

Get a grip already.


I know!  They're our friends now!
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
https://www.nba.com/video/2019/05/07/​2​0190507-starters-czar-telestrator-mike​-fratello
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For some reason this reminded me of Glenn Beck's "more czars than communist Russia" rant and now I have the weirdest fit of the giggles; craving for munchies.
 
groovybomb [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: We haven't been this obsessed by "the Russians" since Patton wanted to invade them in 1945.

Get a grip already.


What? I take it you weren't alive in the 50s... Or 60s... Or 70s... Or 80s.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Boyar, is that headline funny.  Did you commissar a comedian to write that for you, subby?
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: We haven't been this obsessed by "the Russians" since Patton wanted to invade them in 1945.

Get a grip already.


Go to hell, traitor.
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
1. Don't smoke that Stanky crap on the Subway

2. Don't smoke that Stanky crap on the Street
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
NSFW.
Czarface Inspectah Deck & 7L & Esoteric (full album 2013)
Youtube h2SrZfGsTzE
Say hello to my little friend!
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: We haven't been this obsessed by "the Russians" since Patton wanted to invade them in 1945.

Get a grip already.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Speaking of Patton...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: For some reason this reminded me of Glenn Beck's "more czars than communist Russia" rant and now I have the weirdest fit of the giggles; craving for munchies.


Isn't that like saying "more emperors than communist China" or "more geniuses than than the current residents of the White House"?
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rubi_con_man: 1. Don't smoke that Stanky crap on the Subway

2. Don't smoke that Stanky crap on the Street


1. Agreed. Please don't smoke on the Subway.

2. On the Street I vape my cannabis so as to avoid offense as much as possible.

3. I like that Stanky crap. I've been known to follow someone who is smoking a joint down the sidewalk just to bask in their secondhand smoke. (Is that weird?)
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's from "Caesar" so it's actually Roman.
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
cloudofdust:

3. I like that Stanky crap. I've been known to follow someone who is smoking a joint down the sidewalk just to bask in their secondhand smoke. (Is that weird?)

And then you rob them?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: For some reason this reminded me of Glenn Beck's "more czars than communist Russia" rant and now I have the weirdest fit of the giggles; craving for munchies.

Isn't that like saying "more emperors than communist China" or "more geniuses than than the current residents of the White House"?


It was a beautiful piece of weaponized derp. I'm pretty sure it left a welt.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rubi_con_man: 1. Don't smoke that Stanky crap on the Subway

2. Don't smoke that Stanky crap on the Street


You bet.  It spoils the natural New York City odor of piss and old vomit.
 
tirob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"We are not looking to have a commercialized industry that is trying to create more consumers."

Right.  Because the THC industry in every jurisdiction where the stuff is legal to sell at retail has everywhere resisted the temptation to try to sell more and more of their wares.

"We're trying to take the current use, which is supplied by the illicit market with products that are often dangerous or marketed towards children or youth or products, [...a]nd we're trying to put it in a regulatory structure to ensure that these products are not marketed toward or distributed toward the most vulnerable members of our communities, particularly children."

Hilarious.

Because once you legalize it, everyone stops marketing THC to kids immediately.

https://www.oregonlive.com/clark-coun​t​y/2018/12/teen-trio-accused-of-murder-​in-vancouver-area-strip-mall-marijuana​-robbery.html

Mr. Birenbaum, you missed your calling; you should have been a comedian instead of a weed regulator.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tsar/Czar is just a Caesar by another name.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Tsar/Czar is just a Caesar by another name.


Inhale, Caesar!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: 1. Agreed. Please don't smoke on the Subway.


Updated Petula Clark lyrics...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FortyHams: I sold all my weed stock before it took a dive last year. It may be time to buy back in.


(Actual stocks not drugs)


I on the other hand spent all my money on actual weed.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report