9
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Boomers use them poorly, the Gen-Xers use them ironically, and the Millennials create all new uses for them. They've got their own movie, warring factions rage about the proper place for lettuce on a cheeseburger, and the Kardashians have their own set that so help me I will block the number of anyone who sends me one from.

And now Vermont politicians want to consider adding them to license plates. I mean, why? Are they running out of numbers and letters? Is this new rehab technique to get their prisoners used to this new method of communication as they stamp them out before release? Can we trust the older generation, who often aren't hip to the latest social trends, to even properly identify these? "Okay, let's see, looks like Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, then a frowny face...or maybe a depressed face... what I think is a dog catching a Frisbee, and a peace sign? No, the one with two fingers, not the circle with lines... Okay, maybe not a dog.. or a Frisbee... and screw it, I'm texting a picture to my kid, gimme a minute."

I often wonder if we are moving towards using imagery as a universal language, now that manufacturers have settled on an increasingly large number of symbols that are used worldwide, for no other reason than to save money by not having to create a customized version for every country with the words "On" and "Off". Will future generations really find a lingua franca in pure symbolism, able to convey deep and meaningful imagery to perfect strangers from across the world?

Nah, I'm guessing they'll just want to say the same thing to one another every young generation does:

🥒🍑 👉👌 🎆🛌🎆

...and I can't blame them.

Winners and easiest/hardest are in the NotNewsletter coming soon to your email inbox, if it's not already there.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as1.ftcdn.netView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wanted to find a Kardashian emoji to post in this thread but I didn't want that in my search history.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Woohoo, on the board at #3.

For now, at least.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Easy Six didn't age well...
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I wanted to find a Kardashian emoji to post in this thread but I didn't want that in my search history.


That ass is too big to upload.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I wanted to find a Kardashian emoji to post in this thread but I didn't want that in my search history.


You realize I've got a banhammer, right?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
((((()))))*((((()))))
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Report