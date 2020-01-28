 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Former NHL goalie arrested for massacring a hotel in Bowling Green, KY. Never forget   (wnky.com) divider line
23 Comments
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No word of a lie, when I heard 'former NHL goalie' my first thought was Ed Belfour.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rev.K: No word of a lie, when I heard 'former NHL goalie' my first thought was Ed Belfour.


Ya Im kind of bummed I knew who it was gonna be. The guy really does need to quit the bottle
 
Ennzie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The pride of Carman, Manitoba continues doing his home town proud!
 
Iczer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What, was this a bad thing to do? He was just re-enacting that dark, dark day... when someone tripped over the lamp cord and plunged the room into blackness.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Belfour on the floor?
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
BEEEEELLLLLLLLLLFOOOOUUURRRRRRR

BEEEEELLLLLLLLLLFOOOOUUURRRRRRR
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That mugshot.  He looks more like someone on the Giuliani Ukrainian goon crew.  That is not a celebrated NHL goalie.
 
JuicePats [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rev.K: No word of a lie, when I heard 'former NHL goalie' my first thought was Ed Belfour.


Same!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Slap Shot (1/10) Movie CLIP - The Finer Points of Hockey (1977) HD
Youtube _XbL7lG0Su8
 
Gunboat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
munko [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: That mugshot.  He looks more like someone on the Giuliani Ukrainian goon crew.  That is not a celebrated NHL goalie.


it looks like he'd do it again.
 
stevenboof
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Belfourblows.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rev.K: No word of a lie, when I heard 'former NHL goalie' my first thought was Ed Belfour.


Same here...then I wondered just how drunk was he?

Reads article.

Yup, pretty drunk. Good ol' Eddie, never change.
 
mackepayson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Former Hall of FameNHL goalie... "

Add "All-Star Drunk" to that resume.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You know what--we all knew it was going to be Belfour.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This isn't a follow up to that O'Charleys yeast roll smackdown from the weekend, is it?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
HERE IS SUBZERO. NOW PLAIN ZERO! - Arnold Schwarzenegger
Youtube FSZ25ikUKVY
 
robertus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DragonIV: You know what--we all knew it was going to be Belfour.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anyone know his connection to Bowling Green?  Corvette fan?
 
Milk D
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He's an investor in a new bourbon company.  I'm guessing he sampled a lot of his product that day.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Please don't be Patrick Roy.

*Opens article*

Oh yeah, totally forgot about Balfour.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mackepayson: "Former Hall of FameNHL goalie... "

Add "All-Star Drunk" to that resume.


(whynotboth.gif)
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

