 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTOC Savannah)   Thanks to the assistance of a couple of good Samaritans who spotted a momma dog dragging a crate full of her puppies, they've been rescued and are in safe hands. This is your Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread   (wtoc.com) divider line
46
    More: Woofday, Dog, Puppy, mama dog, Dog health, Animal rescue service, New things, Dogs, The Animals  
•       •       •

597 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2020 at 9:00 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
The woolly wheaten Scottie  napping

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Where did she get a crate?
 
Makers_Mark_Ambassador [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
not sure where y'all live but it is Tuesday the 28th here.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Again?
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Makers_Mark_Ambassador: not sure where y'all live but it is Tuesday the 28th here.


The thread goes live for liters tomorrow.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Thorby and Bowie out for a hike last Sunday. They enjoyed themselves, but Bowie was too tired to move for a full day afterward.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Again?


We don't pay attention to repeats for Woofday and Caturday threads, especially when it comes to Woofday threads since we're lucky to get even one submission, some Tuesdays, zero submissions so I have to submit a thread myself. Whereas Caturday usually gets 10+ submissions.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Makers_Mark_Ambassador: not sure where y'all live but it is Tuesday the 28th here.


Woofday threads are greenlit on Tuesday and go live on Wednesday morning, just as Caturday threads are greenlit on Thursday and don't go live on Saturday.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Morning!
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cooper and his pal EllieMae.
Ellie was rescued somewhere down south and would NOT go with rescuers- kept running away.  Rescuers followed her to a dumpster behind which her puppies were hiding.  All were brought north.  Poor Ellie was positive for heartworm and had what it possibly buckshot beads in her )maybe pellet gun).

She's living her best life now with our friends.
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Makers_Mark_Ambassador: not sure where y'all live but it is Tuesday the 28th here.
Woofday threads are greenlit on Tuesday and go live on Wednesday morning, just as Caturday threads are greenlit on Thursday and don't go live on Saturday.

Or is that until Saturday?

To 2 other dogs; Live Bulldog Mascots of college Plumbicon & I graduated from Long Ago, had no live mascots  then.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Blue III aka Trip  for Tripleretires end of this school year as Butler Univ mascot in Indpls.  He is or will soon be 7, reasonable age to retire from working public life.
No longer recall who said/typed No Organisation Ought Keep Live Mascot.Trip's had excellent care.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Blue IV, no name/nickname yet but could be Quad or Quatt. Whelped past Oct 30 with 2 sisters, Debut for A Public Jan 24 just past at Butler 89-Marquette 85 basketball game.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

laulaja: Bathia_Mapes: Makers_Mark_Ambassador: not sure where y'all live but it is Tuesday the 28th here.
Woofday threads are greenlit on Tuesday and go live on Wednesday morning, just as Caturday threads are greenlit on Thursday and don't go live on Saturday.
Or is that until Saturday?

To 2 other dogs; Live Bulldog Mascots of college Plumbicon & I graduated from Long Ago, had no live mascots  then.[Fark user image 800x531]
Blue III aka Trip  for Tripleretires end of this school year as Butler Univ mascot in Indpls.  He is or will soon be 7, reasonable age to retire from working public life.
No longer recall who said/typed No Organisation Ought Keep Live Mascot.Trip's had excellent care.
[Fark user image 798x593]Blue IV, no name/nickname yet but could be Quad or Quatt. Whelped past Oct 30 with 2 sisters, Debut for A Public Jan 24 just past at Butler 89-Marquette 85 basketball game.


"until"

Can't type worth a damn today :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Hello everybody!
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 700x699]


Hi, Buckwheat! Hope life over the Bridge is grand 😊
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Again?

We don't pay attention to repeats for Woofday and Caturday threads, especially when it comes to Woofday threads since we're lucky to get even one submission, some Tuesdays, zero submissions so I have to submit a thread myself. Whereas Caturday usually gets 10+ submissions.


Never in 60 greens have I had one for Woofday or Caturday. I've had good luck getting greened on the Discussion Tab. Especially weekends/overnights. Miss the Music Tab 😖
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
WOOF!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

John Buck 41: WOOF!


BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

John Buck 41: Bathia_Mapes: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Again?

We don't pay attention to repeats for Woofday and Caturday threads, especially when it comes to Woofday threads since we're lucky to get even one submission, some Tuesdays, zero submissions so I have to submit a thread myself. Whereas Caturday usually gets 10+ submissions.

Never in 60 greens have I had one for Woofday or Caturday. I've had good luck getting greened on the Discussion Tab. Especially weekends/overnights. Miss the Music Tab 😖


I have a green that I have had has been Woofday I think
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

John Buck 41: Bathia_Mapes: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Again?

We don't pay attention to repeats for Woofday and Caturday threads, especially when it comes to Woofday threads since we're lucky to get even one submission, some Tuesdays, zero submissions so I have to submit a thread myself. Whereas Caturday usually gets 10+ submissions.

Never in 60 greens have I had one for Woofday or Caturday. I've had good luck getting greened on the Discussion Tab. Especially weekends/overnights. Miss the Music Tab 😖


Thank me for not being able to proofread I have not had a green that was not Woofday
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: WOOF!

BARK!


Fark user imageView Full Size
BOOP!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: WOOF!

BARK!

[Fark user image 850x1133]BOOP!


nice!
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

spinach gunk's beloved late Buddy 12.21.14 surrounded by Own Ears

i.imgur.comView Full Size

FangQ furr all since 2 Collegiate Dogs.
Now need VoiceRecord
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

laulaja: [i.imgur.com image 850x850]
spinach gunk's beloved late Buddy 12.21.14 surrounded by Own Ears

[i.imgur.com image 510x246]
FangQ furr all since 2 Collegiate Dogs.
Now need VoiceRecord


very good! How you doing?
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Makers_Mark_Ambassador: not sure where y'all live but it is Tuesday the 28th here.


We come from the future !

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

laulaja: [i.imgur.com image 850x850]spinach gunk's beloved late Buddy 12.21.14 surrounded by Own Ears

[i.imgur.com image 510x246]FangQ furr all since 2 Collegiate Dogs.
Now need VoiceRecord


RUFF!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

John Buck 41: Bathia_Mapes: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Again?

We don't pay attention to repeats for Woofday and Caturday threads, especially when it comes to Woofday threads since we're lucky to get even one submission, some Tuesdays, zero submissions so I have to submit a thread myself. Whereas Caturday usually gets 10+ submissions.

Never in 60 greens have I had one for Woofday or Caturday. I've had good luck getting greened on the Discussion Tab. Especially weekends/overnights. Miss the Music Tab 😖


You're more than welcome to submit for Woofday and Caturday, especially Woofday. As I said, there were zero submissions today, so it was up to me to find a story and create the thread because of that. I'd much rather have submissions from farkers.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Called in sick this morning, been on the couch watching TV or sitting at my computer all day.

Also been pigging out, nonstop eating.  Must be making up for being so sick at work all day yesterday.  Oh well.
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
My Sophie playing "frog-dog"...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Called in sick this morning, been on the couch watching TV or sitting at my computer all day.

Also been pigging out, nonstop eating.  Must be making up for being so sick at work all day yesterday.  Oh well.


Just don't make yourself sick from overeating.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
fourleggedguru.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [fourleggedguru.com image 434x580]


sweet!
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [fourleggedguru.com image 434x580]


Who could resist ?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: My Sophie playing "frog-dog"...

[Fark user image image 850x1133]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Meanwhile,  Cooper sits like a meatloaf.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: John Buck 41: Bathia_Mapes: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Again?

We don't pay attention to repeats for Woofday and Caturday threads, especially when it comes to Woofday threads since we're lucky to get even one submission, some Tuesdays, zero submissions so I have to submit a thread myself. Whereas Caturday usually gets 10+ submissions.

Never in 60 greens have I had one for Woofday or Caturday. I've had good luck getting greened on the Discussion Tab. Especially weekends/overnights. Miss the Music Tab 😖

You're more than welcome to submit for Woofday and Caturday, especially Woofday. As I said, there were zero submissions today, so it was up to me to find a story and create the thread because of that. I'd much rather have submissions from farkers.


Well, in all honesty I've only subbed maybe 5 between the 2
 
Natsumi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh my goodness.. puppers!
 
TheLastFrontiersman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Airedale community frowns on your shenanigans.  Two years ago, just before her first visit to the groomer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Is it bed time yet Dad?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't know how she does it, but the smallest member of my household manages to occupy 97% of the bed.
 
Hopjes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whats going on?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyex
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

laulaja: Bathia_Mapes: Makers_Mark_Ambassador: not sure where y'all live but it is Tuesday the 28th here.
Woofday threads are greenlit on Tuesday and go live on Wednesday morning, just as Caturday threads are greenlit on Thursday and don't go live on Saturday.
Or is that until Saturday?

To 2 other dogs; Live Bulldog Mascots of college Plumbicon & I graduated from Long Ago, had no live mascots  then.[Fark user image image 800x531]Blue III aka Trip  for Tripleretires end of this school year as Butler Univ mascot in Indpls.  He is or will soon be 7, reasonable age to retire from working public life.
No longer recall who said/typed No Organisation Ought Keep Live Mascot.Trip's had excellent care.
[Fark user image image 798x593]Blue IV, no name/nickname yet but could be Quad or Quatt. Whelped past Oct 30 with 2 sisters, Debut for A Public Jan 24 just past at Butler 89-Marquette 85 basketball game.


Fark user imageView Full Size
My University's Dogo got its own car to ride around the campus in and trust me a golden retriever that goes around getting pets all day from college kids is not exploited.
 
Dakai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bruce from the previous article invoked the Woofday tag first
 
Helen_Arigby
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't have a dog, but my neighbours recently got a big, huge, giant, enormous dog. They did not upgrade their not-even-waist-high fence. Fortunately, he is both very friendly and very well behaved. Forget jumping over the fence, that dog could step over it if he felt like it, but instead he just rears up and mooches desperately for pats.

So there's a Real Life example of Waist-High Insurmountable Fence, I suppose.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report