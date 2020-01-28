 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Pro tip: When running from the police try not to carjack an undercover cop. And don't expect a pretty mugshot after you violently resisted arrest   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Criminal law, Donald Steven Dugray, Firearm, Law enforcement terminology, Crime, Resisting arrest, Arrest, Arrest reports detail  
1870 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2020 at 11:04 AM



dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And also stop bullying Calvin Klein.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida man in top form I see.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He doesn't look all that beat up to me. He is white so the cops probably showed some restraint.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good man with a promising future!
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: He doesn't look all that beat up to me. He is white so the cops probably showed some restraint.


not beaten
not dead
not a person of color
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is not sending us their finest people.
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must have taken 6-7 cops to take down Amos Burton. No face damage either.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's putting on a pretty good show these days. Could have used a gator and maybe some meth but I still give it good marks.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Yellow Beard: He doesn't look all that beat up to me. He is white so the cops probably showed some restraint.

not beaten
not dead
not a person of color


While I completely get the Fark meme here, it is kind of sad that we'd be just as happy if a white POS would get a proper beat down or shot as we would be if black suspects would be properly treated.  You could say we're the champions of equality, and equally shiaty treatment would be just fine.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Good man with a promising future!


FTFA: He also faces charges of violating his probation on charges of burglary and grand theft out of Brevard County.

I'm sure he was turning his life around when the cops started chasing him and planted that gun on that roof for no reason at all.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to get bored and carjack cops in GTA.  Never once thought about actually doing it.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
He's amassed an impressive record for somebody who's only 20. I expect great things from him in the future.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Goofus was already on probation and the judge still set bail for *this* offense? Yep, defendant is white. If goofus wasn't white he'd probably have been filled full of lead. And goofus was a goofus right from the start of this incident for attempting to flee from the initial officers for a simple light violation while on a bicycle at night, although even if he *had* stopped, the cops still would have busted him for being a felon in possession of a firearm. I just wonder if those cops have any recent unsolved robbery/burglary incidents that could be finally tied to this goofus.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: He doesn't look all that beat up to me. He is white so the cops probably showed some restraint.


Yeah it looks like they tackled him to the ground and he ate asphalt. About what you could expect if you took a swing at a cop anywhere in the world. At best.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Guy tried to flee on a bicycle.  How smart can he be, really?
 
sleze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He looks shockingly uninjured.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's a face that says "Welp, ya caught me. Mondays, amirite?"
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Even better, article below that : 9 year old boy tries to kill 5 year old sister with knife.. boy in custody.   shoot him quick to save future victims, because doing that at that age means he is already too far gone.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: Dangerous_sociopath: Yellow Beard: He doesn't look all that beat up to me. He is white so the cops probably showed some restraint.

not beaten
not dead
not a person of color

While I completely get the Fark meme here, it is kind of sad that we'd be just as happy if a white POS would get a proper beat down or shot as we would be if black suspects would be properly treated.  You could say we're the champions of equality, and equally shiaty treatment would be just fine.


I'm not sure we are seeing this the same way.

I'm saying that the reason he is still alive is because he is white, not that he should have gotten arrested to death like everyone else.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Even better, article below that : 9 year old boy tries to kill 5 year old sister with knife.. boy in custody.   shoot him quick to save future victims, because doing that at that age means he is already too far gone.


How about, shoot all the adults involved in raising him up to this point?  They're the ones that farked up.  He's only 9, there still time to save him.
 
Quinzy [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Callous: OlderGuy: Even better, article below that : 9 year old boy tries to kill 5 year old sister with knife.. boy in custody.   shoot him quick to save future victims, because doing that at that age means he is already too far gone.

How about, shoot all the adults involved in raising him up to this point?  They're the ones that farked up.  He's only 9, there still time to save him.


How about we continue with the whole innocent until proven guilty. and juveniles can't be sentenced as an adult thing. Also, with the whole you are not responsible for someone else's actions no matter how crappy a parent you were.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Goofus was already on probation and the judge still set bail for *this* offense? Yep, defendant is white. If goofus wasn't white he'd probably have been filled full of lead. And goofus was a goofus right from the start of this incident for attempting to flee from the initial officers for a simple light violation while on a bicycle at night, although even if he *had* stopped, the cops still would have busted him for being a felon in possession of a firearm. I just wonder if those cops have any recent unsolved robbery/burglary incidents that could be finally tied to this goofus.


Dude, this is Florida. The cops shoot regardless of skin tone, it just depends if they feel like doing the report or not.
 
jimjays
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed there was no mention of one or more cops beating the mess out of this guy. I wish I'd printed and saved one of my favorite karma stories ever, a well-written LA Times account of a group of car jackers that spent most of the day stealing cars and mercilessly beating compliant victims for sport. Their final attempt of the day was against a minivan of what they probably thought were tourists but turned out to be judo instructors in town for a national tournament. It went quite badly. There was a considerable beating for each of them, at least one of the punks got thrown against a gas pump and knocking it off it's moorings. Those things are built with the expectation of sometimes getting hit by cars and trucks...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did he take a time machine here from the 1950s?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH: It must have taken 6-7 cops to take down Amos Burton. No face damage either.


Amos is from Baltimore.
 
Percise1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In addition to attempted carjacking, Dugray was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed firearm, resisting arrest, fleeing police and tampering with evidence. Bail was initially set at $135,500 and Dugray was being held at the Pinellas County jail Monday.
He also faces charges of violating his probation on charges of burglary and grand theft out of Brevard County.

All that by the tender age of 20... what an overachiever.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: I used to get bored and carjack cops in GTA.  Never once thought about actually doing it.


Ha! When my friend and I hang out drinking and playing GTA we do the same thing. Competition to get the most "heat" stars and then get away.
But yeah, not IRL!
 
Insain2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I just know he's making his "Parents" proud of him........... he'll graduate from the "College" of prison soon enough to be back for his next prison "Degree" real soon you can make sure he'll be booked on that soon too.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: He doesn't look all that beat up to me. He is white so the cops probably showed some restraint.


DRINK!
Some icehole always has to bring race to the thread.
Bye
 
Report