(The Scottish Sun)   Couple filmed having wild sex in window above Nice and Sleazy bar with no sense of irony   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The word you're looking for is "Exhibitionists," subby. And I think they probably have a pretty good grasp of irony, even if you don't.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to thank the Sun for reminding me why it has no worth whatsoever.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, they're just doing a Shake Weight workout.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

portnoyd: I would like to thank the Sun for reminding me why it has no worth whatsoever.


It's like rain on your wedding day.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: portnoyd: I would like to thank the Sun for reminding me why it has no worth whatsoever.

It's like rain on your wedding day.


Nice...thread closed.

/ that page gave my laptop the herp
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I go to a bar here in Orlando called Nice and EZ, but everybody refers to it as Nice and Sleazy, so I'm getting a big kick . . .
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much censorship, they are probably a japanese couple
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Onlookers screamed in horror

Really, true horror?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... They were having sex, in their apartment but (gasp) their lights were on and they were near a opaque window?

I need some pearls.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: So... They were having sex, in their apartment but (gasp) their lights were on and they were near a opaque window?

I need some pearls.


You're brave enough.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: So... They were having sex, in their apartment but (gasp) their lights were on and they were near a opaque window?

I need some pearls.


necklace do?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Onlookers screamed in horror

Really, true horror?


It was jealousy.
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheeky?  Yup, he's doing her from behind, that means he's going between her cheeks.

If she actually is wearing a bra (can't tell from the video) then I don't think anyone is actually exposing anything they shouldn't.  If some prude are offended, good.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irony?  Nah that's exactly what i'de expect from Nice-n-Sleazy. Hell I think they'de be risking a lawsuit for false advertising if there weren't people visibly farking upstairs.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that one way for the guy to get a safe Glasgow Smile.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: So much censorship, they are probably a japanese couple


Very, very blurry - I suspect they're Big Foots.

(Big Feet?)
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stranglers - Nice 'N' Sleazy ( lyrics on screen )
Youtube LZSvp1f8-1U
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Does Fark actually think I'm desperate enough to waste my time watching random amateur voyeur sex videos?

Also, the camera work was shaky, the zoom-in clumsy, shot was poorly focused and the pixelation seemed totally unnecessary.
 
ansius
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

portnoyd: I would like to thank the Sun for reminding me why it has no worth whatsoever.


the entire city of Liverpool agrees.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

skinink: Well, that one way for the guy to get a safe Glasgow Smile.


Is it strange that I got that reference?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sun Editor: "Meikle!  Get down to Sauchiehall St and get the scoop on two drunks having sex in a window!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duenor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Whenever someone says "wild sex" I think of a bowl of hot pudding and two chimichangas. I don't know why, it just sticks in my head
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In other news, people still love to poke their noses where they have absolutely no farking business.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm not sure whether to list this as a feature or benefit of the condo that overlooks the condo above the nice and sleazy bar.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The word you're looking for is "Exhibitionists," subby. And I think they probably have a pretty good grasp of irony, even if you don't.


I don't think that was irony he was grasping.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What was the point of blurring silhouettes?
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's disgusting... Let's print it as national news!

The Sun, same as ever I see...
 
keyboard era
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: Does Fark actually think I'm desperate enough to waste my time watching random amateur voyeur sex videos?

Also, the camera work was shaky, the zoom-in clumsy, shot was poorly focused and the pixelation seemed totally unnecessary.


This was one movie that CGI could have improved the cinematography and story telling.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size

Better view of couple.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Enhanced

Fark user imageView Full Size


/git yer mind out the gutter
 
Report