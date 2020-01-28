 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   A Brit has just climbed one of the most remote mountains in the world, with no outside help. How remote is it? Before he climbed it, just ten people had seen it   (yahoo.com) divider line
25
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ok, this is fantastic:

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
450km south of the South Pole.

Wait. What?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Leo Houlding is a badass.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shostie: 450km south of the South Pole.

Wait. What?


Exactly what I was about to say.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shostie: 450km south of the South Pole.

Wait. What?


There's south, and then there's south south.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Either they meant to say north of the South Pole.. or they're measuring from magnetic south, perhaps.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gopher321: Shostie: 450km south of the South Pole.

Wait. What?

There's south, and then there's south south.


I assumed he tacked on the height of the mountain he climbed thus he was deep-DEEP south.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shostie: 450km south of the South Pole.

Wait. What?


I'm a geographer.  That was my first thought as well.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gopher321: Shostie: 450km south of the South Pole.

Wait. What?

There's south, and then there's south south.


They've journeyed to the center of the earth!!!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait, I watched this on Red Bull TV a few weeks ago. Yeah, he did this like a year ago, unless they went back.

SPECTRE - To the End of the Earth
Youtube BhuALSPHiMY
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was there a supervillain lair in the mountain?
 
Carthax
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
DId anyone mention this yet?

"south of the South Pole"

/facepalm
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Add me to the "south of the south pole" confused pile.
 
Carthax
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

geom_00: Shostie: 450km south of the South Pole.

Wait. What?

I'm a geographer.  That was my first thought as well.


I'm a high school-educated human being with some college experience.  That was my first thought, as well.

Stupid editor is stupid.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's like he's never even heard of Lovecraft.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Shostie: 450km south of the South Pole.

Wait. What?



What color was the bear?
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Shostie: 450km south of the South Pole.

Wait. What?


It's the same concept as a medium sized large boulder, obviously you wouldn't understand.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Shostie: 450km south of the South Pole.

Wait. What?


That's why so few people have even seen it.  They don't know how to get there.   They walk up to the South Pole, and once they pass it they immediately start heading north again, and thus they never get anywhere near it.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: Ok, this is fantastic:

[s.yimg.com image 705x470]


Yeah try building one of those on Nanga Parbat or K2.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm a geographer.  That was my first thought as well.


I'm a high school-educated human being with some college experience.


I'm a truck driver who also sells building materials to people who sometimes forget how to hold a pen. I know the earth is off-kilter, and as such the south pole isn't as south as you can go in relation to the horizontal plane of the solar system. But as the earth rotates around the poles, 450km south of the south pole would only hold that moniker for about 6 hours before it was west, north and east of the pole in turn.

Someone done goofed
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: gopher321: Shostie: 450km south of the South Pole.

Wait. What?

There's south, and then there's south south.

I assumed he tacked on the height of the mountain he climbed thus he was deep-DEEP south.


His sister was up there???
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

geom_00: Shostie: 450km south of the South Pole.

Wait. What?

I'm a geographer.  That was my first thought as well.


Let's face it, the only explanation to this is that the earth is flat, but also thick.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [Fark user image image 371x282]


Oh yeah.  Wasn't they when the astronauts turned into salamanders and had salamander babies?  I'm pretty sure I saw a documentary about it.
 
