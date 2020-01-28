 Skip to content
(CNN)   Philly Police release photo of man suspected of stealing a backpack containing $500,000 worth of jewelry from a downtown hotel; still haven;t explained why the FARK anybody would be carrying half a mil in jewelry in a BACKPACK, or in Philly at all   (cnn.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Apparently it belongs to Allen Iverson. I suspect subby's link will be updated eventually.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/6abc.com​/​amp/5883684
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iverson can afford to lose the backpack, he's in the Billionaire Boys Club.

iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Insurance fraud?

Money laundering?

Covert asset transfer?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Insurance fraud?

Money laundering?

Covert asset transfer?


Yes.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Practice.
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: iheartscotch: Insurance fraud?

Money laundering?

Covert asset transfer?

Yes.


Empty backpack, jewelry already gone...
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Apparently it belongs to Allen Iverson. I suspect subby's link will be updated eventually.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/6abc.com/​amp/5883684


I kept reading he was broke.  I guess he isn't.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One of Iverson's friends left the backpack sitting on a chair in the lobby and, the source says, the suspect is seen picking it up and walking out.

Some friend.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That suspect has some 1980's hair.  Can't be to hard to identify
 
HempHead
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Insurance fraud?

Money laundering?

Covert asset transfer?


Ransom
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: One of Iverson's friends left the backpack sitting on a chair in the lobby and, the source says, the suspect is seen picking it up and walking out.

Some friend.


Inside job.

Or someone had a debt that they couldn't put on Ye Olde Visa card.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
haven,t
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I guess since Kid n Play broke up he's been forced into a life of crime.
probesport
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
phed
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You shouldn't go to Philly. My mother sent me to Philly once. Once.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
iheartscotch
Insurance fraud?
Money laundering?
Covert asset transfer?

Nope. It was a snake who took the jewels.

Everyone be on the look out for a diamondback.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The jewelry cost $500,000. What it's worth is entirely another question.  What would someone pay for it?
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When you're carrying around a half million dollars worth of anything, you don't generally put it in a fancy briefcase with dollar signs printed on the side.

The jewel couriers I've known made a point of looking like people with nothing worth stealing.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone's a veteran D&D player.
 
subsetzero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Philly District Attorney Larry Krasner stands ready to prosecute to the fullest extent of what George Soros allows.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The jewelry cost $500,000. What it's worth is entirely another question.  What would someone pay for it?


A better question would be, "what are they insured for?".

/ And, "is he current on the premiums?".
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
CSB:

I remember in 1L torts class we studied a case about a woman who sued WalMart because a mugger stole the $19K worth of jewelry she was wearing in their parking lot, which she argued was improperly lit at night.

Professor asked "Are there any questions?"

From the back of the room came, "Yeah, who the hell wears $19K worth of jewelry to go to the freakin' WalMart?"
 
probesport
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: iheartscotch
Insurance fraud?
Money laundering?
Covert asset transfer?

Nope. It was a snake who took the jewels.

Everyone be on the look out for a diamondback.


Or a badger, possibly a mushroom.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Sounds like someone's a veteran D&D player.


Or plays nethack and cares about their score.
 
1974 Dodge Monaco
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: Iverson can afford to lose the backpack, he's in the Billionaire Boys Club.

BBC?  Sure, but he blew through all his NBA and endorsement money.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fun side note: I just saw an episode of Squidbillies where Dan Halen had all his possessions from his mansion confiscated. He mentioned that he got the Griffin beast from Allen Iverson which I quite enjoyed the reference of,
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Philly Police State sounds like a sandwich with a small dick
 
probesport
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

foo monkey: BBC?  Sure, but he blew through all his NBA and endorsement money.


Pardon me while I Bing! NBA BBC
 
probesport
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Philly Police State sounds like a sandwich with a small dick


Gherkin?
 
patrick767
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Insurance fraud?

Money laundering?

Covert asset transfer?


Property of a guy so rich he finds half a mil when he checks under the couch cushions?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The jewelry cost $500,000. What it's worth is entirely another question.  What would someone pay for it?


5 to 10 cents on the dollar. If he manages to sell it all at once he might make somewhere over 25K.

Might.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

phed: You shouldn't go to Philly. My mother sent me to Philly once. Once.


I used to work with someone a long long time ago who was from Philly, and he used to go on and on about how great it was. I always wanted to ask him if it was so great why was he living in Montreal, until I realized it's because his wife, who was from Montreal, didn't want to raise their kids there.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

probesport: foo monkey: BBC?  Sure, but he blew through all his NBA and endorsement money.

Pardon me while I Bing! NBA BBC


If you're hungry for a hamburger, I recommend you search for "5 guys."

/lol
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Insurance fraud?

Money laundering?

Covert asset transfer?


The Umbrella Corporation preferred method of transactions in the impending Resident Evil enviros
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

probesport: foo monkey: BBC?  Sure, but he blew through all his NBA and endorsement money.

Pardon me while I Bing! NBA BBC


DON'T DO IT!
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Insurance fraud?

Money laundering?

Covert asset transfer?


Who generally insures expensive jewelry? And are they publicly traded?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

foo monkey: Closed_Minded_Bastage: Iverson can afford to lose the backpack, he's in the Billionaire Boys Club.

BBC?  Sure, but he blew through all his NBA and endorsement money.


Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bobobolinskii: phed: You shouldn't go to Philly. My mother sent me to Philly once. Once.

I used to work with someone a long long time ago who was from Philly, and he used to go on and on about how great it was. I always wanted to ask him if it was so great why was he living in Montreal, until I realized it's because his wife, who was from Montreal, didn't want to raise their kids there.


Was it because they had a jail in their stadium and their fans booed Santa?
 
Report