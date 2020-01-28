 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   In a bid to increase "diversity", Mattel to introduce two new Barbie dolls with realistic skin conditions like vitiligo and alopecia, and, of course, barbie's signature absolutely unrealistic and unattainable body proportions   (cnn.com) divider line
70
    More: Fail, Prosthesis, Artificial limb, maker of Barbie dolls, Mattel, Prosthetics, Barbie, Fashionista, prosthetic leg  
•       •       •

736 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2020 at 12:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



70 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a body positive message: hey, even you vitiligo and alopecia girls can get laid if you just keep it fit and tight.

No fatties.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still waiting on "Body Hair Positivity Barbie"...

*googles*

That's enough internet, you took it way too far:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
statici.behindthevoiceactors.comView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: Still waiting on "Body Hair Positivity Barbie"...

*googles*

That's enough internet, you took it way too far:
[Fark user image 425x556]
[Fark user image 425x510]


I know the "user name checks out" thing is totally played out, but dayam.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's next, Zombie Barbie?

cityofwestminster.usView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand, is there a segment of the population who believe that Barbie exists to make people feel good about themselves?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trailer Trash Barbie.

andboomgoesthedynamiteblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
KANE47
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life in plastic ain't fantastic.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget Coronavirus Barbie.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for Leprosy BarbieTM and Malignant Tumor BarbieTM.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comb.ioView Full Size

BUT SHE'S GOT A NEW HAT!!!
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Barbie still be farking her brother, Ken?
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they have a Tik Tok Barbie?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: I can't wait for Leprosy BarbieTM and Malignant Tumor BarbieTM.


After a few minutes with a child, every Barbie becomes Leprosy BarbieTM.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barbie dolls are anachronistic. There are so many new ways that women can't live up to society's standards.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x423]


What, you're not rippling with muscles so developed they make bodybuilders weep with jealousy?

Well, keep working at it, I'm sure you'll get there someday sport.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x423]


I don't get it. I look in the mirror and see the perfect proportions of an Olympian god, not much unlike He-Man there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter "styled" her Barbie's hair and then the dog chewed the hands and one foot off of it. We called it Chernobyl Barbie.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x423]


I can't say that Hasbro ever told me that I too could grow up to be the ruling Prince of Eternia, blessed with great power by the Sorceress of Greyskull herself.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagesvc.timeincapp.comView Full Size

Come on Barbie, let's go party.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iseetheghost: My daughter "styled" her Barbie's hair and then the dog chewed the hands and one foot off of it. We called it Chernobyl Barbie.


We had a pet bunny for a while. Flat out chewed the face clean off one of the girls Barbies. It's head was a faceless hollow shell with hair.

There was a screech of terror from the daughter when she found the little horror doll.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x423]


Yes, and this has actually been acknowledged by mental health professionals. If you examine data on eating disorders, then you will see the disparity in effect of those images when comparing girls and boys. Girls are affected more by eating disorders involving starvation, purging, etc. than boys are. It has been recognized that boys can have similar eating disorders, but there is a disparity.

That argument is typically used to disparage feminism, rather than provide any recognition of boys with eating disorders. The people who usually put forth that argument would, more than likely, disparage boys with eating disorders, because they are pscyopathic assholes.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RoyFokker'sGhost
Will Barbie still be farking her brother, Ken?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nope.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever find it pathetic that the same women who whine about body image standards in hollywood, pop culture etc never say a damn word about the even more unrealistic standard that is promoted for men?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Quit whining about dolls with unrealistic and unattainable standards, ladies.  See you at the gym.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: [imagesvc.timeincapp.com image 850x1275]
Come on Barbie, let's go party.


I think there was a documentary where that pattern was the end-result.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: [imagesvc.timeincapp.com image 850x1275]
Come on Barbie, let's go party.


Man, that's crazy looking.
Crazy hot.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it interesting that "self" esteem always seems to need to come from external sources.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surfer dude/ Trans Barbie is a surprising addition.
images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

And you just know there are extras to be bought for the handi-able (is that the correct terms these days?) Barbies.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RoyFokker'sGhost

Will Barbie still be farking her brother, Ken?

I thought Ken was her boyfriend/husband/plumber
 
skinude1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iaazathot: UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x423]

Yes, and this has actually been acknowledged by mental health professionals. If you examine data on eating disorders, then you will see the disparity in effect of those images when comparing girls and boys. Girls are affected more by eating disorders involving starvation, purging, etc. than boys are. It has been recognized that boys can have similar eating disorders, but there is a disparity.

That argument is typically used to disparage feminism, rather than provide any recognition of boys with eating disorders. The people who usually put forth that argument would, more than likely, disparage boys with eating disorders, because they are pscyopathic assholes.


I bet you're a boat load of fun at parties.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life in the Dream House is pretty funny.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iaazathot: UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x423]

Yes, and this has actually been acknowledged by mental health professionals. If you examine data on eating disorders, then you will see the disparity in effect of those images when comparing girls and boys. Girls are affected more by eating disorders involving starvation, purging, etc. than boys are. It has been recognized that boys can have similar eating disorders, but there is a disparity.

That argument is typically used to disparage feminism, rather than provide any recognition of boys with eating disorders. The people who usually put forth that argument would, more than likely, disparage boys with eating disorders, because they are pscyopathic assholes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the one on the left?

"Shorter Than Normal Barbie?"
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
A couple of years ago, a little girl I know got a Ken doll for Christmas.  WTF happened to Ken?  He looks like "Dancing in the Dark" era Courtney Cox.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
My 3 year old niece wanted the wheelchair Barbie for Christmas. She doesn't get the disabled aspect of it she just thinks being pushed in a wheelchair is like being pulled in a wagon or riding a bike.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x423]


Those are both male fantasies.  A woman would not design He-man as her ultimate guy.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*hears someone mention diversity in regards to children*

"... and heeeeere coooooome the boomers!"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dwedit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Still waiting on "Body Hair Positivity Barbie"...

*googles*

That's enough internet, you took it way too far:
[Fark user image 425x556]
[Fark user image 425x510]


benigngirl.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No dad-bod Ken?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iaazathot: UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x423]

Yes, and this has actually been acknowledged by mental health professionals. If you examine data on eating disorders, then you will see the disparity in effect of those images when comparing girls and boys. Girls are affected more by eating disorders involving starvation, purging, etc. than boys are. It has been recognized that boys can have similar eating disorders, but there is a disparity.

That argument is typically used to disparage feminism, rather than provide any recognition of boys with eating disorders. The people who usually put forth that argument would, more than likely, disparage boys with eating disorders, because they are pscyopathic assholes.


The one hiccup in that data would be the basically institutionalized Bulima that is part of Boys HS wrestling.  Girl's Cheer-leading has at least acknowledged they have a problem in this raged, but the "wrestle one weight class down ' culture in boys wrestling has coaches actively teaching bulimic techniques (excess exercise, diuretics etc are also considered "purging")
 
Running Wild
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x423]


He-man does not represent a standard of beauty, he represents power. Suggesting that they're analogous from the perspective of what their designs represent is incorrect. One is a male sexual fantasy and the other is a male power fantasy.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [imagesvc.timeincapp.com image 850x1275]
Come on Barbie, let's go party.


Sweet merciful heavens
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
cdn.guff.comView Full Size
people need to quit acting like the babrie figure is in attainable, only took this woman a few years and thousands of dollars in surgery, it is possible technically woth enough money and mental illness
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dont ALL Barbies have alopecia, pretty much?
 
Slypork
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iseetheghost: My daughter "styled" her Barbie's hair and then the dog chewed the hands and one foot off of it. We called it Chernobyl Barbie.


Our dog did the same with my daughter's Barbie and Ken dolls until there wasn't a single one that wasn't missing at least one hand. I told my wife that it looked like a VA hospital.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: [i.pinimg.com image 583x929][cdn.guff.com image 850x617]people need to quit acting like the babrie figure is in attainable, only took this woman a few years and thousands of dollars in surgery, it is possible technically woth enough money and mental illness


Fark user imageView Full Size


What. The. F*CK. Is. THAT?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There goes Barbie, poor thing doesn't know she's a doll.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: I don't understand, is there a segment of the population who believe that Barbie exists to make people feel good about themselves?


Also, is there a segment of the population that imagines young kids want to play with these things?
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report