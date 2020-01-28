 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Chipotle fined $1.3MM for abusing children, making them eat there   (wcvb.com) divider line
35
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...there's been this Mexican restaurant that's been there since our office moved up here.

Six months ago, someone purchased the site of a former CapitalOne Branch to make it a Chipotle site.

Not exactly understanding why would you consider a fast food Mexican chain over the genuine article other than "it's cheaper".
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

"Chipotle is a major national restaurant chain that employs thousands of young people across the country and it has a duty to ensure minors are safe working in its restaurants," Healey said in a statement. "We hope these citations send a message to other fast food chains and restaurants that they cannot violate our child labor laws and put young people at risk."

$1,370,000 in fines / 13,253 child labor violations = $103.37 per violation.

Boy, I bet they'll never do that again. Zeus himself trembles at the terrible force of this powerful message.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, not even a drop in the bucket.

And aren't they owned by McDonald's?
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the company was ordered a voluntary $500,000 payout to a state youth worker fund dedicated to education, enforcement and training.

Ordered but voluntary?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1.3 isn't a whole lot for millimeters.
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what the hell is $1.3MM

is that like 1.3 brazillian dollars or something?
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: So...there's been this Mexican restaurant that's been there since our office moved up here.

Six months ago, someone purchased the site of a former CapitalOne Branch to make it a Chipotle site.

Not exactly understanding why would you consider a fast food Mexican chain over the genuine article other than "it's cheaper".


Same reason many people choose McDonald's over a sit down restaurant, it's faster.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
In college I frequented a place called Bravo Burritos that did the burritos with rice wrapped in foil. This was years before I ever stepped foot into a Chipotle and they were miles above. Cheaper and they claimed to have the coldest Lienie's in town. A few months ago I met a college buddy at Bravo Burritos. They closed the original location down but I was able to determine that it was not just nostalgia, those burritos are the best! I even got another to go so I could throw in in the freezer to eat at a later date.

Not sure what the point of all this was supposed to be, but if you ever have the opportunity to eat at Bravo Burritos, take it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
aren't these franchises?
 
jst3p
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: In college I frequented a place called Bravo Burritos that did the burritos with rice wrapped in foil. This was years before I ever stepped foot into a Chipotle and they were miles above. Cheaper and they claimed to have the coldest Lienie's in town. A few months ago I met a college buddy at Bravo Burritos. They closed the original location down but I was able to determine that it was not just nostalgia, those burritos are the best! I even got another to go so I could throw in in the freezer to eat at a later date.

Not sure what the point of all this was supposed to be, but if you ever have the opportunity to eat at Bravo Burritos, take it.

Not sure what the point of all this was supposed to be, but if you ever have the opportunity to eat at Bravo Burritos, take it.


We have one of those places here in Boulder, it's called Illegal Pete's and it's delicious.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: what the hell is $1.3MM

is that like 1.3 brazillian dollars or something?



In the financial industry $1M = $1,000 and $1MM = $1,000,000. Just how it is. I think it has something to do with the fact that M is the roman numeral for thousand. But that is just my own personal hypothesis.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is 1.3M 1300 or 1.3 million? I remember from my oil and gas days that "MMCF" was millions of cubic feet of gas. But I see people refer to millions of dollars as "M". Just wonderin'...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What $1.3 MM may look like

target.scene7.comView Full Size
 
browntimmy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: So...there's been this Mexican restaurant that's been there since our office moved up here.

Six months ago, someone purchased the site of a former CapitalOne Branch to make it a Chipotle site.

Not exactly understanding why would you consider a fast food Mexican chain over the genuine article other than "it's cheaper".


I work near the Italian part of town and there's like a dozen good sandwich shops...and 2 Subways. And Subway is neither faster nor cheaper than some of them.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If youre in orange county, ca try tacos los reyes, hands down the best burrito in orange county. If it has a line of people out the door its gonna be good...
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wow that is some authentic Mexican food

/hopefully wendys will take a shot at them
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rev.K: 1,370,000 in fines / 13,253 child labor violations = $103.37 per violation.

Boy, I bet they'll never do that again. Zeus himself trembles at the terrible force of this powerful message.


Each hour should a violation.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is why I only eat at superior authentic mexican restaurants like Taco Bell.
 
jst3p
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This is why I only eat at superior authentic mexican restaurants like Taco Bell.


Did I ever tell you about the time I used a $2 bill at Taco Bell?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not owned by McDonalds, who owned 87% of the shares but has fully divested themselves from Chipotle since 2006.

They are all company owned locations, not franchises.

I used to avoid the place because I didn't want food poisoning, but now I hate my job and eat there a few times a month in hopes of becoming deathly ill at home to avoid going in to work.

1 rare chicken burrito please

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chipotl​e​_Mexican_Grill
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Unemployment is running around 2.9% in Mass.  None of these places can get enough help and I'd bet all of them are doing this.
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also minimum wage is already $12.75/hr and is set to increase to $15/hr by 2023.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The violations also include failure to keep accurate records and pay timely wages."

Not inaccurate enough, apparently.
 
T.rex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've never not gotten diarreah after eating Chipotle.  Still go there about once every 7 weeks, just because its on the same block as my job.  Diarreah, be damned.
 
kroxeldiphibic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cool, so do the people who were "wronged" actually get the money or does the State decide where it goes.....oh, it was Mass.  I answered my own question.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shift manager
weminoredinfilm.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Yep, not even a drop in the bucket.

And aren't they owned by McDonald's?


Nope, McDonalds was a seed investor and their management team provided some coaching and insight to the early management team at Chipotle but they exited their ownership share in 2006.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Chipotlaway by Billy Mays
Youtube ZOhXG5_cyeo
 
Northern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Chipotle is also the subject of thousands of forced arbitration lawsuits from employees who were not paid for their hours worked.
If you guessed that Chipotle is now arguing in federal court that they shouldn't have to abide by those contracts, you win a prize.
/who knew that spending $5000 in attorneys fees to avoid paying an hourly worker $500 was a bad deal?
//they can't obviously pay people for their full work.  That's communism.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jst3p: the company was ordered a voluntary $500,000 payout to a state youth worker fund dedicated to education, enforcement and training.

Ordered but voluntary?

Ordered but voluntary?


It's called a bribe.
Please "voluntarily" donate $500K to this slush fund we claim is for education that will really be looted by state officials. It would be a shame if you didn't and we moved the decimal over a little on the fine.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jst3p: TheSteelCricket: In college I frequented a place called Bravo Burritos that did the burritos with rice wrapped in foil. This was years before I ever stepped foot into a Chipotle and they were miles above. Cheaper and they claimed to have the coldest Lienie's in town. A few months ago I met a college buddy at Bravo Burritos. They closed the original location down but I was able to determine that it was not just nostalgia, those burritos are the best! I even got another to go so I could throw in in the freezer to eat at a later date.

Not sure what the point of all this was supposed to be, but if you ever have the opportunity to eat at Bravo Burritos, take it.

We have one of those places here in Boulder, it's called Illegal Pete's and it's delicious.

Not sure what the point of all this was supposed to be, but if you ever have the opportunity to eat at Bravo Burritos, take it.

We have one of those places here in Boulder, it's called Illegal Pete's and it's delicious.


The DTC Illegal Pete's location is also great. Not only the food, but better service at the bar than the nearby bars, cheaper, nicer patio, and generally more people.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They told me that extrta .50 for Guac went to the children......
THEY LIED
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: jst3p: the company was ordered a voluntary $500,000 payout to a state youth worker fund dedicated to education, enforcement and training.

Ordered but voluntary?

It's called a bribe.
Please "voluntarily" donate $500K to this slush fund we claim is for education that will really be looted by state officials. It would be a shame if you didn't and we moved the decimal over a little on the fine.


So I see you've spent some time in the Masshole Commonwealth.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boojum2k: abhorrent1: jst3p: the company was ordered a voluntary $500,000 payout to a state youth worker fund dedicated to education, enforcement and training.

Ordered but voluntary?

It's called a bribe.
Please "voluntarily" donate $500K to this slush fund we claim is for education that will really be looted by state officials. It would be a shame if you didn't and we moved the decimal over a little on the fine.

So I see you've spent some time in the Masshole Commonwealth.


I live in Illinois. They're armatures.
 
