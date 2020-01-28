 Skip to content
(NBC 10 New England)   Rhode Island lawmakers will consider a bill to ban the intentional release of balloons outside. This is not a repeat from two years ago   (turnto10.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We really should not use helium in balloons, it's valuable and irreplaceable.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: We really should not use helium in balloons, it's valuable and irreplaceable.


I'm all about hydrogen balloons.  Especially really big ones that can transport people.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The osprey platforms at Cattus Island Park in Ocean County NJ are laden with garbage.
Good.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[grumpycatgood.jpg]

Balloons are about the worst possible kind of trash you could put in the environment.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about 99 Red Balloons?
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Just because your trash floats up before it falls onto the ground doesn't mean it isn't trash.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: We really should not use helium in balloons, it's valuable and irreplaceable.


It's the second-most-common element in the universe.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You people sound like you're NOT fun at parties.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: We really should not use helium in balloons, it's valuable and irreplaceable.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Crook
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virginia is also taking on this issue:
http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp6​0​4.exe?201+sum+HB507

Release of balloon prohibited; civil penalty. Prohibits any person, with certain exceptions, from knowingly releasing or causing to be released any balloon outdoors and provides that any person convicted of a violation shall be liable for a civil penalty of not less than $250 or more than $2,500, to be paid into the Litter Control and Recycling Fund. A court may, as an alternative to imposing the penalty, require the performance of at least 10 hours of community service in litter abatement activities. Current law prohibits a person from releasing 50 or more balloons within an hour and sets the civil penalty at $5 per balloon, with the proceeds deposited into the Lifetime Hunting and Fishing Endowment Fund.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: We really should not use helium in balloons, it's valuable and irreplaceable.


olus there are getter uses like making your voice sound funny...
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: You people sound like you're NOT fun at parties.


Yeah, how about you not being able to get an MRI because people let all that helium escape the atmosphere for a couple seconds of fun?  How about them apples?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At what point does a condom become a balloon?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: Subtonic: You people sound like you're NOT fun at parties.

Yeah, how about you not being able to get an MRI because people let all that helium escape the atmosphere for a couple seconds of fun?  How about them apples?


Now you're definitely off the invite list.
 
memerat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
Guns n' Farkin Roses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vangogh.teespring.comView Full Size


What's the worst that could happen?!?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they've made weather balloons illegal?
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....and I just emailed my Rep, who happens to be on the committee that this bill has been referred to. I'm all for this.  I HATE balloon releases.  There are laws against littering - why allow something to float a bit before hitting the ground? Its just delayed littering.

Kinda sad I just got some local news from Fark, but hey.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: So they've made weather balloons illegal?


user name checks out.

No, they haven't.  There are exemptions for research/weather type things.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Children love the balloons.  If there are no balloons all that's left is the clown who was holding them.  And then what?  Give him a knife to cut the cake but have him fall into a psychotic episode and murder everyone at the party?  I'm ashamed you'd suggest such a thing but if it's for the environment we can't really argue now can we.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: We really should not use helium in balloons, it's valuable and irreplaceable.


Helium is 25% of the Universe. In a pinch, we can make it if we had to.

But you try to suggest Hydrogen and all of a sudden it's Hindenburg this and Hindenburg that all day and night.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Children love the balloons.  If there are no balloons all that's left is the clown who was holding them.  And then what?  Give him a knife to cut the cake but have him fall into a psychotic episode and murder everyone at the party?  I'm ashamed you'd suggest such a thing but if it's for the environment we can't really argue now can we.


That's right farkers.
Destroy the environment of unleash an army of child-killing clowns. Make your choice.
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattrap007: What about 99 Red Balloons?


NENA | 99 Luftballons
Youtube 7aLiT3wXko0
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gamesdbase.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took me years to get my wife to agree no more helium balloons, we need to save that helium
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dw.comView Full Size

Cancelled.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Nana's Vibrator: Children love the balloons.  If there are no balloons all that's left is the clown who was holding them.  And then what?  Give him a knife to cut the cake but have him fall into a psychotic episode and murder everyone at the party?  I'm ashamed you'd suggest such a thing but if it's for the environment we can't really argue now can we.

That's right farkers.
Destroy the environment of unleash an army of child-killing clowns. Make your choice.


Can the child-killing clowns be re-educated and do something productive? Like kill the environment for us, instead?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Metallic balloons are really a danger to high voltage lines, but you knew that already from watching to terrorist plot movies.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProcrastinationStation: There are laws against littering


so what's the problem?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, the pneumanity!
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: ProcrastinationStation: There are laws against littering

so what's the problem?


The problem is, that people don't see balloon releases as littering.  But you know that already.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid in the 80's my school would have a balloon launch every year. Each balloon would have a tag with the school's phone number and they would give a prize to the kid whose balloon went the farthest. One year, though, a balloon landed in the backyard of a militant environmentalist who called the school and reamed the principal a new one. I'm not sure they've done another since.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: EvilEgg: We really should not use helium in balloons, it's valuable and irreplaceable.

I'm all about hydrogen balloons.  Especially really big ones that can transport people.


How about ground vehicles?  Currently 2nd as an alternate fuel behind electric
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: GOOD.

[Fark user image image 259x194]

[Fark user image image 359x477]


That's why I've always said we should outlaw the sale of party-supplies to wild animals.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Creepy Lurker Guy: So they've made weather balloons illegal?

user name checks out.

No, they haven't.  There are exemptions for research/weather type things.


That's so like our government.  To give exemptions to the largest farking users.  OMG we're so dumb.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: When I was a kid in the 80's my school would have a balloon launch every year. Each balloon would have a tag with the school's phone number and they would give a prize to the kid whose balloon went the farthest. One year, though, a balloon landed in the backyard of a militant environmentalist who called the school and reamed the principal a new one. I'm not sure they've done another since.


" I'm not sure if they've done another since."
Balloon launch, or reaming?
 
Fr.O'Blivion
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ski9600: ProcrastinationStation: Creepy Lurker Guy: So they've made weather balloons illegal?

user name checks out.

No, they haven't.  There are exemptions for research/weather type things.

That's so like our government.  To give exemptions to the largest farking users.  OMG we're so dumb.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: There are exemptions for research/weather type things.


Which weren't included in the quoted part of the law.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Destructor: EvilEgg: We really should not use helium in balloons, it's valuable and irreplaceable.

Helium is 25% of the Universe. In a pinch, we can make it if we had to.

But you try to suggest Hydrogen and all of a sudden it's Hindenburg this and Hindenburg that all day and night.


All we need is reliable, energy efficient way to make helium from hydrogen at low temperatures.   Like electrolysis or something.  This would solve the balloon problem.  Why hasn't any1 tried this?
 
art_shamsky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: .....and I just emailed my Rep, who happens to be on the committee that this bill has been referred to. I'm all for this.  I HATE balloon releases.  There are laws against littering - why allow something to float a bit before hitting the ground? Its just delayed littering.

Kinda sad I just got some local news from Fark, but hey.


Who's your rep? I'm not quite sure who mine is in Cumberland, but I do know a member of the assembly; I'll have to drop her an email.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HiFiGuy: Rattrap007: What about 99 Red Balloons?

[YouTube video: NENA | 99 Luftballons]


Came here for Nena.


Hast du etwas Zeit für Mich?
Dann singe ich ein Leid für Dich
Von neunundneunzig Luftballons
Auf ihrem Weg zum Horizant
 
gar1013
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: What about 99 Red Balloons?


Ich habe einen Luftballon gefunden.

Ich denke an dich und lasse ihn fliegen.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: We really should not use helium in balloons, it's valuable and irreplaceable.


What do you think happens to alpha particles emitted by underground radioactivity when they captutre a few stray electrons?
 
jbuist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: EvilEgg: We really should not use helium in balloons, it's valuable and irreplaceable.

It's the second-most-common element in the universe.


True, but there's a steep drop off after #1 and if I'm not mistaken the majority of helium in our solar system is in the Sun which is kind of hard to get stuff out of.  The spoons keep melting.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

art_shamsky: ProcrastinationStation: .....and I just emailed my Rep, who happens to be on the committee that this bill has been referred to. I'm all for this.  I HATE balloon releases.  There are laws against littering - why allow something to float a bit before hitting the ground? Its just delayed littering.

Kinda sad I just got some local news from Fark, but hey.

Who's your rep? I'm not quite sure who mine is in Cumberland, but I do know a member of the assembly; I'll have to drop her an email.


Millea is my rep.
I followed the article link to the actual bill.  Saw that it was at judiciary committee and googled told me who is on that committee.  Turns out my rep is on judiciary.  I emailed.
 
