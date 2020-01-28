 Skip to content
(CNN)   New CBP strategy: just question them until they give up and go home   (cnn.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all part of Trump's current "If it's yellow, tariff fellow, if it's brown, wear it down" policy.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked America more before it was run by scumbags.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's what you do with Jehovah's witnesses
 
davynelson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least he won't be sent to one of Trump's Muslim-ovens now.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, that was an "informative" article.
 
que.guero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
To be fair, it's a bit more courteous than how Americans are treated in Iran.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

que.guero: To be fair, it's a bit more courteous than how Americans are treated in Iran.


Aim high, right?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just a few weeks ago, "we" were supporting the Iranian people.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A lot of Iranians, especially in the more urban areas have a pro western stance and like America.

If you want to win hearts and minds... this is not how to do it.  If you want to turn the support we may have against us, this is how you do it.
 
sid244
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"We want international students to know we value and welcome them to our campus" spokeswoman Emily Gerkin Guerrant said in a statement.

Too bad the administration hates brown people.
 
Nastinka
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I did nazi this type of scenario...diabolical.
 
Dunkel_99
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know nothing about this story.
So of course the US is a racist shiathole.
 
