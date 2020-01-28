 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Please note: when the bailiff says "All rise" he doesn't mean for you to get high   (kiro7.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No hero tag?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No, this doesn't mean you can fark your computer.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bogarting Defendant in court for having a joint enjoys another joint. Judge figures he likes the joint, accommodates
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dirty hippie mugshot checks out.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
See. This is a true hero, people. Not some rich basketball player who makes poor decisions.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Bogarting Defendant in court for having a joint enjoys another joint. Judge figures he likes the joint, accommodates


You don't  pay enough to get your funny listed.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bailiff, whack his pee-pee.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He doesnt explicitly say not to either
 
