(Dunkirk Observer)   Deer-scaring cannons make sleepless nights for Hanover neighbors, great band name   (observertoday.com) divider line
BullBearMS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Would they prefer a pack of wolves?
 
Fursecution
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I suspect I would've been walking over there with a sledgehammer.  People don't take initiative anymore.
 
gojirast
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So do Toad Elevating Moments

though one of those could explain Mitch McConnell
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gojirast: So do Toad Elevating Moments
though one of those could explain Mitch McConnell


So that's what they call it when Ivanka performs strip tease to the soundtrack of Birth of a Nation
 
daffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, the headline was very accurate, for once. It does scare them, but it sounds very cruel. I feel for the farmers, but I don't like any person hurting any animal. I know that if I heard that every night, I would end up beating one of them (I am extremely sensitive to loud noises and low and high frequency sounds). Couldn't they just fence in the property? There must be a way that both parties could sit down together and talk about. I hope this problem can by rectified without more pain for the deer.
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Deer-scarring cannons just make the deer look like badasses.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTA: Eventually, residents flocked to board meetings during those months, unable to sleep and pleading for a noise ordinance to be passed. "It's very very stressful," said Alford.

Well, la Dee da.  Someone's never been poor before or lived next to a college party house.
 
