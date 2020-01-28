 Skip to content
(Onion AV Club)   Some masochists are raising money for charity by forcing themselves to watch the epic bomb "Cats" for 24-hours straight   (news.avclub.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get totally baked, eat a bunch of candy, and fall asleep - for charity!
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't that bad.

Hell, it was better than Ad Astra. That was hellish to finish.

/My opinions are biased due to living a musical theatre family
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got dragged to this in the 80s
My ex was that abusive.

One of her more unforgivable shiatty things that she did.

And for 30 years, I would tell my show biz friends what a shiatty show it was an you would have thought I had Raped Bob Fosse.

Because one never slights a paycheck.

Sorry. I'm' not a HOOer.

I know crap when I step in it.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I liked it, I loved it, I see it again and a again.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Get me some hallucinogens with some weed and beer, and I'm in.

Hell, I'd pay $50 to do it (That price had better include the drugs.)
 
Michael J Faux [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The episode of Kimmy Schmidt featuring CATS is hilarious, and worth watching whether you are familiar with the show or not.
 
skyotter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why not?

Y'all made "The Room" an underground hit.
 
tasteme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The group are hoping to raise $15,000 for New York City's Housing Works, which supports and advocates for "people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS."


Can I have some money? I advocate for people living with Aids. I always tell them to stay positive.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My wife and daughter went on a cruise about five years ago. The onboard play was Cats. They knew it was considered kind of a joke, but figured it would be entertaining, so they bought tickets.

Just before the show, they called me together via Skype. "Oh, this is so great, we're fifth-row center, we're going to have a great time!"

An hour later, another call, this time just my daughter. "It's intermission. This is unbearable. I want to leave. Mom's asleep."

And they left, after I gave a brief pep talk involving the sunk cost fallacy.
 
billybobtoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I loved the musical. I have very middlebrow tastes I guess. Great costumes, and stagecraft. Plus dinner at the Russian Tea Room after, curtesy of my boss.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: The episode of Kimmy Schmidt featuring CATS is hilarious, and worth watching whether you are familiar with the show or not.


I stopped watching Kimmy Schmidt with about five episodes left. I felt like the show had lost all momentum and was flailing in the final season. Maybe I'll finish it off to watch this. It did still have its moments, even in the last episodes I watched.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: I liked it, I loved it, I see it again and a again.


username, hammer, nail, etc...
 
srb68
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Get totally baked, eat a bunch of candy, and fall asleep - for charity!


The American way
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whatever dark waters float your boat, I guess.

But, if you want torture, go watch every movie on one of those 8 flick DVD combos or one of those Girls, Guns, and Buns packs.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: And they left, after I gave a brief pep talk involving the sunk cost fallacy.


Poor fools.  Now they'll never know which cat finally ascended to the Heaviside Layer!  Was it Rumpleteezer?  Mungojerrie?  Skimbleshanks, the Railway Cat?  That's the kind of uncertainty that can keep a person up at night.
 
mr intrepid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They did something similar at Disneyland several years back.  A Small World marathon.
Over.  And over.  And over.  And over.
 
Auntie Cheesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember back in 4th grade, the teacher made the class read "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats" by T.S. Eliot. Then, this same teacher assigned each of us a poem from the book to memorize so we could perform them in dramatic fashion for the Spring assembly, in front of the school.

My husband took me to see "Cats" over the weekend.  It was as painful as those memories of 4th grade.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I heard Mr. Mistoffelees raped a kid after the show.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Whatever dark waters float your boat, I guess.
But, if you want torture, go watch every movie on one of those 8 flick DVD combos or one of those Girls, Guns, and Buns packs.


But that wouldn't be cool. And you couldn't regale your friends with stories about how you went to go see this epically bad movie, it was so bad, you could barely sit through it, just like the rest of the audience, who were also all there so they could entertain their friends about how farking funny and trendy they are to go see this horrible, horrible movie. .
Just like everybody else.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is it bad to the point where it's good, like Zardoz?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, how bad is it? Worse than Dolittle?  Battlefield Earth?  What are we talking here?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Whatever dark waters float your boat, I guess.

But, if you want torture, go watch every movie on one of those 8 flick DVD combos or one of those Girls, Guns, and Buns packs.


My friend growing up had a vhs copy of "Sexy Girls, Sexy Guns" we thought it was hilarious.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
For $5, I'll punch them in the dick.

It's more efficient for all involved.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've only walked out of two movies. (iirc)
One was a crappy movie that after we sat down, we started glancing at each other in confusion then realizing that we had seen it already on laser disc and had probably shut that off as well.
Some kind of Rambo ripoff that really sucked.
The other was Really Bad Things (aka Really Bad Movie), which, on its own, might have been ok, unfortunately it had  Cameron Diaz right after There's Something About Mary and the distributors somehow thought it was a good idea to pitch the movie as the same level of comedy.

I think after the third person died we walked out. One of our friends stayed thinking it will get better towards the end or make sense, and reported  that it didn't.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: I liked it, I loved it, I see it again and a again.


Well, it was okay, but it wasn't nearly as good as The Amazing Alexander.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I've only walked out of two movies. (iirc)
One was a crappy movie that after we sat down, we started glancing at each other in confusion then realizing that we had seen it already on laser disc and had probably shut that off as well.
Some kind of Rambo ripoff that really sucked.
The other was Really Bad Things (aka Really Bad Movie), which, on its own, might have been ok, unfortunately it had  Cameron Diaz right after There's Something About Mary and the distributors somehow thought it was a good idea to pitch the movie as the same level of comedy.

I think after the third person died we walked out. One of our friends stayed thinking it will get better towards the end or make sense, and reported  that it didn't.


I'm told when I was very little my parents took us to Return to Oz and had to haul us out of there when they figured out this ain't no little kids movie. In high school a group of us went to see Zorro. I fell alseep. And I walked out of Spiderman 3.
 
