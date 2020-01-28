 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Germany and Japan confirm first coronavirus cases in patients who did not travel to China   (gizmodo.com) divider line
17
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

326 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2020 at 9:14 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This will be more painful.than giant meteor 2020.....  and will take far longer
 
tamsnod27
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think I read this story, but they called it Captain Trips....
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
'How did you get a disease from China?'
"I flu there"

/got nothin
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm just excited to be a candidate.
 
AeAe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So now it begins ..
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's a pretty unfortunate Axis. (Heads up, Italy!)
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks like the worst-case transmission parameters are being met... Now to mutate up the severity a few clicks...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The last paragraph telegraphs the major concern -- will the stock market recover from this affont by this morning.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Looks like the worst-case transmission parameters are being met... Now to mutate up the severity a few clicks...


The more severe it is, the less of a threat it would be. Part of the threat is that it's transmissible, so it seems, in the incubation stage before someone is obviously infected. Any worse and that incubation stage is shortened, so less opportunity to spread. It's kind of ironic but the kind of ebola-style level of lethality really hampers a virus' ability to spread, and eventually the 'weaker' strains win the evolutionary foot-race because they don't wipe out their hosts.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

beezeltown: That's a pretty unfortunate Axis. (Heads up, Italy!)


Shakes fist!
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: OdradekRex: Looks like the worst-case transmission parameters are being met... Now to mutate up the severity a few clicks...

The more severe it is, the less of a threat it would be. Part of the threat is that it's transmissible, so it seems, in the incubation stage before someone is obviously infected. Any worse and that incubation stage is shortened, so less opportunity to spread. It's kind of ironic but the kind of ebola-style level of lethality really hampers a virus' ability to spread, and eventually the 'weaker' strains win the evolutionary foot-race because they don't wipe out their hosts.


What I have not seen or heard is whether there are treatment options that would mitigate the likelihood of death.  I frankly wouldn't trust a Chinese hospital or clinic to have a freaking clue.  But what if it is a western hospital with real up to date protocols and know how?
 
eiger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The last paragraph telegraphs the major concern -- will the stock market recover from this affont by this morning.


Screw the people. Is the capital safe?!?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can we ramp up the difficulty?  Stop air and ocean travel, install better air/water filters, masks, hand washing and sanitizer stations... If only there had been a game that thought people the things that can help stop a Pandemic.

F This, I'm going to Greenland.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

freakay: Nurglitch: OdradekRex: Looks like the worst-case transmission parameters are being met... Now to mutate up the severity a few clicks...

The more severe it is, the less of a threat it would be. Part of the threat is that it's transmissible, so it seems, in the incubation stage before someone is obviously infected. Any worse and that incubation stage is shortened, so less opportunity to spread. It's kind of ironic but the kind of ebola-style level of lethality really hampers a virus' ability to spread, and eventually the 'weaker' strains win the evolutionary foot-race because they don't wipe out their hosts.

What I have not seen or heard is whether there are treatment options that would mitigate the likelihood of death.  I frankly wouldn't trust a Chinese hospital or clinic to have a freaking clue.  But what if it is a western hospital with real up to date protocols and know how?


from what I've from what I've read all the infected people in Western countries are being treated and feel okay
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eiger: BitwiseShift: The last paragraph telegraphs the major concern -- will the stock market recover from this affont by this morning.

Screw the people. Is the capital safe?!?


As long as you vote Republican this November
 
Invincible
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As someone flying to Toronto to Germany later today, I'm getting a kick...
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report