(Yahoo)   "If you absolutely have to be flogged in Indonesia, try the all female flogging squad. You won't be disappointed"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death by snu-snu. Got it.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This story was absolutely stomach turning:

But the secret for any whipping is getting past the mental hurdle of lashing fellow citizens. For that, you need to look to God, Zakwan said.

Fark you, and fark you concept of God.
 
tasteme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sometimes you flog the Molly...
Sometimes Molly flogs you
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Riche: This story was absolutely stomach turning:

But the secret for any whipping is getting past the mental hurdle of lashing fellow citizens. For that, you need to look to God, Zakwan said.

Fark you, and fark you concept of God.


Yeah, pretty amazing in this day and age.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Womens rights takes another step forward in the muslim world.
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lived there for 5 years. The Religious nut bags are beyond anything I've ever seen!

" Turn down the hockey game or I'm calling the police!"...Fark you!

/2pm complaints at my old home there.
//food is delish though.
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sir_Spanksalot: Lived there for 5 years. The Religious nut bags are beyond anything I've ever seen!

" Turn down the hockey game or I'm calling the police!"...Fark you!

/2pm complaints at my old home there.
//food is delish though.


"WHAT!?"
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That doesn't look like a flogging.. at least not the fun kind.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Aceh, Indonesia's West Virginia.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Honestly, this is the kind of shiat we need to be using our military for. The fact that people are flogged for "morality crimes" is a disgrace to the entire human race. I'm all for letting other cultures do things their way, right up until public beatings and humiliation. Yes, I see the irony. No, I don't care.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How progressive of them.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Somehow Indonesia's tourist board doesn't mention that if you "show affection" or have sex with someone you're not married to you will be flogged.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Honestly, this is the kind of shiat we need to be using our military for. The fact that people are flogged for "morality crimes" is a disgrace to the entire human race. I'm all for letting other cultures do things their way, right up until public beatings and humiliation. Yes, I see the irony. No, I don't care.


I'm sure the citizens of the region will be happy to be liberated by your drones and tomahawk missiles.

Your religion is wrong so we killed a few thousand of you by accident.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
does that cost extra?
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wolf892
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Islam is right about women
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sharia, not even once.
 
