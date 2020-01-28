 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Trend alert: superman ice cream whole house palletes   (wpxi.com) divider line
35
    More: Florida, Real estate, management company, Collier County property appraiser records, Lee County, Florida, Coroner, Collier County Sheriff's Office, drug charges, Il Regalo  
•       •       •

1314 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2020 at 11:19 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All flavors and push-ups too.....
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why bother linking the article in the article that actually show the house.  we didn't want to see that, did we
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liebman, who could not be reached for comment, is already facing drug charges

the paint job could've told you he was on drugs
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
costs to repaint the home could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars

No. No, they could not be.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those actually interested in what it looks like and/or missed the link to the article with pictures:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omar seen looking around sneakily...
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, the management company for Il Regalo said the costs to repaint the home could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars

They should get a second estimate.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: For those actually interested in what it looks like and/or missed the link to the article with pictures:
[Fark user image image 850x478]
[Fark user image image 850x478]


RIP

gstatic.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
costs to repaint the home could be in the hundreds OR thousands of dollars 

FTFT
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: All flavors and push-ups too.....


Are you quoting an old blues song? I'm sincerely curious.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Liebman, who could not be reached for comment, is already facing drug charges

the paint job could've told you he was on drugs


Always figured that he got ahold of the bad brown acid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Be cool, man. I'm holding and we don't want to attract any attention."
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called Rainbow Sherbet, subby.

/get off my lawn
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the award for the best spite paint job goes to....
<opens envelope>
The smiling guy in Jail, Come on down!
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why people hate HOAs. Poor dude can't even paint his tree without everybody getting all pissy.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Normally I wouldn't agree with busy bodies. But that's just plain goddamn lazy. It's not even quarter assed!
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Visually soaking in all those pastels at once gave me a Miami Vice Cream headache.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thing the article never clears up:

is there a HOA that prohibits this?
Did the jailed guy do this on purpose?
Was this an act of Vandalism by somebody pissed at him?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Boo_Guy: For those actually interested in what it looks like and/or missed the link to the article with pictures:
[Fark user image image 850x478]
[Fark user image image 850x478]

RIP

[gstatic.com image 850x1133]


The Sharif don't like it?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I dunno, I kinda dig it. It's not my taste but it's cool with me if they want the house to look like that.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was OK with it until he painted a perfectly good Queen Palm!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phenn: costs to repaint the home could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars

No. No, they could not be.


I was gonna say, shiat, I'll paint it for 99,999.99
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I usually am in favor of liberty in these cases but that house looks like its being squatted in by a group of escaped mental patients who just robbed a Sherwin-Williams.
 
probesport
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: oa330_man: Boo_Guy: For those actually interested in what it looks like and/or missed the link to the article with pictures:
[Fark user image image 850x478]
[Fark user image image 850x478]

RIP

[gstatic.com image 850x1133]

The Sharif don't like it?


Thinks it's not kosher?
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Look, the dude thought he was painting the place nice neutral shades of grey. It's not his fault he's colorblind, and everyone giving him a hard time is obviously just ganging up on the disabled guy. Not cool.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What the hell, why do his neighbors care? It's his house, he can paint it anyway he wants. It's not something that causes foul odor or any real problems to anyone, despite his inspiration for his art being drugs.
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

phenn: costs to repaint the home could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars

No. No, they could not be.


Boudreaux was looking around for work so he went round to Liebman's place to see if he needed anything done. Liebman says, "Boudreaux, I'll pay you $5 if you paint my porch out back." Boudreaux agrees and heads around back with paint & brushes. Ten minutes later, Boudreaux comes back up front and tells Liebman, "all done." Liebman says, "Boudreaux, you've only been working ten minutes. You couldn't have painted that whole big porch in ten minutes."

"Weren't no big job," said. "An' beside, that weren't no Porsche, that was a Mercedes."
 
Origin_of_the_Feces
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This thread is useful with pics.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Omar seen looking around sneakily...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alassra
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Superman ice cream is very popular where I grew up. This paint job in Florida... not so much.
 
Insain2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll tell ya later on how I'd feel livin next door to a "Wanna be"........whatever!!

I'm the woods I'm painted in "Camo" myself & no HOA either!!!!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: I usually am in favor of liberty in these cases but that house looks like its being squatted in by a group of escaped mental patients who just robbed a Sherwin-Williams.


That's exactly the look they were going for, thank you very much!
Or, maybe, it was a political statement...?  Or something?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: phenn: costs to repaint the home could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars

No. No, they could not be.

I was gonna say, shiat, I'll paint it for 99,999.99


I'll do it for $50,000, and I'll even source rare artisanal paints so they can claim it's fancy enough to warrant an increase in property value for the neighborhood.  For an extra $10K I'll even hire a sexy male or female crew (depending on the owner's preference) to paint the house while wearing next to nothing.   Heck, for that I'll even throw in the work truck as a Free Gift at the end of the job.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: phenn: costs to repaint the home could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars

No. No, they could not be.

I was gonna say, shiat, I'll paint it for 99,999.99


Earl Scheib would have done it for $2999.99.  Any house.  Any color
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report