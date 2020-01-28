 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Enjoy this veteran's reaction on Antiques Roadshow when he learns that his $345 Rolex is actually worth $700,000   (gizmodo.com) divider line
35
    More: Spiffy, Rolex, Rolex Daytona, Rolex Yacht-Master, Rolex watches, rare Rolex, Safe deposit box, safe deposit box, Automatic watch  
•       •       •

1046 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2020 at 3:11 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The article should mention once more this guy is a veteran. I don't think it was too clear.

/Also... "spurge"?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you for serving.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Watched this last night.  It was basically perfect since he never wore it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know how many Freedom Rock albums that can buy?!

Turn it up, man!
 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Watched this. I thought he died on the spot for a moment. I did get a small chuckle when he mentioned Air America.
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I see Ovechkin dive more convincingly than that every time I watch a Capitals game.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My favorite is still the guy with the Navajo blanket that he had draped over a chair for years. Wound up being worth over a million bucks.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: You know how many Freedom Rock albums that can buy?!

Turn it up, man!


So glad I wasn't consuming a beverage when I read that.

/You've dated us both now
 
GungFu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's a nice story.  Good for him.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: You know how many Freedom Rock albums that can buy?!

Turn it up, man!


Turn it down!
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And by "collapse" we mean unconvincingly roll himself onto the ground...
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was it

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Duke Slater
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I always remember the person who brought in a Patek Philippe watch. I don't recall what it was valued at, but the appraiser said something like "this may very well be the finest watch in existence."
 
TigerzDad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
only worth that much if he can sell it for that much....
 
GungFu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Del's finally a millionaire! | Only Fools and Horses | BBC Comedy Greats
Youtube RiIIkQO95z4
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TigerzDad: only worth that much if he can sell it for that much....


In the right auction he can. Rolex collectors are as crazy as car collectors.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Your grandparents have a watch drawer?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
meh I like the ones where they thought it was worth a mint and it's actually crap.
 
Electromax
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Duke Slater: I always remember the person who brought in a Patek Philippe watch. I don't recall what it was valued at, but the appraiser said something like "this may very well be the finest watch in existence."


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMVho​Q​xxXbk

2004 - $250,000
2019 - $2-3 million
 
Lorenzo Von Matterhorn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why are they showing it in a place with so much dust?
 
Shryke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Heamer: My favorite is still the guy with the Navajo blanket that he had draped over a chair for years. Wound up being worth over a million bucks.


I love that one and the one where the bald appraiser from Boston (that has an accent so think it's hard to take seriously) tells some woman her collection of 3 or 4 old Chinese bows are worth 1.5 million dawlahs.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Watched this last night.  It was basically perfect since he never wore it.


Wonder why he never wore it. It looked okay to me...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Watched this last night.  It was basically perfect since he never wore it.


Plus he had every receipt, the warranty card was completely blank, and he had all of the containers it came in.
 
PawisBetlog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Watched this last night.  It was basically perfect since he never wore it.


still had the sticker on the back, original box, all receipts, just crazy.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I liked how the warranty paperwork was worth $2k because it had never been filled out

Anyone know if that applies to 25 year old Omegas?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Would the watch still be functional, after sitting in a box that long?  Mechanical watches need to be used occasionally, to redistribute the lubricant.  I guess in a climate-controlled environment, a little bit of servicing should get it back to spec.

Also, that collapse was totally fake.
 
Artist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Heamer: My favorite is still the guy with the Navajo blanket that he had draped over a chair for years. Wound up being worth over a million bucks.


A few months after that episode aired, just happened to be at the University of Pennsylvania's Museum, which is dedicated to archeology. Wandering through the Native American section, on display, was a blanket almost identical to the Navajo shown on PBS. It was fairly plain, nice colors which were still vibrant. Not sure if it's still on display. If it's still there, and ya needs to see a blanket quite similiar to what the guy almost had a coronary about, take a look. Oh, and the rest of the museum is pretty cool too.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I liked how the warranty paperwork was worth $2k because it had never been filled out

Anyone know if that applies to 25 year old Omegas?

[Fark user image 425x566]


"In Philadelphia, it's worth 50 bucks."
 
Lettuce Pray
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I love Antiques Roadshow more than I should.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Would the watch still be functional, after sitting in a box that long?  Mechanical watches need to be used occasionally, to redistribute the lubricant.  I guess in a climate-controlled environment, a little bit of servicing should get it back to spec.

Also, that collapse was totally fake.


On the video it shows the one of the 3 mini-dials rotating.  It did seem odd, though, that the seconds hand wasn't moving.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DeadGeek: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: You know how many Freedom Rock albums that can buy?!

Turn it up, man!

So glad I wasn't consuming a beverage when I read that.

/You've dated us both now


C'mon people now!  Smile on your brother!
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GRCooper: I liked how the warranty paperwork was worth $2k because it had never been filled out

Anyone know if that applies to 25 year old Omegas?

[Fark user image 425x566]


"It depends"

https://www.invaluable.com/blog/omega​-​watches/
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report