(Rare.us)   "Police did not reveal what type of hamburger the man was offering"   (rare.us) divider line
32
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
eatmedaily.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rare dumbarse
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong tag
 
kyex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's wrong to exchange a "Nice Dinner" for sexual favors now? Thats gonna put a cramp on alot of mens  game.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today.   But in cash.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy was trying to buy a prostitute for less than five dollars.
Can't blame him for asking.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was for oral sex, obviously not a Smashburger. I'd guess a Steak n' Shake.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby,
You spelled hamberder wrong.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have offered her a hoe cake instead.

/Hoes gotta eat too.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it come with special sauce?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California burger < Florida burger
 
MikeBoomshadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did he offer to pay the officer? One presumes he could just have oral sex with the hamburger.

/maybe paying is part of his kink
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
funlexia.comView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Man Tries to Pay Undercover Cop for Oral Sex with Hamburger"

How do you have oral sex with a hamburger?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

msinquefield: "Man Tries to Pay Undercover Cop for Oral Sex with Hamburger"

How do you have oral sex with a hamburger?


Spread the buns apart and then get your whole face in there and just go to town.
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kingofdonair.caView Full Size
 
weapon13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA : "Police did not reveal what type of hamburger the man was offering"

Spoilers...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: msinquefield: "Man Tries to Pay Undercover Cop for Oral Sex with Hamburger"

How do you have oral sex with a hamburger?

Spread the buns apart and then get your whole face in there and just go to town.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Way more relevant:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the hamburger okay?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It was two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun!
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

msinquefield: "Man Tries to Pay Undercover Cop for Oral Sex with Hamburger"

How do you have oral sex with a hamburger?


media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size

Pick it up and eat it. It's like a party in your mouth and everyone's coming.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Primus - "Hamburger Train"
Youtube j-_eVUpVYVM
 
exqqqme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's obvious...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MythDragon: msinquefield: "Man Tries to Pay Undercover Cop for Oral Sex with Hamburger"

How do you have oral sex with a hamburger?

[media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 338x450]
Pick it up and eat it. It's like a party in your mouth and everyone's coming.


OK, yep...a little ketchup trying to escape...gotta lick that off between those beautiful, greased up buns...Oh, those juices! OK, now I have a new fetish!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Source says that it was RARE.
 
Report