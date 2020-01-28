 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark and Schnitt)   Ever been in a midcentury-built home with a random toilet in the basement? Here's why. Also, how to deal with a good phubbing and Drew accurately predicts why the Death of Mr Peanut will be a bad idea   (podcasts.apple.com) divider line
14
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

684 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2020 at 8:58 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Woah. Yes.

/ Kansas City. Light switches were push-button, tub had feet.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How many times does a "random" toilet need to be flushed?
Asking for a friend Trump...
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Which century?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Its for pooping, silly.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: Its for pooping, silly.


Thanks, Doctor Poop.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You mean a Pittsburgh Potty?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i3.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is phubbing like a fonging?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Like, every one I've ever been in.  The house I grew up in (built around 1910) had a rando toilet behind the furnace.

Our current house (built in the mid 1950s) had a not-as-random toilet, which someone enclosed into a powder room (and which we have since removed and relocated).

The local story is that mill workers used to use them instead of traipsing through the house and getting everything dirty.
 
Claude the Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When my grandparents built their house in the 50s, they didn't initially put interior walls in the basement, so there was a shower rough-in and a shiatter sitting in the open basement.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i just poop in the shower.
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's so when you finish the basement you knew exactly where the plumbing was and could plan accordingly. Actually quite helpful.
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Claude the Dog: When my grandparents built their house in the 50s, they didn't initially put interior walls in the basement, so there was a shower rough-in and a shiatter sitting in the open basement.


My detached workshop has rough-in plumbng, but the fixtures were not installed.  So I have a plugged ~4" hole in the floor, a roughly 15" by 15" square gap in the slab with a ~2" pipe roughly centered, and a vent-stack rising up through the roof, with just a utility sink hooked up to the hot and cold water supplies, draining into a fitting on that vent stack.

Some day I plan to put that bathroom in, as it's annoying to have to get cleaned up to go into the house to use one in there when I'm out working.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
u misspelt 'reroute all copper lines 2 maximize efficiency to save money" wrong
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report