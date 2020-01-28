 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "The beds were comfortable, but there was a persistent buzzing sound. The honey at breakfast was delightful though. Overall, I give it a grade Bee"   (returntonow.net) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah.  That thing would become a red wasp or Southern yellow jacket hotel in my backyard.
 
King Something
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
image.tmdb.orgView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UberDave: Yeah.  That thing would become a red wasp or Southern yellow jacket hotel in my backyard.


I can see a lot of critters you wouldn't want around liking that.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Or, you know, don't do that.

a neighbor of mine, 2 doors down, decided to set up an apiary in his back yard. Bees everywhere. You couldn't go out without swatting away bees. My dog was getting stung almost every day as they would swarm his water bowl.

Finally a few of us from the neighborhood paid him a visit and kindly asked him to move the thing somewhere else, perhaps somewhere not zoned for residential. Somewhere not explicitly forbidden by HOA rules.

Want to save bees? great.
know where, not just how.
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We have around 40 rosebushes on the property.  Bees will attempt to set up home where they want, not where you want.

/has had to have budding hives removed several times
//has caulked-shut every possible structural entry
///still has bees testing/probing at caulked gaps
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Or, you know, don't do that.

a neighbor of mine, 2 doors down, decided to set up an apiary in his back yard. Bees everywhere. You couldn't go out without swatting away bees. My dog was getting stung almost every day as they would swarm his water bowl.

Finally a few of us from the neighborhood paid him a visit and kindly asked him to move the thing somewhere else, perhaps somewhere not zoned for residential. Somewhere not explicitly forbidden by HOA rules.

Want to save bees? great.
know where, not just how.


These "hotels" wouldn't involve near the numbers of bees that honeybee hives have. As TFA says, these are solitary bees. Also, it doesn't mention it, but mason bees and the like generally aren't very aggressive.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UberDave: Yeah.  That thing would become a red wasp or Southern yellow jacket hotel in my backyard.


This.

/ That would be Waspland fast.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Note: There are not those pesky big carpenter bees that make holes n things.  They use existing cavities and hollow reeds and things and plaster the ends up with mud.

I think I have to build a mason bee house just so I can attach a tiny "No Homers" sign to it
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Instead of beds, airb&b contained killer bees.

Would not rent again.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/and a samurai at check-in
 
Insain2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Note: There are not those pesky big carpenter bees that make holes n things.  They use existing cavities and hollow reeds and things and plaster the ends up with mud.

I think I have to build a mason bee house just so I can attach a tiny "No Homers" sign to it


Fark user imageView Full Size

And what's that supposed to mean??????
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This would be a cute idea if a person had a good amount of land. Since the article mentioned having mud on the property, it may not be smart to build something like this that might attract nonbee residents.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That buzzing sound you hear through the walls late at night? Probably not bees.
 
Monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Or, you know, don't do that.

a neighbor of mine, 2 doors down, decided to set up an apiary in his back yard. Bees everywhere. You couldn't go out without swatting away bees. My dog was getting stung almost every day as they would swarm his water bowl.

Finally a few of us from the neighborhood paid him a visit and kindly asked him to move the thing somewhere else, perhaps somewhere not zoned for residential. Somewhere not explicitly forbidden by HOA rules.

Want to save bees? great.
know where, not just how.


How many hives does your neighbor have? My son and I have one in our backyard, and you'd never even know it was there based on bee interactions. I regularly stand about 2 feet from it watching the bees come and go, and my kids and their friends play in our backyard right next to it all the time. No stings, no problems.
 
