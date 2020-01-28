 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Italian man living in Switzerland for the past 30 years denied citizenship because he didn't know bears and wolves lived together at the local zoo. Keeping up on your local zoo trivia is very important in Switzerland   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
39
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

929 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2020 at 9:43 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like somebody had a problem with this nice, hard-workin' Italian guy.  Pretty lame reason not to grant him citizenship.   It'd be a shame if that chalet of yours were suffer some consequences, Olaf.  A real shame.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He would have also failed for not picking raclette and swatches as the greatest contribution to human kind, "The Final Countdown" as the greatest song ever and Dolph Lundgren as the best actor ever known.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother became a Swiss citizen many years ago (he's lived there since he was 4 - he's 39 now). He said the process is insanely complicated and intrusive. They show up at like 10:30 at night to interview you with trivia questions like this. They interview your neighbors. They do NOT take it lightly.
 
AppleChill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. He was so close.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Olaf


That's a Swedish name. You're definitely not getting citizenship...
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Swiss exist to make the Germans look like lackadaisical hippies.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all Trump's doing.

He was in Davos last week, and this shows up.

Bunch of xenophobic Swiss nationalists.

MAKE CHEESE GREAT AGAIN!
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids in the Hall: Sick of the Swiss
Youtube QySJ0oGPzrY
 
GasDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, sometimes the Swiss are perfectly correct in applying their strict citizenship standards.

FTA:

"A Dutch vegan was denied Swiss citizenship twice in 2017 for being 'too annoying' after she irritated authorities in her local village by campaigning against using cowbells."
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Sounds like somebody had a problem with this nice, hard-workin' Italian guy.  Pretty lame reason not to grant him citizenship.   It'd be a shame if that chalet of yours were suffer some consequences, Olaf.  A real shame.


While that question does seem a bit silly, in most European countries you have to pass a a cultural test in order to gain citizenship.  Just getting one question wrong wouldn't fail the test, he likely got a few more wrong as well.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hungry as a bear, hungry like the wolf... figure it out.

You're talking about a people who bundle a knife, corkscrew and toothpick into a single device.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it comes to citizenship, there is no Switzerland.  There is the canton which decides.  People don't usually grasp that when it comes to Confederations.  That's why confederate money had a state name, not CSA.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GasDude: Hey, sometimes the Swiss are perfectly correct in applying their strict citizenship standards.

FTA:

"A Dutch vegan was denied Swiss citizenship twice in 2017 for being 'too annoying' after she irritated authorities in her local village by campaigning against using cowbells."


I remember when that article was on fark lol
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like his taxes were the bigger issue, which couldn't be a more Italian issue.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GasDude: Hey, sometimes the Swiss are perfectly correct in applying their strict citizenship standards.

FTA:

"A Dutch vegan was denied Swiss citizenship twice in 2017 for being 'too annoying' after she irritated authorities in her local village by campaigning against using cowbells."


Sounds like a fun side character from Midsomer Murders.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was ready to be outraged at the article, but then

"A Dutch vegan was denied Swiss citizenship twice in 2017 for being 'too annoying'"

Looks like Switzerland has their shiat together, I'm going to go ahead and trust their judgment here.
 
dammitbobby
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Most recently, an Iraqi woman - who had lived in the country for over 20 years - was denied her citizenship after answering 'uh' over 200 times in her test.

They speak German in uh?!

German, motherfarker, do you speak it?
 
Robert Smalls
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Yeah. A lot of Swiss are generally pretty small minded chauvinistic asses without much humor and raging superiority complexes.

I've generally found that there is an inverse relationship between liking Switzerland and having to deal with their citizens in administrative posts.

Zurich and Geneva are beautiful but good examples why stuck up bankers and high level bureaucrats suck the soul out of everything and anything
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Did he also not know that they keep cheese and Nazi gold in the same cave?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looks like the initial decision was overturned by a higher court though?
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ace in your face: It sounds like his taxes were the bigger issue, which couldn't be a more Italian issue.


Indeed. If his taxes were in order they would question his claims to Italian heritage.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Beta Tested: PaulRB: Sounds like somebody had a problem with this nice, hard-workin' Italian guy.  Pretty lame reason not to grant him citizenship.   It'd be a shame if that chalet of yours were suffer some consequences, Olaf.  A real shame.

While that question does seem a bit silly, in most European countries you have to pass a a cultural test in order to gain citizenship.  Just getting one question wrong wouldn't fail the test, he likely got a few more wrong as well.


But since it is the daily fail, they looked through all the questions he got wrong, grabbed the most ridiculous one and screamed "this is why he was rejected!"
 
Robert Smalls
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: The Swiss exist to make the Germans look like lackadaisical hippies.


Younger generations Germans are actually pretty easy to work with. Generally more open and laidback then you'd think, but still very productive and dependable. They're also pretty internationally minded and worldly.

Even though they tell themselves that they're extremely international, I've found that the Swiss are far more provincial, and somewhat small minded and arrogant. It might just be the experiences I had, but having worked with the institutions that I did, "Swiss precision" started to sound more and more a joke based on that they were both very bureaucratic and disorganized.

Out of all western European countries they have the least chill.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dammitbobby: Most recently, an Iraqi woman - who had lived in the country for over 20 years - was denied her citizenship after answering 'uh' over 200 times in her test.

They speak German in uh?!

German, motherfarker, do you speak it?


Alot of Germans would take exception at the claim that the Swiss speak German.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Beta Tested: PaulRB: Sounds like somebody had a problem with this nice, hard-workin' Italian guy.  Pretty lame reason not to grant him citizenship.   It'd be a shame if that chalet of yours were suffer some consequences, Olaf.  A real shame.

While that question does seem a bit silly, in most European countries you have to pass a a cultural test in order to gain citizenship.  Just getting one question wrong wouldn't fail the test, he likely got a few more wrong as well.

But since it is the daily fail, they looked through all the questions he got wrong, grabbed the most ridiculous one and screamed "this is why he was rejected!"


True, but they (The Daily Fail) are trying to generate clicks (sell newspapers) and what's Fark without some tabloid fun?  I'm actually amazed at how much detail The Mail goes into on some of their stories - with loads of pictures.  Are they telling the whole truth and nothing but?  Well, compared to our President, they're doing pretty good.  But, that says more about the sad state of American politics today.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My favorite Swiss joke:

Q: Every Swiss male between the ages of 18 and 45 has a machine gun at home, so why are there so few murders?
A: Because murder is illegal.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: ace in your face: It sounds like his taxes were the bigger issue, which couldn't be a more Italian issue.

Indeed. If his taxes were in order they would question his claims to Italian heritage.


He must be a liar ! Lol
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Robert Smalls: Yeah. A lot of Swiss are generally pretty small minded chauvinistic asses without much humor and raging superiority complexes.

I've generally found that there is an inverse relationship between liking Switzerland and having to deal with their citizens in administrative posts.

Zurich and Geneva are beautiful but good examples why stuck up bankers and high level bureaucrats suck the soul out of everything and anything


My parents moved from Canada to Switzerland at the end of the sixties, and bought their 67 Mercury Cougar with them. If you know that car you'll know the entire rear of the car is taillights. They're huge. But the Swiss, because reasons, made my dad fit two extra little taillights to the car.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: PaulRB: Olaf

That's a Swedish name. You're definitely not getting citizenship...


Worse, it's Norwegian or Danish. The Swedish version is Olof or Olov.
I had a neighbour named Olaf when I grew up in Norway.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can't agree on denying the guy citizenship for not knowing the zoo thing. But declaring the vegan annoying to deny the application was great.
 
Pinko_Commie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: dammitbobby: Most recently, an Iraqi woman - who had lived in the country for over 20 years - was denied her citizenship after answering 'uh' over 200 times in her test.

They speak German in uh?!

German, motherfarker, do you speak it?

Alot of Germans would take exception at the claim that the Swiss speak German.


A lot of English would take exception to the claim that Americans speak English as well.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GasDude: Hey, sometimes the Swiss are perfectly correct in applying their strict citizenship standards.

FTA:

"A Dutch vegan was denied Swiss citizenship twice in 2017 for being 'too annoying' after she irritated authorities in her local village by campaigning against using cowbells."


THE Bruce Dickinson approves.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Sounds like somebody had a problem with this nice, hard-workin' Italian guy.  Pretty lame reason not to grant him citizenship.   It'd be a shame if that chalet of yours were suffer some consequences, Olaf.  A real shame.


No, its a perfectly good reason.

If you lived there for 30 years, and don't know basic information, then you're Italian, not Swiss.

There's numerous questions, and he failed tons of them.


Take Denmark, you need to get 30 out of 40 right. You're not kicked out, neither is this Italian guy. You're just not a citizen. Who wants someone to vote, that farks up multiple choice questions about womens rights, and the fact that we have a queen.

And for Switzertland, good for them. They denied a woman citizenship for being annoying. How was she being annoying? She was a vegan (duh!), and protested against cowbells being cruel to cows.

/I gave you this info, as you obviously didn't get TFA.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Immigration to the US seems to be 20x easier than elsewhere, but we're still basically the nazis according to the hyperventilators.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Robert Smalls: Even though they tell themselves that they're extremely international, I've found that the Swiss are far more provincial, and somewhat small minded and arrogant. It might just be the experiences I had


No, that's the story I've gotten from everyone I've met who has dealt with the Swiss.

They make Germans seem like Italians.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Robert Smalls: Yeah. A lot of Swiss are generally pretty small minded chauvinistic asses without much humor and raging superiority complexes.

I've generally found that there is an inverse relationship between liking Switzerland and having to deal with their citizens in administrative posts.

Zurich and Geneva are beautiful but good examples why stuck up bankers and high level bureaucrats suck the soul out of everything and anything

My parents moved from Canada to Switzerland at the end of the sixties, and bought their 67 Mercury Cougar with them. If you know that car you'll know the entire rear of the car is taillights. They're huge. But the Swiss, because reasons, made my dad fit two extra little taillights to the car.


No, blinkers.

That car would not be street legal in most normal nations, well now it would, since there are exemptions for veteran cars.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Arkanaut: PaulRB: Olaf

That's a Swedish name. You're definitely not getting citizenship...

Worse, it's Norwegian or Danish. The Swedish version is Olof or Olov.
I had a neighbour named Olaf when I grew up in Norway.


Anybody know a common first name (Swiss) that's stereotypically Swiss, because I'm not finding one (guy or girl, doesn't matter)?
 
basicstock
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I used to work with a Swiss supplier.  We were selling their product at the company I worked for and would have occasional calls with their H/O to discuss orders, warranty issues and sales.
I was once on one call with them and my contact in Switzerland starting screaming at me about how low our sales were.  This is not my employer.  They are a supplier.  At one point I just stopped talking and started listening to be met with "ARE YOU LISTENING TO ME?!"
That was just one such incident among many.  Between this kind of vendor/supplier relationship and a horrible 8 day trip to one of the rudest countries in the world, I don't have a very good impression of Switzerland.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report