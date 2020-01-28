 Skip to content
(PCWorld)   Ever wondered if your anti-virus software was auctioning off your porn-search data?   (pcworld.com) divider line
    Antivirus software, AVG, customer data, Avast Online Security Extension, Freeware, data collection  
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not really, no.  Sounds like Windows People Problems.  I switched to Debian in 1997 and haven't looked back.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
............. uh-oh
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can't imagine that midget on granny stuff would be worth that much.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey, the name is Avast, which is Pirate speak for stop or watch out.

You had fair warning.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Not really, no.  Sounds like Windows People Problems.  I switched to Debian in 1997 and haven't looked back.


I don't have to worry about that on my Mint gaming box and CoCo3 computers.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You mean you DON'T have a specific pron computer?

Piker
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My computer had Never had a virus.

/Except for that time a Chinese dude sneezed on it...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Not really, no.  Sounds like Windows People Problems.  I switched to Debian in 1997 and haven't looked back.


Switch to Linux
Youtube _PjpAmr8B0g


/debian too, though considering adding an arch or gentoo machine for learning purposes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Actually, I'd be interested in buying some of it back.  I'm missing a video from my collection.  I have every video Cassandra Candycorn made except the one where she's performing in later years for those who like a rather large white lady having pool sex.  You could call her my great white... Ow!  How did the internet kick me in the junk?  And how do I make it do that again?  I mean, for free.

/apologies to Cassandra Candycorn
//if she's real
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I DON'T HAVE ANTI-VIRUS SOFTWARE SO HA HA!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They still haven't come up with targeted ads that can dovetail with my interest in Brazilian fart porn.

Frankly, I'm disappointed.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"best I can do is tree-fiddy ...."
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Not really, no.  Sounds like Windows People Problems.  I switched to Debian in 1997 and haven't looked back.


How much do you trust your compiler?
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hope so, this way it will provide statistics that will show there is more demand for my kinks thus more content will be created.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why would you install a browser like that? Windows built in AV and firewall works. use chrome, don't install other crap. Make sure you also have your router updated and locked down. If you don't know how and don't have smart children who know things beyond instagraming butt shots and shiatty food, pay the neighbors kid. If that's too much just use an android tablet and don't install stupid apps. If that is too much, they still make flip phones
 
Unmatched Brutality
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If it's to get me better search results while I'm....researching.  Then I'm OK with this.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: I hope so, this way it will provide statistics that will show there is more demand for my kinks thus more content will be created.


As long as it doesn't induce an infinite feedback loop like it did with siblings porn in 2016... we still haven't recovered from that.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Windows built in AV seems pretty solid. On my Windows computer, I have not had a 3rd party AV in several years.
Probably should have something on my Mac, but I've never had any issues over the years that I've used Macs.
Not that it's not possible, I've just never had any problems.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Avast and its subsidiary AVG, caught selling customer data to corporate clients last year, are at it again-this time using its free antivirus programs if you opt in to data collection, a new report said Monday.

Because free always comes with a price.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lets see here: people use data to send ads that are personalized to your computer for your viewing and possible clicks

No ads can possibly be displayed on my computer with how its all set up, so why the fark would i care?
 
