(BBC-US)   King Albert- is the father   (bbc.com) divider line
13
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like Prince Albert should have put it in her can.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deep cut, Subby.  Do you have that on 8-track?
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the truth came out ...
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HEY! HEY! HEY!
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
What's he care, at this point, if he has to cut her in to his will? Dude's pushing 90
 
thanksagainandagain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But Albert Kung is still The Man.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

doosh: What's he care, at this point, if he has to cut her in to his will? Dude's pushing 90


Exactly. Gonna *brag* about all the good nights he's had at this point, rather than deny 'em.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And, apparently a massive d***e.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mother an aristocrat, Father a king. Can't do her much harm now that she is an adult. She would have to be recognized (tick) and in the line for succession (?) for it to matter much apart from gossip and snob value. No inheritance seems likely unless it is sentimental or a token of good will.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

puffy999: Sounds like Prince Albert should have put it in her can.


In my tribe, we put it in ewe.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: And, apparently a massive d***e.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Douche?
 
joaquin closet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Then who is fb?
 
