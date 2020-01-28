 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Man arraigned for murdering his wife, whose most recent Google search was "What to do if you're pregnant and your husband is angry"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess she was in...(•_•) / ( •_•)>⌐■-■ / (⌐■_■)...deep do do.

/don't fix the headline please mods
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
and you fixed the headline
 
gar1013
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Google results should be "get out, now".

Also, if the kid is yours, then you have no reason to be angry. Worried, nervous, scared, happy, thankful, joyous - these are all proper emotions. Anger has no place in it.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Answer:  run.  Far away.  Or kill him first.  Because really in the wild it is kill or be killed.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Murdered a pregnant woman? In Missouri they'll execute you twice for that...
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You go to reddit relationship advice and post from a burner account. Duh.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Murdered a pregnant woman? In Missouri they'll execute you twice for that...


He's a white guy, he will be getting marriage proposals from women all over the south.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How is babby formed? How girl get pragnent? I am truley sorry for your lots.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
gar1013: Google results should be "get out now, WHORE".

Also, if the kid is yours, then you have no reason to be angry. Worried, nervous, scared, happy, thankful, joyous - these are all proper emotions. Anger has no place in it.

FTFY
/but only if the kid isn't his
//If it is his, then congratulations, you married a psychopath and your character judgement may need a bit of tweaking

JC
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gar1013: Google results should be "get out, now".

Also, if the kid is yours, then you have no reason to be angry. Worried, nervous, scared, happy, thankful, joyous - these are all proper emotions. Anger has no place in it.


Be angry all you want it's pretty much irrelevant. Best case scenario then is to file for divorce and walk away.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dang. If only there were some way that two adults in this day and age could DO something about pregnancy before it happens.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Beau and Jennifer Rothwell received chemical engineering degrees from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2013.

So I guess that chemical romance did not work out.
 
zez
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This was the main local news for a while here, the guy was such an idiot trying to cover his crime that he must have called rudy giuliani for advice.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think I'll scratch "do a google search for 'what to do if you're being chased by a dire hippopotamus'" off of my bucket list.
 
