(Newsweek)   You can now check Coronavirus outbreaks in real time with this handy dashboard   (newsweek.com)
21
695 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2020 at 10:34 PM



Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) it isn't real time.  More like 12 hours behind.
2) Farkers linked to this as early as last Wednesday
3) "Alexa, what is the latest on the coronavirus?" gets you an up to the minute infeciton, death count along with a summary of news like Hong Kong shutting down everything.  That was weird because if usually says "Here are some articles on that.  Would you like me to read to you from BBC News?  Instead Amazon's Alexa summarized the news.   She has either become self-aware or Amazon is now publishing news.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4)  So far Antarctica appears immune to the disease.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wont worry until it hits Greenland or Madagascar.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I just check Wall Street.  Coronavirus is now a hoax and doesn't exist.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh great.  A dashboard of death.

Gather 'round, kiddos.  See how quick the latest scourge will kill you....
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"In real time"

Last Update: Jan 27, 2020 8:30 pm EST.

Evidently some entirely new usage of the phrase "in real time" with which I was previously unfamiliar.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Huh, from the picture it looks like you can buy little old oriental women from Costco.
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
IFyou can get it to load...
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If nothing else, this whole situation is an amazing example of how to instil fear and panic and manipulate people.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A dashboard, for handys? Noice
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Huh, from the picture it looks like you can buy little old oriental women from Costco.


I think the preferred term in "Chinawomen".
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good thing I don't like beer, much less mexican beer
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Oh great.  A dashboard of death.

Gather 'round, kiddos.  See how quick the latest scourge will kill you....


Or, start a office pool. See who gets the closest to that day's number at, say, 3:30 in the afternoon. Genius!
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 278x278]


Exactly, being CN related I did expect Transcendence though.
 
eiger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "In real time"

Last Update: Jan 27, 2020 8:30 pm EST.

Evidently some entirely new usage of the phrase "in real time" with which I was previously unfamiliar.


I think that's around the time that China announces the daily numbers.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Cdr.Murdock: Oh great.  A dashboard of death.

Gather 'round, kiddos.  See how quick the latest scourge will kill you....

Or, start a office pool. See who gets the closest to that day's number at, say, 3:30 in the afternoon. Genius!


Especially if it hits close.

One HELL of an excuse to jump off the wagon!
 
sid244
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 278x278]


I wonder how accurate that game (Plague Inc) is compared to what is actually going on.  Maybe the WHO and CDC use that to forecast impact based on different changes in the virus.
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sid244: Jesterling: [Fark user image 278x278]

I wonder how accurate that game (Plague Inc) is compared to what is actually going on.  Maybe the WHO and CDC use that to forecast impact based on different changes in the virus.


Funny you should ask that...
https://blogs.cdc.gov/publichealthmat​t​ers/2013/04/plague-inc/
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cool, this makes human suffering feel more like a movie and/or video game.
 
walkerhound
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chris Ween: 1) it isn't real time.  More like 12 hours behind.



Well that's because China is on the other side of the world, and they use a Chinese calendar or some such.

Otherwise, these are really neat tools - now all of us can watch this trainwreck in near-real time.
 
