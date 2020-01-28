 Skip to content
(Daily Star) US Navy sub 'encountered Nimitz UFO in the abyss' 4 years after Nimitz sighting, say it was traveling at 550 mph
UberDave [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
I'm betting an underwater drilling platform saw them as well...

LarryDan43
29 minutes ago  
Aliens don't use miles per hour.
 
madgonad
27 minutes ago  
I highly doubt anyone on a submarine 'saw' anything.
 
Marcos P
27 minutes ago  
Nice
Walker [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  
I saw some of the NSFW content. A third testicle.
 
BigNumber12
25 minutes ago  
We shouldn't trust anyone who comes back aboard that sub.

GRCooper
25 minutes ago  
Did it get out of hand and were they lucky to live through it?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
25 minutes ago  

madgonad: I highly doubt anyone on a submarine 'saw' anything.


All you have to do is look out the front windows. Duh
 
born_yesterday
22 minutes ago  
Then I guess it's identified now, huh?
 
NINEv2
22 minutes ago  
Great movie
 
GungFu
22 minutes ago  
Relax. It was a glitch. Or a bug on the sonar screen.
 
BitwiseShift
20 minutes ago  
They ran out of coffee, Colombian coffee.
 
khatores
19 minutes ago  
500 mph underwater? Physics says otherwise.

How would they even be able to measure that? Did they get pings off a solid object? That's nonsensical.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
19 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Aliens don't use miles per hour.


Neither do submarines, it's knots or km/hour.
 
dothemath
17 minutes ago  
NTI's man! The government has known about them for years!
 
AlgaeRancher
16 minutes ago  

khatores: 500 mph underwater? Physics says otherwise.

How would they even be able to measure that? Did they get pings off a solid object? That's nonsensical.


The shockwaves must have tipped them off.
 
Promo Sapien
16 minutes ago  
Aliens in a tic-tac-shaped craft?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme
16 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Aliens don't use miles per hour.


Nautical miles are measured in knots.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
16 minutes ago  

khatores: 500 mph underwater? Physics says otherwise.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Superca​v​itating_torpedo
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  
The Star? I now doubt the existence of submarines, USS Nimitz, and the U.S. Navy (and I've been on Nimitz and work for the Navy). And alien spacecraft, but I doubted their existence before the Star talked about them.
 
squidloe
14 minutes ago  
Not aliens, US military. At least it's starting to sound believable.
 
Wenchmaster
14 minutes ago  

khatores: 500 mph underwater? Physics says otherwise.

How would they even be able to measure that? Did they get pings off a solid object? That's nonsensical.


This.

Try to imagine the shockwaves resulting from anything solid travelling that fast through a liquid medium. Every hydrophone on earth would have detected it.
 
Tex570
14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
14 minutes ago  
So, in addition to a supercavitating torpedo, someone built a test drone? Maybe even a small manned ship?  Something like a Seasquest DSV Stinger?

The future is now.
 
th0th
14 minutes ago  

Tex570: [Fark user image image 850x849]


"Compliance."
 
Tillmaster
12 minutes ago  

khatores: 500 mph underwater? Physics says otherwise.

How would they even be able to measure that? Did they get pings off a solid object? That's nonsensical.


Google "supercavitation".
 
Evil Mackerel
12 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Nice
[Fark user image 425x238]


Sees what you did there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
10 minutes ago  

Tex570: [Fark user image 850x849]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Come on Big D...FLY!
 
Rent Party
9 minutes ago  

khatores: 500 mph underwater? Physics says otherwise.

How would they even be able to measure that? Did they get pings off a solid object? That's nonsensical.


Supercavitating torpedoes were capable of 200+mph in the 90s.  They don't move through the water so much as they create a bubble of foam around them and move through that.   I have no idea what the technology is capable of today.

Regardless, subs don't "see" anything. And anything moving that fast underwater would have been heard by everything in the ocean.
 
hardinparamedic
9 minutes ago  
Wow, 550 miles per hour? Aqua man really isn't the pussy Robot Chicken makes him out to be huh?
 
OkieDookie
8 minutes ago  
A half man/half fly with a mid 90s MacBook will save us.
 
thespindrifter
7 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: madgonad: I highly doubt anyone on a submarine 'saw' anything.

[Fark user image image 500x296]

All you have to do is look out the front windows. Duh


It's easy to see a flying sub when it's one of yours.

Great show premise, lousy execution, not unlike "Seaquest" many years later.

/now IN TECHNICOLOR!
 
khatores
4 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: khatores: 500 mph underwater? Physics says otherwise.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supercav​itating_torpedo

Twice as fast

as the fastest supercavitating torpedo?

If they were testing something like that, why release anything about it? It still doesn't make sense.
 
thespindrifter
1 minute ago  

Rent Party: khatores: 500 mph underwater? Physics says otherwise.

How would they even be able to measure that? Did they get pings off a solid object? That's nonsensical.

Supercavitating torpedoes were capable of 200+mph in the 90s.  They don't move through the water so much as they create a bubble of foam around them and move through that.   I have no idea what the technology is capable of today.

Regardless, subs don't "see" anything. And anything moving that fast underwater would have been heard by everything in the ocean.


"Heard"? Or felt? Because Jacksonville, FL, had a rash of whale beachings back in the late 80s/early 90s that went unexplained, and back in '89 there was a decent sized earthquake in Jax that was serious enough that hundreds of people across the city called it in to authorities and the media; I personally was inside of a produce cooler the morning that it happened, felt everything move including myself.

The government denied everything and they even had the USGS lie about it. Jax has Mayport NAS out front, but anything secret like that was probably coming out of nearby Kings Bay where the boomers are running out of.
 
OkieDookie
less than a minute ago  

thespindrifter: Rent Party: khatores: 500 mph underwater? Physics says otherwise.

How would they even be able to measure that? Did they get pings off a solid object? That's nonsensical.

Supercavitating torpedoes were capable of 200+mph in the 90s.  They don't move through the water so much as they create a bubble of foam around them and move through that.   I have no idea what the technology is capable of today.

Regardless, subs don't "see" anything. And anything moving that fast underwater would have been heard by everything in the ocean.

"Heard"? Or felt? Because Jacksonville, FL, had a rash of whale beachings back in the late 80s/early 90s that went unexplained, and back in '89 there was a decent sized earthquake in Jax that was serious enough that hundreds of people across the city called it in to authorities and the media; I personally was inside of a produce cooler the morning that it happened, felt everything move including myself.

The government denied everything and they even had the USGS lie about it. Jax has Mayport NAS out front, but anything secret like that was probably coming out of nearby Kings Bay where the boomers are running out of.


So you were in a produce cooler and felt the earth move. Kinky.
 
Micosavo
less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
