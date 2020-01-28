 Skip to content
Hong Kong Shuts. Down. Everything
Gooch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for Hong Kong Fluey...
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA says this takes effect on Thursday -- plenty of time for those infected to hop a ferry or train to the mainland. Brilliant!
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be the brothels that suffer the most
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Offer them free tickets to a Trump rally.
 
GungFu
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

blodyholy: TFA says this takes effect on Thursday -- plenty of time for those infected to hop a ferry or train to the mainland. Brilliant!


Er, that's bad for Hong Kong how?
 
eiger
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

blodyholy: TFA says this takes effect on Thursday -- plenty of time for those infected to hop a ferry or train to the mainland. Brilliant!


There does seem to be a trend of, "This is a major health emergency... so we'll cut off travel in several hours or days and announce our plans to the public."
 
blodyholy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GungFu: blodyholy: TFA says this takes effect on Thursday -- plenty of time for those infected to hop a ferry or train to the mainland. Brilliant!

Er, that's bad for Hong Kong how?


Haven't had coffee yet, flip it around -- plenty of time for those from the mainland to etc, etc, etc.
 
oldfool
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Half of Wuhan fled before lockdown, raising risk of coronavirus spread
This is fine
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, this'll stop the protests.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Well, this'll stop the protests.


how?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
PLease explain to me the logic in announcing ahead of time that you'll shut down all travel to prevent the spread of a virus and not just immediately shut down everything? That's how you get hordes of infected people to just flood out of an infected area and spread the illness even further.

Or is that what they're aiming for?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Japan has six cases, and the US only five?

Great again my aers....
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: PLease explain to me the logic in announcing ahead of time that you'll shut down all travel to prevent the spread of a virus and not just immediately shut down everything? That's how you get hordes of infected people to just flood out of an infected area and spread the illness even further.

Or is that what they're aiming for?


They want to identify all non-essential personnel.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Well, this'll stop the protests.


"On second thoughts, we think you can go back to Britain. In fact, we've got some people you could really use to prosper and flourish. Best of luck!"
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Smoking GNU: PLease explain to me the logic in announcing ahead of time that you'll shut down all travel to prevent the spread of a virus and not just immediately shut down everything? That's how you get hordes of infected people to just flood out of an infected area and spread the illness even further.

Or is that what they're aiming for?

They want to identify all non-essential personnel.


Wat
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cakeman: Offer them free tickets to a Trump rally.


First Corona Virus, now a Trump Rally? Haven't they suffered enough?
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Japan has six cases, and the US only five?

Great again my aers....


Japan has 7 - a bus driver for a group of Chinese tourists in Japan

https://english.kyodonews.net/news/20​2​0/01/e8f47252a245-urgent-japan-sees-1s​t-coronavirus-case-not-linked-to-recen​t-travel-to-china.html
 
Marine1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
With all of these massive quarantines, either the Chinese are trying to assert their control (something a country with a strongman totalitarian government would like doing) or this is far worse than they're letting on.
 
RaiderFanMikeP
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marine1: With all of these massive quarantines, either the Chinese are trying to assert their control (something a country with a strongman totalitarian government would like doing) or this is far worse than they're letting on.


whynotboth.jpg
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marine1: With all of these massive quarantines, either the Chinese are trying to assert their control (something a country with a strongman totalitarian government would like doing) or this is far worse than they're letting on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Baby can you dig your man.

/My life for you!
//Bumpity bumpity bump
///3

//// need some new material.
 
polle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like  a convenient way to  stop a viral protest .
 
GungFu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

blodyholy: GungFu: blodyholy: TFA says this takes effect on Thursday -- plenty of time for those infected to hop a ferry or train to the mainland. Brilliant!

Er, that's bad for Hong Kong how?

Haven't had coffee yet, flip it around -- plenty of time for those from the mainland to etc, etc, etc.


Er, entering HK is significantly different to the other way round, requiring entry permits and whatnot. It kinda has a border. This new announcement is for trains and ferries in particular, and is in addition to steps already taken to limit cross border travel.
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rookie move, you wait until everyone is infected before shuffling points into the lethal symptoms.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ok, fair enough. I'm now curious about how many from HK are on the mainland currently with plans to head home before Thursday.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Baby can you dig your man.

/My life for you!
//Bumpity bumpity bump
///3

//// need some new material.


M O O N.  That spells Coronavirus.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That was a reply to GungFu. (Still haven't had coffee.)
 
bark_atda_moon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is it time to start hoarding 18 months worth of canned food and water?
 
eiger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bark_atda_moon: Is it time to start hoarding 18 months worth of canned food and water?


And guns, lots and lots of guns.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marine1: With all of these massive quarantines, either the Chinese are trying to assert their control (something a country with a strongman totalitarian government would like doing) or this is far worse than they're letting on.


Hong Kong has been touchy about this sort of thing ever since SARS and MERS. Even though SARS was over 15 years ago and MERS was eight years ago, they're still routinely referenced in airport announcements as "recent cases".

And Andy Lau just cancelled his upcoming concerts. That's a BFD.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: PLease explain to me the logic in announcing ahead of time that you'll shut down all travel to prevent the spread of a virus and not just immediately shut down everything? That's how you get hordes of infected people to just flood out of an infected area and spread the illness even further.

Or is that what they're aiming for?


Hong Kong is a low-infection area. Shutting it off from the high-infection mainland isn't going to spark an outward mass exodus of potentially-infected people escaping death before the doors shut.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
jshmoviestuff.co.ukView Full Size

The city has the flu.   Get that?  The entire city has the flu.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Well, this'll stop the protests.


Not really; it's just giving people something new to protest.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [jshmoviestuff.co.uk image 600x611]The city has the flu.   Get that?  The entire city has the flu.


Are you mocking me?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kerr Avon: Rookie move, you wait until everyone is infected before shuffling points into the lethal symptoms.

[Fark user image 850x476]


cdn130.picsart.comView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marine1: With all of these massive quarantines, either the Chinese are trying to assert their control (something a country with a strongman totalitarian government would like doing) or this is far worse than they're letting on.


Yes.

It's probably a good news, bad news sort of thing for the Chinese government. I mean sure the virus has gotten out of control, BUT they get to test just how hard they can push the populace.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kerr Avon: Rookie move, you wait until everyone is infected before shuffling points into the lethal symptoms.

[Fark user image image 850x476]


But they do seem to have put the points into insomnia and paranoia so that's going to slow down the cure.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Well, this'll stop the protests.


This'll stop everything.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kerr Avon: Rookie move, you wait until everyone is infected before shuffling points into the lethal symptoms.

[Fark user image 850x476]


LOL @ "Rodent Surprise"
 
GungFu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: PLease explain to me the logic in announcing ahead of time that you'll shut down all travel to prevent the spread of a virus and not just immediately shut down everything? That's how you get hordes of infected people to just flood out of an infected area and spread the illness even further.

Or is that what they're aiming for?



There has been 8 documented cases of infection in Hong Kong (for reference, the US has 6), and this 'hordes' thing...do you seriously think people would willingly travel within large groups of people going to a country that has over 4600 cases of infection?

See my earlier post for the vice-versa aspect.

You've just watched Train to Busan, haven't you?! Awesome movie!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: PLease explain to me the logic in announcing ahead of time that you'll shut down all travel to prevent the spread of a virus and not just immediately shut down everything? That's how you get hordes of infected people to just flood out of an infected area and spread the illness even further.

Or is that what they're aiming for?


Well yeah, then the infected people are someone else's problem, and all you're left with are all healthy and law abiding people. Win win.
 
