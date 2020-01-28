 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Ship that vanished in Bermuda Triangle almost 100 years ago turns up in... you guessed it   (newsweek.com) divider line
48
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your momma?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank Stallone?
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to send someone to investigate.  The more they look like François Truffaut, the better.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Jersey?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN coverage.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sahara Desert?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hong Kong Harbour?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The Sahara Desert?


Life is not a Dirk Pitt novel.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vintage coal, melinals will love it.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Devils Tower?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fixing the cable?
 
spambot collective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find my missing socks as well?
That shiat's a mystery.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Turned up on eBay.  No free shipping.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure it wasn't much of a mystery.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SS_Coto​p​axi#Final_voyage
On 29 November 1925, Cotopaxi departed Charleston, South Carolina, for Havana, Cuba, under Captain W. J. Meyer with a cargo of coal and a crew of thirty-two.  On 1 December, Cotopaxi radioed a distress call reporting that the ship was listing and taking on water during a tropical storm.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
over Macho Grande?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It was Charleston steamer, probably would have found it sooner if it was from Cleveland.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
But the vessel vanished without a trace before arriving at its final destination, Havana, Cuba.

So it arrived after sinking?
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Were there  five Grumman TBM Avenger torpedo bombers parked on the deck?  That would sort of wrap up things nicely
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: over Macho Grande?


I'll never get over Macho Grande.
 
Fissile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: Were there  five Grumman TBM Avenger torpedo bombers parked on the deck?  That would sort of wrap up things nicely


They took off in Florida in 1945 and landed in Steven Spielberg movie in 1977.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Next thing your going to tell me is that Atlantis was based off the Minoans just bc they were a relatively advanced and prosperous civilization living on an island before being wiped out by a natural disaster.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Astoria, Oregon?
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"-a notorious region of the western North Atlantic Ocean where several ships and aircraft are said to have gone missing in strange circumstances. "

I did not know that.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just so we are clear here... this wreck has been known for quite a while, and someone has been on it numerous times.... and NOOOOOOBODY figured this out before?
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Still no sign of the USS Cyclops or the Marine Sulphur Queen or Flight 19.
So there's hope!
 
zappadog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FAKE NEWS, they found the Cotapaxi years ago in the Gobi desert.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's always in the last place you look
 
Wolf892
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No ghosts
No aliens
No loch Ness monster
No big foot
No mystery of the Bermuda triangle
No magic
No god

Our world is boring and mundane.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Area 51?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I swear doctor, it was a million to one shot!
 
LewDux
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

AKA Ale Triangle
 
Twonk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was it covered in wet sargassum?

/which, no matter how you cook it, still tastes like wet sargassum...
 
booztravlr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gordon Lightfoot seen frantically looking about for his guitar.
 
Miss Stein
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When Peter Schickele (aka PDQ Bach) conducted the Seattle Symphony some years back, one of the featured instruments was the Bermuda triangle, which the percussionists kept losing.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Newfoundland waters? Greenland? Labrador? The Irish Sea.

I've studied the Bermuda triangle and learned several things:

a) it is not a triangle
b) it is not pinned down to Bermuda at one corner
c) all mysteries are part of the Great Big Master Mystery, named human brains are stumped by inadequate, incomplete, inflammatory, inaccurate and delusional information and conspiracy theories, aka stupidity
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: When Peter Schickele (aka PDQ Bach) conducted the Seattle Symphony some years back, one of the featured instruments was the Bermuda triangle, which the percussionists kept losing.


I vaguely recall that, like Karl Pilkington recalling a Fortean Times article.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Great Sarcasm Sea, aka Fark.com.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mystery solved!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Gordon Lightfoot seen frantically looking about for his guitar.


Oh, and there's an area I forgot to search for Bermuda Triangle mysteries:  the Great Lakes (plus Lake Champlain, or as it bills itself, the Sixth Great Lake).
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 800x426]
AKA Ale Triangle


I had no idea that soulless gingers took so many ships.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Recently I saw a map of the Sargassum blooms in the North Atlantic and they stretched almost to the coast of Africa. No wonder the Bermuda Triangle is so large. The Sargassum Seas is growing.

I blame global warming and climate change, which once again, I must point out are interchangeable terms and always have been, not a giant conspiracy in reponse to frivolous arguments and factoids generated by denialists.

I will try to find you that map.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: LewDux: [Fark user image 800x426]
AKA Ale Triangle

I had no idea that soulless gingers took so many ships.


Lots of coracles.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: [i.pinimg.com image 474x266]But the vessel vanished without a trace before arriving at its final destination, Havana, Cuba.

So it arrived after sinking?


That's what I was hoping for.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Persnickety: Gordon Lightfoot seen frantically looking about for his guitar.

Oh, and there's an area I forgot to search for Bermuda Triangle mysteries:  the Great Lakes (plus Lake Champlain, or as it bills itself, the Sixth Great Lake).


It's an OK lake.  But not in OK.  So maybe a mediocre lake.  Not great, but not terrible either.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/​2​019/nasa-satellites-find-biggest-seawe​ed-bloom-in-the-world

https://www.sciencenewsforstudents.or​g​/article/record-seaweed-belt-spanned-a​frica-gulf-mexico

https://www.bbc.com/news/science-envi​r​onment-48869100

https://www.theguardian.com/environmen​t/2019/jul/04/sargasso-seaweed-5500-mi​le-algae-belt-keeps-on-growing#img-2
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Carousel Beast: LewDux: [Fark user image 800x426]
AKA Ale Triangle

I had no idea that soulless gingers took so many ships.

Lots of coracles.


Be surprised how far stinky leather will carry you.....

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tim_Sev​e​rin#The_Brendan_Voyage_(1976%E2%80%931​977)

Tim Severin is like Thor Heyerdahl but without the cool name and stupid migration ideas, and his voyages have been based in more well-documented voyages of the past (even if based on stories).
 
