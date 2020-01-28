 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Best Korea seems to be the only country taking the coronavirus seriously : imposes one month mandatory quarantine to anyone coming from China   (twitter.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On the other hand, that's probably a very small group trying to get IN to North Korea.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, we'll find out if it's passed through eating and infected person.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hyungchol Choi nods approvingly.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Japan and Germany both have confirmed cases where the infected person hasn't been to China.

That's fine.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Hong Kong has massively restricted travel from the mainland.

And we now have confirmed human-to-human transmission in Germany.

PANIC!
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: On the other hand, that's probably a very small group trying to get IN to North Korea.


You grossly underestimate the amount of tourism revenue that North Korea gets from Chinese tourists. That is by FAR the biggest group of people coming into the DPRK.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kim must be thrilled to have yet another reason to isolate Best Korea from the world.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well, we'll find out if it's passed through eating and infected person.


Wow, when I first read this I missed the "d" in "and".  And it post still made sense.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If NK lost a quarter of its population could it even survive?
 
OldJames
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Poland did something like that when the black plague was the talk of Europe. It worked out very well for them
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

eiger: Well, Hong Kong has massively restricted travel from the mainland.

And we now have confirmed human-to-human transmission in Germany.

PANIC!


It's a bit late to panic about human to human transmissions between Germans.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow looks like I picked the wrong month to start licking Chinese snakes.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Alphax: On the other hand, that's probably a very small group trying to get IN to North Korea.

You grossly underestimate the amount of tourism revenue that North Korea gets from Chinese tourists. That is by FAR the biggest group of people coming into the DPRK.


What's next, then? Midgets?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Alphax: On the other hand, that's probably a very small group trying to get IN to North Korea.

You grossly underestimate the amount of tourism revenue that North Korea gets from Chinese tourists. That is by FAR the biggest group of people coming into the DPRK.


And now the tourists have to stay an extra month.  This sounds like a win-win for Best Korea!
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: REDARMYVODKA: Alphax: On the other hand, that's probably a very small group trying to get IN to North Korea.

You grossly underestimate the amount of tourism revenue that North Korea gets from Chinese tourists. That is by FAR the biggest group of people coming into the DPRK.

And now the tourists have to stay an extra month.  This sounds like a win-win for Best Korea!


A group named Koryo (I think, I know that's the name of the NK airline) does tours through the North, departing from Beijing or thereabouts. I'd leave tomorrow to tour North Korea. Vacation photos wouldn't get much more exclusive than that and it'd put a lot of things in perspective.

\Maybe after the virus fizzles out.
\\Plus it'd be easy to pick up some North Korean poon with my Rarge American Penis™.
\\\Would love to try a North Korean beer, just to say I did. I'm sure it tastes like kimchi and oppression.
 
dryknife
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
WTF does "Wuhan Add Oil!" even mean?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: A group named Koryo (I think, I know that's the name of the NK airline) does tours through the North, departing from Beijing or thereabouts. I'd leave tomorrow to tour North Korea. Vacation photos wouldn't get much more exclusive than that and it'd put a lot of things in perspective.


They would kill you and eat you.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

