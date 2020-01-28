 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Gasparilla attendee takes wrong turn at Tampa International Airport, forfeits bear booty   (wfla.com) divider line
MaelstromFL
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Westshore area of Tampa has always been a nightmare for driving.  I have come close to going up the wrong ramp stone cold sober.  That being said to hit a driveshare on Gasparillia is a bad look.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
.079

So he was legal then?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I went there on Saturday. It was chaos. But somehow we found free parking spots just a few blocks up from the parade. Leaving that evening was a little tougher but still managed.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: .079

So he was legal then?


That's what I'm wondering. Two slightly over the limit, 2 under. .08 doesnt seem like it would contribute that much to driving the wrong way smack into a car. Hell, I remember when the legal limit used to be .10
 
DRTFA
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: .079

So he was legal then?


TFA gave the results of a few tests on the perp, but didn't say when the tests were administered.  The guy might have been legal at the time of that test, but the test might have been taken 2 hours later.  Or he was legal at the time of the collision.  TFA doesn't give enough info.
 
