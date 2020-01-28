 Skip to content
(Komo)   It's a bird? It's a plane? It's Drug Dealer Man. Narrator: Busted faster than a tweaking hillbilly   (komonews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, life superhero 'Phoenix Jones, Superhero, drug charges, KOMO  
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain
 
HairyNevus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tweaking hillbillies generally take half the department in order to get busted. Bit of an ordeal, to be honest.
 
bigfatfattyfatfat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, ffs.
A. This should not be criminal.
B. I want some of his superhero juice.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god we got this MDMA off the streets, though we probably inconvenienced a couple white college freshmen for a day or so in the process.
 
Trik
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He was framed by his arch nemesis.
 
theregoesthat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Now I'm 30 and I'm learning about people. And a lot of my friends and a lot of personal things in my life have let me down in a way that has broken my spirit. I don't think people are the way I thought they were originally. It kind of broke how I feel about the whole world in general." - from an interview he gave shortly after retiring.

On the one hand, what a shame his childlike enthusiasm for being a "good guy" got crushed so ruthlessly.

On the other hand, how incredibly naive to think you can solve drugs, poverty, and crime by dressing up like an idiot and fist fighting (mostly mouthy drunks) in the streets.
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

theregoesthat: "Now I'm 30 and I'm learning about people. And a lot of my friends and a lot of personal things in my life have let me down in a way that has broken my spirit. I don't think people are the way I thought they were originally. It kind of broke how I feel about the whole world in general." - from an interview he gave shortly after retiring.

On the one hand, what a shame his childlike enthusiasm for being a "good guy" got crushed so ruthlessly.

On the other hand, how incredibly naive to think you can solve drugs, poverty, and crime by dressing up like an idiot and fist fighting (mostly mouthy drunks) in the streets.


Yeah. He was about 15 years behind the curve.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Molly"?

I'll never understand Americans when it comes to nicknames.

Barry Manilow - Mandy (Audio)
Youtube AvGpvQbkccE
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trik: He was framed by his arch nemesis.


We'll see in next episode
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You do not entrap the hero you need.
You entrap the hero you deserve.
 
