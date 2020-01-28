 Skip to content
(History Channel)   I was taking an English Mid-Term exam. I finished early, I walked out of the gym, and was told by a Hall Monitor what had happened. I didn't believe her, but then I got home and turned on the television. This day in 1986. Where were you?   (history.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kids were home from school. My sister-in-law called me and told me to turn on the TV. I had missed it.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At my high school, seniors were sometimes allowed to leave the building for lunch.  Some of them came back..'The space shuttle blew up!'  I didn't believe them.. then there was a PA announcement at the start of the next class period.
1986.. I must have been a freshman.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was in biology, watching it live because my teacher had been an alternate and had gone through most of the training before the final team had been chosen. His face went from elation to horror at liftoff, proud to be a part of such a thing, and then watching friends plummet to a fiery death, and maybe a tinge of relief that he'd dodged a bullet when he didn't get picked. We'd all been proud of him when he went through the program, and a little disappointed when he didn't get his slot, but...to see folks you knew go out like that...he got it together, but he nearly fell over with the shakes as it happened in front of us.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lunchroom, Sophomore year of High School. A kid named Nickerson came in and told our table that the space shuttle had just blown up. "Shut up, Nickerson." I said, jumping right into the first stage of grief.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Computer class; my friend Don came in and told me about it. But he was always making up stupid shiat like that so I didn't believe him until lunchtime, when everyone was going to the library to watch the coverage.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
6th grade. About 20 of us kids in the classroom. Teacher rolls in the cart with the TV, we're all wide eyed and excited.
It was so long ago, I've kinda forgotten how long it took before it blew. 10 minutes? Anyway, we sat there for those 10 minutes and hardly blinked. When it happened, we were so young and innocent we were like "Are they OK?" But we knew in our gut they weren't. Teacher turned white, shut off the TV and ran out of the room, where she was met in the hallway by all the other teachers coming out of their classrooms. You know how normally rambunctious kids will get dead silent when they hear adults whispering?  20 12 year olds were sitting in rapt silence, with no adult in the room, listening to the adults in the hallway furiously whispering and freaking the fark out. They then walked en masse towards the principals office. That's when we started whispering about wtf had just happened. About 30 mins later, teacher comes back in, and they announced over the PA our parents had been called, and we were going home. IIRC, we got the next day off too.
When we got back, the horrible jokes had started.
/What does NASA stand for?
//Need another seven astronauts
///kids are monsters
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: When we got back, the horrible jokes had started.
/What does NASA stand for?
//Need another seven astronauts
///kids are monsters


'What color are Christa McAuliffe's eyes?'

'Blue.  One blew one way, one blew the other..'

/that's the one I remember being run into the ground and beyond.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone had the TV on in the common room of the dorm, when I came through on the way to breakfast, they were replaying it over and over.

A student stood on one of the tables in the cafeteria and tried to give an impromptu speech, but he ended up sobbing.

Not a great day.
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Math class, senior year. There was a PA announcement in the middle of class - the second and final one that actually interrupted lessons during my 4 years at high school.

The first was the attempted assassination attempt on Reagan.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I honestly don't remember. Someone asked me this 20 years ago and I remembered it happening in July. Whatever did happen in July my brain has substituted with this shuttle, or twilight zone.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Science class, watching it live with our NASA-obsessed teacher. He was inconsolable.

In true asshole teenager fashion, the gallows humor arose immediately. By lunchtime of the next day I had heard the first joke: Why didn't the astronauts take a shower this morning? They figured they'd just wash up on shore.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was in study hall.  Somebody walking by stuck their head in the room and said the space shuttle just blew up.  We were like, "yeah right, whatever".  5 minutes later somebody made the announcement over the PA system.

So yes kids, you did get important news rather quickly, even with no smartphone.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High school.  Someone burst in and announced it.  One of the kids went "cool".  The teacher said "there were astronauts aboard who died". "Oh".
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was two. Y'all are old
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I was two. Y'all are old


User name checks out.
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I was two. Y'all are old


Still young at heart - my 12-year-old son tries to make sure it stays that way.

Still, git off my lawn.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a freshman at Purdue in Aeronautical Engineering (at the time). I was returning from class and was heading toward the dorm mail room before going to lunch. The TV common area was right there and a crowd was gathered around to watch the launch as usual. Challenger exploded as I walked into the TV room and time just... stopped. A numbness went through me I didn't feel again until 9/11.
 
TomSmith65 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On my way to an early class at San Diego City college.  Caught the bus home and spent the day watching coverage.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Home, working on job hunting. I was doing part time work after my first after college job wasn't the thing for me. I was listening to the radio and they had already cut away from the coverage when they came back to it all of a sudden.

Spent the next several hours watching TV. I somehow knew Reagan would use the "slip the surly bonds of Earth and touched the face of God" line when he addressed the nation.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Home, still on winter break from Queens College (my school started in Feb). I was listening to the stereo in my room when the DJ said there had been a major incident with the space shuttle. I put on the TV just in time to hear there has been a major malfunction and seeing the rockets heading off in all sorts of directions.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At the mall.  It was midterm exam time.  We had two exams a day and then school was done for the day at 9:15am.  My friend Kathy and I were in Spencer's when it happened.  To this day my most vivid memory is of how heartbroken Kathy was - her dream was to work for NASA.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was 2. So I'll second the you're all old comments.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was playing D&D at a friends house.  It was a very sad day.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I remember it well. Polkaroo had re-appeared without explanation, sung a few songs, and then *poof* like that, he was gone.

No one ever believed us.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I was 2. So I'll second the you're all old comments.


Congrats on being born after me. It will surely be your greatest achievement.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cafeteria, senior year of high school

Jeff Reina came in and told everyone at the table where I was sitting.

Awful, awful feeling.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was home with the flu watching it break into The Price is Right.  I was also home sick when Reagan was shot.

I pledged never to be home sick again.

You can see how well that worked out.
 
Bowen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
3rd grade. Jason S had delivered something to the office, came into class and blurted it out.
 
Gramma
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was home from work that day because I was sick.  I watched the launch live on TV. It was terrible.

I also remember the day that JFK was assassinated.


/old
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was at work and the news came on the radio.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
" Where were you? "

Standing in a parking lot at work, about 20 miles south of KSC, watching
 
gojirast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
High school. Home Ec class. Senior year.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
grade school watching the CHALLENGER

ASPLODE
 
LewDux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

CHALLENGER ACCEPTED
 
squidloe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Spanish II class. Headmaster came into the room and said there's been a tragedy and for the class to assemble in the cafeteria. We watched the news for an hour or so then had study for the rest of the school day.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
watching it live from school.  i was 12 in "health class"  the principal got on the loud speaker and announced the president would be on TV that evening.  one of the best speeches ever written


President Ronald Reagan - Address on the Challenger Disaster
Youtube gEjXjfxoNXM
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Walking to Calc II past a common area with a TV...
 
Runaround
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Snow day. I was in my room playing Nintendo with my brothers when my mom came in and changed the channel.
 
agnespoodle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
6 or 7th grade, we were watching it on one of those wheeled-in televisions during science class (or math class, some class) and we all saw it blow up.  Then the possibly true rumor that our social studies teacher was one of the teachers in the program to go to space on that shuttle, and he went home for the day.  Kids said he was the 2nd choice behind McAuliffe, but I recall looking it up at some later point (possibly after the Internet was invented) and that wasn't true, but I believe he was in the program.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I was in biology, watching it live because my teacher had been an alternate and had gone through most of the training before the final team had been chosen. His face went from elation to horror at liftoff, proud to be a part of such a thing, and then watching friends plummet to a fiery death, and maybe a tinge of relief that he'd dodged a bullet when he didn't get picked. We'd all been proud of him when he went through the program, and a little disappointed when he didn't get his slot, but...to see folks you knew go out like that...he got it together, but he nearly fell over with the shakes as it happened in front of us.


That one is close to the bone.
I can't imagine the vibe you all must have dealt with.
 
MadMonk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was running something down to the office for a teacher, stopped by the library to watch the shuttle take off and watched it happen live, went back to class the girl sitting next to me said I looked white as a ghost, what happened?  When I told her she said that's not funny!  then the announcement came over the PA and they wheeled tvs into classrooms to watch the coverage.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
3rd grade I think. Watched it on tv in class.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Since I still lived in Florida at the time and we had been let out of class to watch the launch, I was there wondering why the boosters had fallen off early and what the deal was with the big puff in the middle.  I was on the west coast so it wasn't very clear - all we could really see was the smoke trails.

It took nearly a minute for me to piece together what had actually happened and a few seconds later someone from inside, who had been watching it on TV, came running out and confirmed what I starting to suspect.

But I can say that I saw it with my own eyes... if only barely.
 
Cultured [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This was during my first year of college. I was at Won Lees' Chinese restaurant in Deland FL with friends, our waitress told us the space shuttle had blown up. I had pepper steak, won ton soup and an egg roll. I spent the rest of the day glued to the tv and kinda in shock.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was working at a crappy hotel in West St. Louis.  They were converting over to a computer system and I was one of the few people who wasn't afraid of the thing.  The company installed it, gave everyone a half day training and departed.  So, on that day, I was working 3rd and 1st shift setting up the different rooms in the ledger and checking guests out using the old system (Sweda) and the new one.  Every guest was concerned they were going to get double billed.  The lady that managed the conference  rooms came by the desk and said the Challenger had exploded.  I thought "Someone's car in the parking lot?"  Later,I saw it on the TV in the main hall.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I remember coming home from school at the end of the day, walking in the door and first thing I asked was if my brother got to watch the space shuttle. I remember I had been so angry that I had to be at school but since he was in half-day kindergarten he'd be able to watch. I don't remember my mom's answer or anything else from that day. I've heard a story that I said something like "first the Patriots lose the Super Bowl, and now this!", but I think it's been embellished over the years.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fort Devens, MA at dittybopper school.  We marched back from the school building to the barracks at about noon, as was the norm, and while in formation, waiting to be relieved for lunch, our company commander told us what had happened, and he cancelled PT and any other required duties for that afternoon and evening.

We went to the chow hall, grabbed a quick lunch, then a bunch of us crammed into the TV room to watch the coverage on whatever news channel they had on (probably CNN).

It was a somber day.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can do better, subby.

We had a Germsn end-of-term exam. Topic: an event that changes the world. It could be fictional. None of us thought about crashing planes into buildings.

9/11 happened during that exam.
 
sarajlewis83
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was three years old and living in Sebring, FL. My mom was taping the launch on our brand new VHS player. Still has the tape, but now nothing to play it on. You could easily see the cloud from inland Central Florida. We have snapshots. I remember lots of sadness.
 
dwlah
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Work,Grady Hospital Hirsch hall watching on tv at the check in desk with coworkers Stopped on our way upstairs because the countdown was in the last couple of minutes
 
Report