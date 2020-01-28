 Skip to content
(The New Yorker)   Eighteen years ago this week, The New Yorker published an article titled "The Real Heroes are Dead." It is IMHO one of the finest pieces of journalism you will ever read. Tag is for the subject of the piece, Rick Rescorla   (newyorker.com) divider line
Shabash [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Every American should know his name.

He was an immigrant who was responsible for the single greatest act of heroism in US history.  He pretty much halved the deaths from the 9/11 attack, evacuating nearly 2700 people from the Morgan Stanley floors.  Plus hundreds (maybe even thousands) from other WTC tenants followed his example (on display in years of unannounced quarterly evacuation drills).

Really would have been better in so many ways if it happened under Bush or Obama, but there was finally a White House ceremony a few months ago, in which his widow accepted the posthumous award of his Presidential Citizens Medal.

Nobody has ever been more deserving of presidential recognition.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I do love a good tale of redemption. From a soldier traveling the world taking lives, to finally saving people on his way out. Full circle.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you're gonna subscribe to just one magazine, and actually read it, it might as well be The New Yorker.

But I am biased, because I've been reading it for 45 years.
 
Eravior
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Rescorla came back on the phone. "Pack a bag and get up here," he said. "You can be my consultant again." He added that the Port Authority was telling him not to evacuate and to order people to stay at their desks.
"What'd you say?" Hill asked.

"I said, 'Piss off, you son of a biatch,' " Rescorla replied. "Everything above where that plane hit is going to collapse, and it's going to take the whole building with it. I'm getting my people the fark out of here." Then he said, "I got to go. Get your shiat in one basket and get ready to come up.""

Funny how often the leadership shiatting the bed pops up in stories of people becoming heroes.
 
ManifestDestiny
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Having read the whole article from start to finish...I feel like I've been through an old-fashioned laundry wringer.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Watching on TV it didn't look as serious as it really was. I was thinking people on the lower floors could go on working as usual.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wow. Hardcore hero. *Salute*.

/ That's some epic shiat.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Eravior: "Rescorla came back on the phone. "Pack a bag and get up here," he said. "You can be my consultant again." He added that the Port Authority was telling him not to evacuate and to order people to stay at their desks.
"What'd you say?" Hill asked.

"I said, 'Piss off, you son of a biatch,' " Rescorla replied. "Everything above where that plane hit is going to collapse, and it's going to take the whole building with it. I'm getting my people the fark out of here." Then he said, "I got to go. Get your shiat in one basket and get ready to come up.""

Funny how often the leadership shiatting the bed pops up in stories of people becoming heroes.


In my experience, it's usually the "leadership" that shiats the bed.  They either got to a leadership position by kissing aers, or knowing how to work the internal politics.  If they were competent when they got moved up, years of elbow rubbing with the self important jerks, and little time doing the actual work (whatever that work may be) led to being so out of touch and devoid of the actual skills to do the work that they simply can't do it.

I've head from more than one "leader" at my present job "I'm not a nuts and bolts guy, I'm an administrator".  Yeah, a pompous jerk who doesn't want to admit he can't remember how to actually DO the work.

That's when guys like this have to step in, squash the BS and save lives.  Believe it or not, the world is full of people like this, they just never end up in this sort of situation.

Yeah, this is a "I hate my management" rant.  Sorry.....
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thanks subby, that was a great read.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Eravior: "Rescorla came back on the phone. "Pack a bag and get up here," he said. "You can be my consultant again." He added that the Port Authority was telling him not to evacuate and to order people to stay at their desks.
"What'd you say?" Hill asked.

"I said, 'Piss off, you son of a biatch,' " Rescorla replied. "Everything above where that plane hit is going to collapse, and it's going to take the whole building with it. I'm getting my people the fark out of here." Then he said, "I got to go. Get your shiat in one basket and get ready to come up.""

Funny how often the leadership shiatting the bed pops up in stories of people becoming heroes.

In my experience, it's usually the "leadership" that shiats the bed.  They either got to a leadership position by kissing aers, or knowing how to work the internal politics.  If they were competent when they got moved up, years of elbow rubbing with the self important jerks, and little time doing the actual work (whatever that work may be) led to being so out of touch and devoid of the actual skills to do the work that they simply can't do it.

I've head from more than one "leader" at my present job "I'm not a nuts and bolts guy, I'm an administrator".  Yeah, a pompous jerk who doesn't want to admit he can't remember how to actually DO the work.

That's when guys like this have to step in, squash the BS and save lives.  Believe it or not, the world is full of people like this, they just never end up in this sort of situation.

Yeah, this is a "I hate my management" rant.  Sorry.....


They're called First Sergeants. No matter what every job I've had there's been a lieutenant that needed fragging.

/ Peter Principle is the norm in the USA.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: CrazyCurt: Wow. Hardcore hero. *Salute*.

/ That's some epic shiat.

yes. Salute, you farking puppets. Do as master says.


What is wrong with you?

This is about a civilian who saved countless lives and went back for more.
 
ManifestDestiny
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: ManifestDestiny: Having read the whole article from start to finish...I feel like I've been through an old-fashioned laundry wringer.

Interesting; all I felt was pandered to, manipulated & insulted.


Dunno, man...maybe I made the necessary allowances for what's basically a long-form eulogy for someone who ensured a whole lot of people didn't meet their end in an event that had worldwide repercussions.

I'm as pissed off about the Forever War as the next person, but this one article/eulogy contributed basically nothing to setting that into motion.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Salute. One hell of a man, one hell of a life.
 
