(ABC News)   FBI calls for Prince Andrew in Epstein investigation. No word if they asked if his refrigerator was running   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Maybe we can do a trade. The US swaps Anne Sacoolas for Prince Andrew.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But do they have Prince Albert in a can?

Fun fact: a Prince Albert (not safe for work!) is known in the U.S. as a Dick Cheney.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he is indicted

Those Brits can kiss my American ass if they dont like it
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because that's gonna happen. Snert.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

"Prince Andrew should take most seriously the deeply held belief in this country that no one is above the law."

I very much want to mention a particular person but then somebody will respond with "DRINK" so I won't.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you think Dershowitz has time to represent him?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Your wish to use whataboutism to defend a paedophile has been noted.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Ha, the U.S. won't hand over a diplomat's wife who killed someone in the middle of the day.

Like the U.K. will give up a prince.

On the other hand, the way this year has started, Season 10 of The Crown is going to be riveting when it releases in 2035.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lets trade those two
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

As official Canadian arbiter of U.K./U.S. extraditions, you have my blessing.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Queen's been taking some hits to the family lately.  She's probably about at the point where some heads are going to roll, literally.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Your failure to understand basic English had been noted.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

User name checks out.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

We speak American round these parts
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Since you won't, I will.

The FBI should also be investigating Joe Biden and family.  No one is above the law.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So far we have arguments from a guy named Moron, a guy named Dumb, and a guy named Dork.

Everyone listen to me, I have money in my name.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

What for?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Alleged ties to Steven Seagal.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

His emails, naturally

/something [nospam-﹫-backwards]loa*co­m', I think
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh man, I'm really looking forward to seeing how the totally not racist British press deals with a senior royal refusing to assist an investigation into sex trafficking and the rape of minors.

They're going to give him hell, right?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"i didn't see anything, i was in the can"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait.  There's still an Epstein investigation?  I thought killing him, er, his unfortunate murder, uh.  Hang on.  Untimely death by natural hanging would end the investigation.  Can't put a corpse in prison, ya know?

Yes.  I'll push the button that implicates Bill Clinton if it gets Trump also.
Push
Push
Push
Push


And if it gets D 1/2 scoop and I'm Eric
Push
Push
Push
Push
Push
Push
Push
Push
Push
Push
Push
Push
 
dwlah
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oblig
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Without having actually investigated the high crimes and misdemeanors of the Biden family, I would start with: abuse of power, obstruction of Congress, conspiracy to improperly withhold Congressionally authorized funds, bribery, violations of the emoluments clause(s), nepotism, failure to pay palimony...

and creatin' a nuisance.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Epstein didn't commit seppuku.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Your wish to use whataboutism to defend a paedophile has been noted.


They both were drinking from the same fountain, so to speak. Well, according to the lawsuits at least.
 
cefm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why the hell would he talk to them?  They're just asking, and he's under no obligation to give them the time of day. I'm sure his lawyers are giving him very good advice. If subpoenaed show up; otherwise you can only hurt yourself talking to the FBI.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ less than a minute ago  

You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: Oh man, I'm really looking forward to seeing how the totally not racist British press deals with a senior royal refusing to assist an investigation into sex trafficking and the rape of minors.

They're going to give him hell, right?


The US media isn't giving the Americans that are implicated in the lawsuits against Epstein's estate hell. Why would you expect more from the British media?
 
