edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She sounds delightful.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm a doula. So are you, if you want to be. It isn't a protected term. Anyone can declare themselves to be one. I'm also a nutritionist, a spiritual adviser and a wellness guru.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

You know, every woman I know who can't keep a job eventually decides she's a farking doula.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Over/under on how long before they get a divorce?  Bidding starts at 8 months.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I packed it because when my 5-year-old was born my husband slept through him crying in the hospital

Babies cry. If you can't sleep through it, you're going to be dead tired all the time.

That was an extra long gestation. I bet the kid isn't going to ever leave home.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tramp stamp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

My mom definitely is a doula ... in a good way. She knows more about taking care of newborns than I ever will.
 
smokewon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Because pregnancies coming to full term aren't exhausting for both people?
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
the Nerf gun she packed in her hospital bag to make sure her husband didn't sleep while she was awake with their new baby

Damn.

After mrs bughunter gave birth to bughunter 2.0, she slept like 20 hours except for when the RNs woke her to nurse him.  I stayed awake the entire time, changed his first diapers, held him, fed him bottled breast milk, and read him crossword puzzle clues.  His first words were "ackbflbbbrbpt <fart>."

He and I became best buds.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I sleep through pretty much anything. Stayed up as much as I could with all 4 of our kids. I think this is pretty funny. I don't read much into it. Good for her Instagram I suppose.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I thought that's what MLMs were for.
 
unsightly phlebitis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I have gas.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe you shouldn't have farked him in the first place.
Isn't his fault he finds you fat and boring now.
 
