(Twitter)   Can a boulder be both large and small at the same time?   (twitter.com) divider line
48
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll take it for granite that they're full of schist!
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's sitting on snow. I bet a one month Total Fark membership the cop car could push off the road with its grill. Prove me wrong.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
seems to be sedentary now.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look, it's a good sized boulder. Lots of people say it's large. At least average. Maybe you're just used to freakishly large boulders.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How dare y'all shame that poor boulder! If it wants to identify as a small boulder, who does that hurt?!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image image 510x680]


YOU WIN
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The big ones have been getting boulder and boulder ever since Lizzo.
 
wademh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
stoneparadox.orgView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Shocking moment car is smashed by a massive BOULDER
Youtube KQn_3i8Y9zc
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Biggish-Smallish boulder in the road
Not Great, Not Terrible........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wademh: [stoneparadox.org image 850x574]


Could Jesus microwave a burrito so hot that even He Himself could not eat it?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Car Nearly Crushed By Runaway Boulder
Youtube BSwYZJurlpE
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He must of thought the boulder was made of drugs and used cop math.
 
Victoly
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: He must of thought the boulder was made of drugs and used cop math.


Let he who is without sin cast the first rock, and I shalt smoketh it!
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is the kind of thing that highway patrol and other agencies over-react to. The boulder is 100% visible and its not like its hiding around some corner. Its in plain view on a straight stretch. Only somebody who is not watching at all could run into it. To be honest, that is the sort of driver that shouldn't be on the road anyway. If they destroyed their vehicle by hitting a rock, it would be both deserved and a net bemefit. At most, if hwy patrol wants to be insanely overly cautious they should throw a flare in front of it and move on.
 
MyNameIsMofuga
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If God created a large boulder the size of a small boulder would he be able to lift it?
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Isn't large and small just a point of view?
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: This is the kind of thing that highway patrol and other agencies over-react to. The boulder is 100% visible and its not like its hiding around some corner. Its in plain view on a straight stretch. Only somebody who is not watching at all could run into it.


You've...met people, right?
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: seems to be sedentary now.


Sedimentary, my dear Watson.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What is the size in washing machines?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: How dare y'all shame that poor boulder! If it wants to identify as a small boulder, who does that hurt?!


It identifies as a large boulder and it was rude of the Sheriff to physically describe it.
 
wademh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: wademh: [stoneparadox.org image 850x574]

Could Jesus microwave a burrito so hot that even He Himself could not eat it?


I was actually searching for a burrito meme but settled for the one I posted.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure they meant to say "a large boulder the size of a small car".
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Large, small, whatever, as long as you don't take it for granite.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Starbucks it. Duh.

/ I have to answer everything!
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wademh: [stoneparadox.org image 850x574]


mediadc.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size


No prob.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sent this to a friend who's a grammar nerd. Their response:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: wademh: [stoneparadox.org image 850x574]

Could Jesus microwave a burrito so hot that even He Himself could not eat it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This would have been a lot cooler if it happened in Boulder.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: I'm pretty sure they meant to say "a large boulder the size of a small car".


or maybe "a large boulder the size of one of Ima4nic8or's testicles"
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: [YouTube video: Shocking moment car is smashed by a massive BOULDER]


"Holy fark!!!"

Overheard just now in my vicinity...

That thing didn't slow down for the car or the tree.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/BSwYZJur​lpE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


@ ~4 seconds into the video, you can see when the bolder starts its drop from the top of the hill.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: SomeAmerican: I'm pretty sure they meant to say "a large boulder the size of a small car".

or maybe "a large boulder the size of one of Ima4nic8or's testicles"


Someone misses 8 Chan.

/ Shoo.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To be fair ... it is Colorado, right? I mean ... legal and all ... like, it's all white snow and stuff you know it all looks sort of the same with wow ... um ... what ...

/ Redacted official report.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Boulder May small in size, but it is large in our hearts"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: [YouTube video: Shocking moment car is smashed by a massive BOULDER]


No comments about the buffalo...
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: [YouTube video: Car Nearly Crushed By Runaway Boulder]


It just wanted drive thru
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: It's sitting on snow. I bet a one month Total Fark membership the cop car could push off the road with its grill. Prove me wrong.


I don't think so.  Did you see how large that small boulder is?
 
skinink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"This morning, Rhode Island fell onto the road and blocked two lanes."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


FARK gave us the answer to this on Saturday.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skinink: "This morning, Rhode Island fell onto the road and blocked two lanes."

[Fark user image 850x1133]


So, a DemiDelaware.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

darkeyes: [Fark user image 710x574]

FARK gave us the answer to this on Saturday.


I'd jack hammer that.
 
Dogsbody
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It is clearly a small boulder the size of a very, very large rock or freakishly gigantic pebble.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This may have been a large boulder the size of a small boulder...  But, if it had been a bolder boulder it would have made it clear off the road.
 
