 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   What can you do when a drone is stalking you? Nothing. You can do nothing. Write your congressperson today to demand legislation to allow me to shoot down the alien drones with my potato gun   (wcyy.com) divider line
49
    More: Strange, Crime, stop sign, Watch, News Center Maine, police officer, NewsCenter Maine, parking lot, police  
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2020 at 11:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
For a civilian drone a signal jammer isn't that hard to make.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Anyone else suddenly remember the drone video of the cheating spouse?

eurotrader: For a civilian drone a signal jammer isn't that hard to make.


Isn't the signal wifi?  So your neighbors would be pretty pissed off, I'd imagine.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Anyone else suddenly remember the drone video of the cheating spouse?

eurotrader: For a civilian drone a signal jammer isn't that hard to make.

Isn't the signal wifi?  So your neighbors would be pretty pissed off, I'd imagine.


A directional antenna that has to aimed at the drone, it can cause the drone simply to stop running motors or a return home command. Now if someone could design a EMP pulse device for a hobbyist to build that would be better. Doesn't everyone have a form of Faraday cage around their house to keep nosey neighbors from snooping anyway?
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Get a HAM radio license too. Non licensed equipment is not allowed to interfere with licensed equipment according to FCC rules. Full UHF priveledges are available with only a technician license. "What officer? I was pointing my directional antennea at a satellite." Note, this is not legal advice.

But more importantly, I find the article suspect. It followed her, she called the cops, the cops drove to her, the they watched it hover for 20 minutes. That's at least 45 minutes of flight time if the cops response time was fast for a non-emergency...

Most drones can't do more than 30 minutes. There's supposedly one coming out with a hybrid engine that has a flight time of 4 hours, for a retail price of $7500...
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your own drone with a few simple hunter/killer tools, like fine chains to get caught in the rotors. . .
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: For a civilian drone a signal jammer isn't that hard to make.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knock it out of the air with a rock or something else, smash it with the shovel you keep in your trunk, and toss the busted remains into the nearest dumpster. Let the creep try to sue you.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the range on a drone?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

palelizard: What's the range on a drone?


For around $1,200 you can get one with a range of over 1 mile and 30 minutes flying time. Going beyond 5 miles gets expensive
 
zez
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eurotrader: palelizard: What's the range on a drone?

For around $1,200 you can get one with a range of over 1 mile and 30 minutes flying time. Going beyond 5 miles gets expensive


I was curious about that too, but they could have been following her in a car
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Obama's drones are after us
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Your own drone with a few simple hunter/killer tools, like fine chains to get caught in the rotors. . .


A much smaller, cheaper drone trailing a few lengths of dental floss.
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Drone registry with GPS plus right to capture/destroy unregistered drones (regular rights around dangerous weapons still apply, so you can't pull out a shotgun and shoot it down, but directional signal jammer as mentioned earlier could be fine).

Problem solved. Open a government app, if it's not showing on the map take a screenshot and it's free game. If it's disputed the government records will show whether the drone was recorded as being there at that time.

If you can't afford to register your drone and have a constant cellular feed, don't fly it where people can capture it (populated places).
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If they are following, keep driving away until it stops or runs low.  It if tries to get home but doesn't have enough power, free drone parts.   If a drone is watching you, chances are it can't see another cheaper drone on its six and drones don't fly so good when another drone gets sucked into their props.

/I expect the police would finger print the drone in the story if they got their hands on it.
 
Pershing123 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

moos: Get a HAM radio license too.


When did this "HAM" stuff start?
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I"d definitely shoot it, and try to stop me. Get your creepy toy out of my orbit, or it dies.

rebelyell2006: Knock it out of the air with a rock or something else, smash it with the shovel you keep in your trunk, and toss the busted remains into the nearest dumpster. Let the creep try to sue you.


Yup.
 
gar1013
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have a large supply of unregistered lawn darts for this exact reason.

Molon labe, motherfarkers.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Helicopter drone stock has hit a bump in my portfolio.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Simple laser pointers will destroy most ccd image sensors in drone cameras.

If you suspect an aerial drone is harassing you, pull out your laser and harass it right back.
*Obviously don't point it in the sky if you're near an airport
**On the other hand, if you're that close to an airport, the drone shouldn't be there either...
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Anyone else suddenly remember the drone video of the cheating spouse?

eurotrader: For a civilian drone a signal jammer isn't that hard to make.

Isn't the signal wifi?  So your neighbors would be pretty pissed off, I'd imagine.


All fun n games untill the FCC shows up
 
Harlee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: leeksfromchichis: Your own drone with a few simple hunter/killer tools, like fine chains to get caught in the rotors. . .

A much smaller, cheaper drone trailing a few lengths of dental floss.


I'd rather arm it with a laser pulse rifle in the 40 watt range. No recoil. Single shot capacitor, but at 40 watts that's all you really need, right?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Without Fail
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Finally!

A reason for falconry to return.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

zez: eurotrader: palelizard: What's the range on a drone?

For around $1,200 you can get one with a range of over 1 mile and 30 minutes flying time. Going beyond 5 miles gets expensive

I was curious about that too, but they could have been following her in a car


Drive to the regional airport, or hawk sanctuary.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: leeksfromchichis: Your own drone with a few simple hunter/killer tools, like fine chains to get caught in the rotors. . .

A much smaller, cheaper drone trailing a few lengths of dental floss.


This.  Even if they can prove there was a drone near their drone, proving it was YOUR drone and that you were responsible for this easily disposable generic household substance...good luck.  fight that in court all day.

just dont do something stupid like get on camera coming out and whacking it with a shovel 30 seconds after it crashes.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: zez: eurotrader: palelizard: What's the range on a drone?

For around $1,200 you can get one with a range of over 1 mile and 30 minutes flying time. Going beyond 5 miles gets expensive

I was curious about that too, but they could have been following her in a car

Drive to the regional airport, or hawk sanctuary.


also a solid idea if nearby.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone needs to develop a drone tracking drone.  Or maybe a bug you could throw at it that would make it easy to track back to its owner.

I know if you made it legal to shoot them down people would abuse the privilege, but behavior like this seems like reasonable provocation to argue you felt threatened.  Maybe we can give police the authority if they are acting on behalf of a citizen in a situation like this (not when the drone is just watching them, in other words) to point their finger at the ground and require the drone operator to land it or the officer would be authorized to taze it.  (Wonder if that would work... all the google results for taser drones seem to be for putting tasers on drones, not shooting them down with tasers.  Net gun would do the trick nicely I'd think.)
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Drone registry with GPS plus right to capture/destroy unregistered drones (regular rights around dangerous weapons still apply, so you can't pull out a shotgun and shoot it down, but directional signal jammer as mentioned earlier could be fine).

Problem solved. Open a government app, if it's not showing on the map take a screenshot and it's free game. If it's disputed the government records will show whether the drone was recorded as being there at that time.

If you can't afford to register your drone and have a constant cellular feed, don't fly it where people can capture it (populated places).


Install a government app on their phone? I don't think they would do that.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
$8 rounds for your 12 gauge.
https://www.budk.com/12-Gauge-Skynet-​D​rone-Defense--3-Pack-35975
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They, either drone users or drone hunters.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

zez: eurotrader: palelizard: What's the range on a drone?

For around $1,200 you can get one with a range of over 1 mile and 30 minutes flying time. Going beyond 5 miles gets expensive

I was curious about that too, but they could have been following her in a car


FAA restricts operating a drone if you can't see it.

That said hybrid gas/electric drones have been available for several years. And so have lte/mobile network control systems. Outside of the US in less restrictive jurisdictions you can fly your 5+ hour range drone as far as you want.

Hybrid drone:$8-10k 5+ hours in the air
Latest battery only drones 90+ minutes

Of course there are the vtol hybrid rotor/fixed wing drones that can linger longer
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: Install a government app on their phone? I don't think they would do that.


Fark user imageView Full Size


There's no reason why a tinfoil hat can't also be stylish.

I have a government app on my phone that shows me where all the EV chargers are in my area, and the status of the fast chargers.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ok being serious though...
its the difference between watching someone in public and 'stalking'
you can be incredibly annoying and still not cross the threshold into criminal behavior

to be honest i'm not actually sure what was described in the article DID cross the threshold into criminal.  it wasn't on private property either at home or work/business.  it wasn't physically threatening (being at a distance).  it wasn't in violation of any request to desist following (not that one could have been made to a hovering drone).  at best it was harassment the *second* time, maybe...but you'd probably have to chase that charge.  it wouldn't be a home run.

i certainly wouldn't tell someone to go blasting away at the thing in 'self defense' based solely on that described behavior.
 
TheOtherCami
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I happen to live about 400 meters from an airport with a 5600 meter drone exclusion area.  Any stalker flying within 5.2 km of my place without a Special Operations Flight Certificate (which has some pretty serious requirements to be met along with needing to get the paperwork filed at least 6 weeks in advance) is risking bigger trouble.

It also happens that my parents and in-laws both live in the exclusion areas of different airports so family events are covered.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: Drive to the regional airport, or hawk sanctuary.


Why waste the gas? But if you stand on the roof of your car, you can get a better shot.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Knock it out of the air with a rock or something else, smash it with the shovel you keep in your trunk, and toss the busted remains into the nearest dumpster. Let the creep try to sue you.


She parked at a garage the first time. Grab a hose and spray it?
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A BB gun or a pump pellet gun will take a drone out. Though, many of you don't know what types of guns these are. They use compressed air to power the 'bullet' which is usually a round, steel tiny ball or a pellet, hollow, designed to spread out when it hits something. The latter can be lethal over a short distance. So can the BB, but neither of these guns can fire a load at killing speeds for over a quarter of a mile.

Bullets, however, can kill several miles away, especially if shot into the air, nearly straight up.

Pellet guns can be fitted with a telescopic sight, so when you shoot at a drone, you'll have a better chance of hitting it and it isn't going to come down with nearly lethal velocity if you miss. plus due to the design, pellets will crumple when hitting something hard -- like a skull.

You can buy guns like those to kill with, but they're specialty weapons, often powered by a CO2 cartridge and pretty pricey. And, yes a toy BB gun can kill small animals and pump air guns can deliver a pellet fast enough to kill larger animals, like rabbits and can do serious injury to a human being.

So, got a pesky drone buzzing your place? Shoot it with a BB gun. That should crack the plastic casing and if hit well enough, you can shatter the camera. Maybe even knock a motor out and bring it down.

However, if you're on a farm with ample acreage, and an unwanted drone comes buzzing by, get out the .12 gauge and blow it to flinders. No neighbors are within shot
range. Plus, the further away from the barrel the shot gets, the wider it spreads, meaning to just might hit someone 3/4 of a mile away with a small pellet that will not even leave a bruise

Figures, though. Give us new things to use and the first thing we'll do with them is spy on other people, peek in windows and use them to case houses to see if they're empty to be robbed.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oopsboom: ok being serious though...
its the difference between watching someone in public and 'stalking'
you can be incredibly annoying and still not cross the threshold into criminal behavior
to be honest i'm not actually sure what was described in the article DID cross the threshold into criminal.  it wasn't on private property either at home or work/business.  it wasn't physically threatening (being at a distance).  it wasn't in violation of any request to desist following (not that one could have been made to a hovering drone).  at best it was harassment the *second* time, maybe...but you'd probably have to chase that charge.  it wouldn't be a home run.
i certainly wouldn't tell someone to go blasting away at the thing in 'self defense' based solely on that described behavior.


certainly. It's allowed. Public spaces and all that. But you have to think that some people might really freak out, and I'm one of them. I'd use the PTSD defense, and I'd get away with it too. One of them was zooming a place where I was camped once (not stalking, but it kept flying over) and I would have killed it right then if it had gotten close.
I felt incredibly threatened. By nothing, technically.

/PBS just started a show about DRONES.
Giant droning flying spiders.
//The sound of them is incredibly annoying. That alone is enough to die.....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Without Fail: Finally!

A reason for falconry to return.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
images.vice.comView Full Size
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

moos: Get a HAM radio license too. Non licensed equipment is not allowed to interfere with licensed equipment according to FCC rules. Full UHF priveledges are available with only a technician license. "What officer? I was pointing my directional antennea at a satellite." Note, this is not legal advice.

But more importantly, I find the article suspect. It followed her, she called the cops, the cops drove to her, the they watched it hover for 20 minutes. That's at least 45 minutes of flight time if the cops response time was fast for a non-emergency...

Most drones can't do more than 30 minutes. There's supposedly one coming out with a hybrid engine that has a flight time of 4 hours, for a retail price of $7500...


Yep, guys would never modify one of their toys to add a longer- life battery or anything like that. Definitely fake news.

/the poor writing-style does make it seem sensationalized
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

zez: eurotrader: palelizard: What's the range on a drone?

For around $1,200 you can get one with a range of over 1 mile and 30 minutes flying time. Going beyond 5 miles gets expensive

I was curious about that too, but they could have been following her in a car


It'll turn out to be h
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Keys dude: [Fark user image 225x225]


needs the soundtrack

Harry Nilsson - Jump into the Fire (Audio)
Youtube CfjNpgZ4C5Q
 
zez
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheOtherCami: I happen to live about 400 meters from an airport with a 5600 meter drone exclusion area.  Any stalker flying within 5.2 km of my place without a Special Operations Flight Certificate (which has some pretty serious requirements to be met along with needing to get the paperwork filed at least 6 weeks in advance) is risking bigger trouble.

It also happens that my parents and in-laws both live in the exclusion areas of different airports so family events are covered.


You're just trying to sell your noisy place next to an airport, aren't you?
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zez: eurotrader: palelizard: What's the range on a drone?

For around $1,200 you can get one with a range of over 1 mile and 30 minutes flying time. Going beyond 5 miles gets expensive

I was curious about that too, but they could have been following her in a car


It'll turn out to be her husband or boyfriend. It always does. Anytime technology is used to harass a woman, it's her own husband or boyfriend behind it. It's a cliche to cops.

Lady: someone put spyware on my phone & laptop & I'm being harassed.
Cop: It's your boyfriend.
Lady: but he's so nice, he helps me with computer stuff all the time, he would never--
Cop: IT'S YOUR BOYFRIEND.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Running just as fast as we can
Holding on to one another's hand
Trying to get away into the night
And then you put your arms around me
And we tumble to the ground and then you say...

I think there's a drone now
I know there didn't seem to be anyone around
But I think there's a drone now
Let's beat it with a stick and crush it into the ground
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Drone registry with GPS plus right to capture/destroy unregistered drones (regular rights around dangerous weapons still apply, so you can't pull out a shotgun and shoot it down, but directional signal jammer as mentioned earlier could be fine).

Problem solved. Open a government app, if it's not showing on the map take a screenshot and it's free game. If it's disputed the government records will show whether the drone was recorded as being there at that time.

If you can't afford to register your drone and have a constant cellular feed, don't fly it where people can capture it (populated places).


Yeah I doubt her boyfriend bothered to register the drone he bought specifically for the purpose of harassing her.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report