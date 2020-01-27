 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   This is why you shouldn't park next to a fire hydrant   (nj.com) divider line
11
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When I volunteered as an EMT I was told the reason to do this is so that the dumbass that blocked the hydrant doesn't drive over there hose trying to leave the spot. Driving over a hose is dangerous for everyone around it if it breaks the house while pressurized, so trap the driver in place until the hoses are not needed.

People who are dumb enough to park blocking a fire hydrant are also dumb enough to drive over a pressurized hose.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

davidphogan: When I volunteered as an EMT I was told the reason to do this is so that the dumbass that blocked the hydrant doesn't drive over there hose trying to leave the spot. Driving over a hose is dangerous for everyone around it if it breaks the house while pressurized, so trap the driver in place until the hoses are not needed.

People who are dumb enough to park blocking a fire hydrant are also dumb enough to drive over a pressurized hose.


Interesting, I'd always thought it had to do with kinking the hose at a sharp angle, thereby limiting water pressure.
But your explanation makes sense too.
I watched a vehicle ahead of me drive over a firehose a couple years ago. Cop at the far end of the firetruck walked out and pointed the guy to the side of the road. I pulled a u-turn and went grocery shopping. Forty-five minutes later I passed the closed street, poor guy was still sitting there.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, that's not the reason you shouldn't park next to a fire hydrant.

You don't park next to a fire hydrant because you could GET IN THE WAY OF PEOPLE TRYING TO SAVE LIVES AND PROPERTY.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It doesn't look like they're using it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

davidphogan: When I volunteered as an EMT I was told the reason to do this is so that the dumbass that blocked the hydrant doesn't drive over there hose trying to leave the spot. Driving over a hose is dangerous for everyone around it if it breaks the house while pressurized, so trap the driver in place until the hoses are not needed.

People who are dumb enough to park blocking a fire hydrant are also dumb enough to drive over a pressurized hose.


Wouldn't running the hose over the car work as well? This just seems like a way to teach the person a lesson.
 
vert0
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lol house and hose.

Woulda reached anyway.

fark em both
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A few days ago a cop was patrolling a strip mall parking lot near my home and telling people to stop parking their cars in the fire lane. Several got towed, and this is why.
 
vert0
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tramp stamp: A few days ago a cop was patrolling a strip mall parking lot near my home and telling people to stop parking their cars in the fire lane. Several got towed, and this is why.


If you watched the video you can clearly see the hose is long enough.

Both are douchebags.
 
vert0
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vert0: tramp stamp: A few days ago a cop was patrolling a strip mall parking lot near my home and telling people to stop parking their cars in the fire lane. Several got towed, and this is why.

If you watched the video you can clearly see the hose is long enough.

Both are douchebags.


Forgot too say

Cool story bro!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not exactly the first time this has happened

Fark user imageView Full Size


Bonus points for the "Mayor" placard.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know who else has a long fire hose?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
