(AP News) Lawsuit says man would have lived if only the wood chipper he was using had warning signs saying it was dangerous
posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2020 at 6:20 PM



NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt that lawsuit will go Far.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The petition says the machine lacked an automatic shut-off

Don't really need it, the pelvis usually shuts it down.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, uh, he wasn't made of wood, so why would he expect it to chip him up? Duh!
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a horrible way to die, although with a name like "...Williams Patent Crusher and Pulverizer Co.", I hope that it was VERY quick.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One would think a thing called a Crusher & Pulverizer has caution built right into it with the name.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thedingoatemybaby: What a horrible way to die, although with a name like "...Williams Patent Crusher and Pulverizer Co.", I hope that it was VERY quick.


Unless it was head-first, it's one of the most terrifying deaths I can imagine.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guarantee the machine had all the required decals, stickers, shutoffs and everything else it was supposed to have when it was installed. Now, as to whether the guy and/or his employer didn't replace them when they got ripped off or disabled is another question, but it's not up to the mfg to make sure you aren't stupid.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Eww
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagined safety features cost lives.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chevydeuce: I guarantee the machine had all the required decals, stickers, shutoffs and everything else it was supposed to have when it was installed. Now, as to whether the guy and/or his employer didn't replace them when they got ripped off or disabled is another question, but it's not up to the mfg to make sure you aren't stupid.


Its also, you know, a farking wood chipper. I have a small one that i use for yard stuff. My town is super anal about how you have to bundle small branches and stuff for pickup, so, fark it, i bought a chipper. Its actually really useful to have. Anyway, the thing has nothing in terms of saftey features other than a sticker that basically says "Hey, dumbass, this is a wood chipper, don't stick anything you want to keep in it"

If OSHA didn't shut this place down the minute it happened and fined them into oblivion, they weren't doing anything wrong, and the blame rested soley on the employee. I mean sucks, that is a terrible way to go, but sometimes having 50 safety measures in place isn't practical and you have to count on people using their head.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chevydeuce: I guarantee the machine had all the required decals, stickers, shutoffs and everything else it was supposed to have when it was installed. Now, as to whether the guy and/or his employer didn't replace them when they got ripped off or disabled is another question, but it's not up to the mfg to make sure you aren't stupid.


This. As machinery like that ages from daily use, decals peal or get scraped off, guards and safety features break and get removed, etc. Plus, from the sound of it, it likely wasn't being used as designed: "Hill was supposed to be stationed in a small shed above the machine where wood pieces were fed into an opening in the machine." I kind of doubt it was designed by the manufacturer with that setup in mind.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Makes you want to puke.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chevydeuce: I guarantee the machine had all the required decals, stickers, shutoffs and everything else it was supposed to have when it was installed. Now, as to whether the guy and/or his employer didn't replace them when they got ripped off or disabled is another question, but it's not up to the mfg to make sure you aren't stupid.


I think that depends on how old it is.  Ancient tool manufacturers assumed people wouldn't be dumbasses and the chipper company has been around since 1871 and the walnut company was incorporated in 1924.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ever see that Final Destination movie where the woman gets pulled into the escalator innards?  That would suck as well.
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, sure--He might still be alive, but what kind of life would that be?  Warning stickers on heavy machinery.  Might as well end it now...as he did.

/it probably came from the factory with all the required guards and stickers
//Missouri-based company
///Pictograms, maybe.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: chevydeuce: I guarantee the machine had all the required decals, stickers, shutoffs and everything else it was supposed to have when it was installed. Now, as to whether the guy and/or his employer didn't replace them when they got ripped off or disabled is another question, but it's not up to the mfg to make sure you aren't stupid.

Its also, you know, a farking wood chipper. I have a small one that i use for yard stuff. My town is super anal about how you have to bundle small branches and stuff for pickup, so, fark it, i bought a chipper. Its actually really useful to have. Anyway, the thing has nothing in terms of saftey features other than a sticker that basically says "Hey, dumbass, this is a wood chipper, don't stick anything you want to keep in it"

If OSHA didn't shut this place down the minute it happened and fined them into oblivion, they weren't doing anything wrong, and the blame rested soley on the employee. I mean sucks, that is a terrible way to go, but sometimes having 50 safety measures in place isn't practical and you have to count on people using their head.


While I agree with you, I used to work with a very litigious guy.  He left a sidewalk to cut across some grass - clearly marked do not walk on grass - and he sprained his ankle when he twisted it because the sidewalk was a couple inches higher than the grass.  He sued the property owner (some strip mall in Boca Raton) and won.  I can't remember how much, but it covered his medical expenses and he got $10-15k for pain and suffering.

I hate that guy to this day.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This is why those plastic buckets have warning signs that small children can drown in them. But really if you are as large as the picture shows, you would think the bucket would fall over.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Well, uh, he wasn't made of wood,


How do you know? Did he weigh the same as a duck?
 
Birnone
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Too many details are missing. For instance, what good would some kind of shutoff do? It won't be triggered until after he fell in, at which time the damage is done. How did he fall in? If there was a shed set up over the wood chipper that sounds to me like it's the fault of whoever decided to build a shed above the wood chipper. The company that makes the wood chipper has no control over that.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It also alleges that no warning signs or instructions were provided with the machine.

And yet he felt confident to use the machine.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Caution: Food blender not intended to be used as a masturbation device."
 
Insain2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

King Something: "Caution: Food blender not intended to be used as a masturbation device."


Fark user imageView Full Size

Dang it and I was gonna try both this weekend........Super Bowl is for people w/pants..........
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [pbs.twimg.com image 600x395]


That was a very unpleasant film.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: [i.pinimg.com image 500x721]


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x411]


More like the forever matchbox in this poor sap's case.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Insain2: King Something: "Caution: Food blender not intended to be used as a masturbation device."

[Fark user image 129x390]
Dang it and I was gonna try both this weekend........Super Bowl is for people w/pants..........


lol, I had no idea it was this Sunday.  I don't hate football or anything, I just pay zero attention to it.  That means my Legion post is going to have a kick ass party on Sunday.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
oxebridge.comView Full Size

static2.cbrimages.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LineNoise: chevydeuce: I guarantee the machine had all the required decals, stickers, shutoffs and everything else it was supposed to have when it was installed. Now, as to whether the guy and/or his employer didn't replace them when they got ripped off or disabled is another question, but it's not up to the mfg to make sure you aren't stupid.

Its also, you know, a farking wood chipper. I have a small one that i use for yard stuff. My town is super anal about how you have to bundle small branches and stuff for pickup, so, fark it, i bought a chipper. Its actually really useful to have. Anyway, the thing has nothing in terms of saftey features other than a sticker that basically says "Hey, dumbass, this is a wood chipper, don't stick anything you want to keep in it"

If OSHA didn't shut this place down the minute it happened and fined them into oblivion, they weren't doing anything wrong, and the blame rested soley on the employee. I mean sucks, that is a terrible way to go, but sometimes having 50 safety measures in place isn't practical and you have to count on people using their head.


Yeah, I have a tiny little shredder I use for the copious small branches I get from all the trees around my yard (mostly the lovely maple which shades my deck). Even that little thing scares the shiat out of me, I never ever lose respect for it. I'm well aware that the first time I do lose respect for it will be the last time I have some of my fingers.

It's small, but when it gets hold of those branches it yanks them suckers right in with force. The opening may be too small to get my arm in, but I could probably lose fingers if I wasn't paying attention and it suddenly sucked something in I was holding (or that got snagged on me). So I pay attention - and go SLOW - 100% of the time when I'm using it.

It's fun to use, responsibly.
 
Millennium
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Birnone: Too many details are missing. For instance, what good would some kind of shutoff do? It won't be triggered until after he fell in, at which time the damage is done.


Depends on how the switch is implemented. You could implement the switch as a line clipped to the operator's belt: if an operator falls, their line pulls taut and the machine shuts off.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Millennium: Birnone: Too many details are missing. For instance, what good would some kind of shutoff do? It won't be triggered until after he fell in, at which time the damage is done.

Depends on how the switch is implemented. You could implement the switch as a line clipped to the operator's belt: if an operator falls, their line pulls taut and the machine shuts off.


It would make more sense to have a harness clipped to the shack.  Those huge industrial chippers don't stop very quickly.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey look, this machine has a big, scary warning.  I think I'll not fall into it.
Hey look, *this* machine doesn't have a big, scary warning.  I think I'll fall into it.
 
