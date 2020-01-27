 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Florida man 'dumps' his girlfriend   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Criminal law, Hunter Mills, arrest report, girlfriend's car, Crime, front-end loader, Florida Man, bucket of dirt  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He must have been inspired by that Miami Vice episode....with special guest Ted Nugent.

Ted Nugent - Angry Young Man - Miami Vice Music Track
Youtube 8tXIjLqtvMc
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The_Sponge: He must have been inspired by that Miami Vice episode....with special guest Ted Nugent.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8tXIjLqt​vMc]


Either that or this...

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
Youtube UIE4UjBtx-o
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
