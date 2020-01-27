 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Five days ago, the first confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus appeared in the US. Today, there are 110 cases being investigated across 26 states. Find your beach   (cnbc.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call the the nearest yacht club and hire the biggest yacht you can for a trip to Europe with 20 people. It will be fueled and stocked for 20 people and 5,000 miles.

Take yourself down there at night and steal the yacht. Set off for a deserted island and establish your own civilization.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three deep breaths, folks.  Relax.
--If this results in bloody discharge, please grab a mop and bucket.

Everyone, wash your hands completely.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are probably a LOT more than that here.  Everyone who has a cold is going to get checked out now.

Good thing it isn't Ebola.

I hope I don't get it, but if I do, I probably won't even know.

It's a bad cold unless you are already weakened.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else for swimming in rubbing alcohol?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's go hang out at the ER for some live reporting.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anyone else for swimming in rubbing alcohol?


I've upped the amount I'm washing my hands. Probably will pick up some Purell as well.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've upped the amount I'm washing my hands. Probably will pick up some Purell as well.

I've upped the amount I'm washing my hands. Probably will pick up some Purell as well.


I'm currently sitting in a vat of Purell, but that's just normal.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I'm currently sitting in a vat of Purell, but that's just normal.

I've upped the amount I'm washing my hands. Probably will pick up some Purell as well.

I'm currently sitting in a vat of Purell, but that's just normal.


You might want to up the volume just a bit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've been sick for 3 days. Headache, cough, mild fever, runny nose, which are the early symptoms of corona virus. I'm done for.

Farewell, Farkers. I know half of you less well than I'd like to and like half of you less well than you deserve. Some of you, though , are just assholes.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Anyone else for swimming in rubbing alcohol?


Looks like I picked the wrong week to start licking furniture in the international wing of the airport.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Anyone else for swimming in rubbing alcohol?


...wasn't there an episode of an old Spiderman cartoon wherein someone did that to Namor or something?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, let me know when Americans start dying from it.  If only because I trust American authorities to actually tell the truth about it and come up with reasonable estimates of fatalities.

Unlike China, where 1 million people could die from it and the ChiComm Gov't would claim that fatalities were in the low single digits and the fatality rate near zero.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Baby can you dig your man.

/My life for you!
//Bumpity bumpity bump
///3
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All our times have come
Here but now they're gone
Seasons don't fear the reaper
Nor do the wind, the sun or the rain, we can be like they are

Come on baby, don't fear the reaper
Baby take my hand, don't fear the reaper
We'll be able to fly, don't fear the reaper
Baby I'm your man
 
pounddawg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Real time

https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/ap​p​s/opsdashboard/index.html?fbclid=IwAR1​0_0r4OdovxhoaqXj_QAPGG0323pEGI0BiXlflT​R7uLtu1lPpyX6GsRMQ#/bda7594740fd402994​23467b48e9ecf6
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Call the the nearest yacht club


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Anyone else for swimming in rubbing alcohol?


I don't recommend doing that.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I've been sick for 3 days. Headache, cough, mild fever, runny nose, which are the early symptoms of corona virus. I'm done for.

Farewell, Farkers. I know half of you less well than I'd like to and like half of you less well than you deserve. Some of you, though , are just assholes.


Influenza-A has been big this year and apparently wasn't covered by the standard flu shots.  I have some friends who are on Day 27 of their entire family being hit.  My sister had it a couple of weeks ago and said that she was awake for maybe 4 hours over 3 days.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This morning at breakfast it was announced that everyone in the house but me has the flu. I live in a plague house. FML.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As someone who is boarding a plan to Vegas for a conference in one week I am not getting a kick out of this news.

At least I have the blackjack and hookers option.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MrBallou: I've been sick for 3 days. Headache, cough, mild fever, runny nose, which are the early symptoms of corona virus. I'm done for.

Farewell, Farkers. I know half of you less well than I'd like to and like half of you less well than you deserve. Some of you, though , are just assholes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: Call the the nearest yacht club and hire the biggest yacht you can for a trip to Europe with 20 people. It will be fueled and stocked for 20 people and 5,000 miles.

Take yourself down there at night and steal the yacht. Set off for a deserted island and establish your own civilization.


Don't forget to bring the yacht club commodores daughter
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pounddawg: Real time

https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/app​s/opsdashboard/index.html?fbclid=IwAR1​0_0r4OdovxhoaqXj_QAPGG0323pEGI0BiXlflT​R7uLtu1lPpyX6GsRMQ#/bda7594740fd402994​23467b48e9ecf6


Obviously we should have banned Chinese people from entering the U.S. and let the Muslims in free and clear.

In other news, some researchers say the amount of people infected in China may be THIRTY TIMES more than reported.

Up to 44,000 people they say.

Oh well.  Most of them survive anyway, so...yawn (for now.)
 
