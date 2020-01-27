 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Trust.org)   U.S. Dept of The Obvious warns against travel to China   (news.trust.org) divider line
23
    More: Obvious, Federal government of the United States, President of the United States, U.S. State Department, United States, Yangtze River, Wuhan, Hubei, New York City  
•       •       •

312 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2020 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let US-China flights go... if they want to die, its their own business.

Ban all China-US flights... and deny anyone who's been to China in the last month from coming back.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"[...] Williams Patent Crusher and Pulverizer Co. didn't have any built-in safety features for its XR430 Hog Wood Chipper."

/Hhhmmmmm.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: "[...] Williams Patent Crusher and Pulverizer Co. didn't have any built-in safety features for its XR430 Hog Wood Chipper."

/Hhhmmmmm.


That's a bit extreme, and might spread the virus too.
 
camaroash
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Isn't avoiding China good advice in general?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Let US-China flights go... if they want to die, its their own business.



I'm flying to China this year, so I'm really getting a kick out of these responses.

/Going in May, though.
//Hong Kong.
///Yes, I like to live dangerously.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

camaroash: Isn't avoiding China good advice in general?


If Canada turns over that Huawei executive to the USA for prosecution, China is going to be taking hostages like they did with those Canadians.
 
Ecliptic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Let US-China flights go... if they want to die, its their own business.

Ban all China-US flights... and deny anyone who's been to China in the last month from coming back.


This.

The_Sponge: lolmao500: Let US-China flights go... if they want to die, its their own business.


I'm flying to China this year, so I'm really getting a kick out of these responses.

/Going in May, though.
//Hong Kong.
///Yes, I like to live dangerously.


Seriously dude, these things usually take 12-18 months to resolve. The situation in May is going to be exponentially worse than it is now. WaPo had an article earlier about how, given the CDC warning, you may be eligible for a refund on your travel plans, at least from the airline.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: lolmao500: Let US-China flights go... if they want to die, its their own business.


I'm flying to China this year, so I'm really getting a kick out of these responses.

/Going in May, though.
//Hong Kong.
///Yes, I like to live dangerously.


I hope your username isn't a description of your lymphatic system.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The advisory was in place on Friday as level 4, "do not go there."  The day before it was level 2, "be careful" or whatever level 2 says.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ecliptic:
Seriously dude, these things usually take 12-18 months to resolve. The situation in May is going to be exponentially worse than it is now. WaPo had an article earlier about how, given the CDC warning, you may be eligible for a refund on your travel plans, at least from the airline.


Well sh*t.


FrancoFile: I hope your username isn't a description of your lymphatic system.



I LOL'd.
 
Insain2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When I wanted to go to China, that was in the late 80's/90's no problem.....now I'll pass for now thank you very much!!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where else can a guy get a nice bowl of bat soup?

/whaddya mean I'm not helping
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: The advisory was in place on Friday as level 4, "do not go there."  The day before it was level 2, "be careful" or whatever level 2 says.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

And when it gets to level 8, it means "Captain America can't save your ass."
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fine, I'll just have to stay in the US and go around with a surgical mask and a quart of wonton soup with a rubber bat in it instead
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This coronavirus hysteria is just CBS creating a viral advertising campaign for their reboot of The Stand, isn't it?

Blue Oyster Cult - (Don't Fear) The Reaper 1976 [Studio Version]cowbell link in description
Youtube ClQcUyhoxTg
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: lolmao500: Let US-China flights go... if they want to die, its their own business.


I'm flying to China this year, so I'm really getting a kick out of these responses.

/Going in May, though.
//Hong Kong.
///Yes, I like to live dangerously.


If I'm there at the same time I can show you around if you're not already familiar. Are you taking the CX flight?
 
Koldbern
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: lolmao500: Let US-China flights go... if they want to die, its their own business.


I'm flying to China this year, so I'm really getting a kick out of these responses.

/Going in May, though.
//Hong Kong.
///Yes, I like to live dangerously.


meh.
No, seriously!  meh.

The odds of you catching it in china is one in a half-million.
If you are unlucky to catch it, I still wouldn't worry about it too much.
I've seen higher mortality rates from some flu seasons.
That's not stopping you from planning ahead, and acting sick on your return!You could totally mess with friends, family, neighbors, co-workers, etc.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Koldbern: meh.
No, seriously! meh.

The odds of you catching it in china is one in a half-million.
If you are unlucky to catch it, I still wouldn't worry about it too much.
I've seen higher mortality rates from some flu seasons.
That's not stopping you from planning ahead, and acting sick on your return!You could totally mess with friends, family, neighbors, co-workers, etc.



To be honest, I'm waaaaay more concerned about the political situation in Hong Kong....the airport getting shut down again, etc.

Regarding your last point, there are certain friends that I should prank.  :-)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: If I'm there at the same time I can show you around if you're not already familiar. Are you taking the CX flight?



Not CX....JAL....Seattle to Tokyo, Tokyo to Hong Kong...so I have that going for me, which is nice.

Prelim plan is to arrive on the evening of 5/11, and leave on the evening of 5/15.  Yes, it's a very short stay, but I'm doing a bucket list trip by flying around the world.  Heading to back to Europe after HK, and then flying home.....in two weeks.

/The jet lag might kill me before the coronavirus does.
 
Riche
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trocadero: NotThatGuyAgain: The advisory was in place on Friday as level 4, "do not go there."  The day before it was level 2, "be careful" or whatever level 2 says.

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 340x565]
And when it gets to level 8, it means "Captain America can't save your ass."


It will probably be level 7.9 tomorrow.

Cap. will be in for a busy day.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: camaroash: Isn't avoiding China good advice in general?

If Canada turns over that Huawei executive to the USA for prosecution, China is going to be taking hostages like they did with those Canadians.


Yes, they probably will.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That which does not kill us makes us stronger.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

camaroash: Isn't avoiding China good advice in general?


Yes. Even before now Canada counselled a "high degree of caution" to citizens visiting PRChina "due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws" (i.e. hostage taking).

Am advisory discouraging all travel to PRChina was added to our foreign affairs department website today.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report