 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Stonk Market)   A Florida man filled his car with feces and threw handfuls of it at pedestrians, because he lost $600,000, went bankrupt, and got divorced after shorting Tesla stock   (thestonkmarket.com) divider line
49
    More: Satire, Thought, Marriage, Florida Man, Divorce, Feces, Human, only thing, Alimony  
•       •       •

984 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2020 at 4:05 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only person that makes from a book telling people how to get rich is the person who wrote the book.
Hopefully Musk sends the loser a nice basket.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satire is supposed to be funny.
 
Cheron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is perfectly well adjusted behavior for Floridaman
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The only thing left to do was throw shiat at people from my car."

I think we've all had days like that.
 
lexnaturalis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That was a stupid person's version of satire.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The only thing left to do was throw shiat at people from my car."

Well, I mean yeah. We've all had those days.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought we had a satire tag... Or did Subby think this was real?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So lemme get this straight:

Do this in Vegas with any chance game when it's you v. the house? It's alright.

Do this in Wall Street when it's you against many other factors? Throw a tantrum?

Dumbass people making dumbass decisions.
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One, I don't believe this one bit. Two, if it is, how long was he stockpiling feces for it to fill his car?
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
boydellandbrewer.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thher
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
booztravlr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
750 pedestrians were hit in the face with human feces.

An old man, while driving his camaro, is able to hit 750 people in the face? The Marlins should sign him.
 
bud jones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Keys dude: One, I don't believe this one bit. Two, if it is, how long was he stockpiling feces for it to fill his car?


he hit 750 people, according to TFA. which is actually kind of impressive.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey, what happened to my feces collection?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That reads like a satire site written from China.
Anyway, it's not true, and it's not funny.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
if you biatches would just pay $5 a month we wouldn't have to put up with this shiat.

get it together you cheap, farksticks.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A Florida Man recently read a well-known investment book called The Intelligent Investor. After reading this tome of a book, the Florida Man took it upon himself and shorted Tesla (TSLA). This was right before Tesla's meteoric rise to $575/share.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
que.guero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"For better or worse. For richer, or forget it..."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
YOU'VE BEEN MUSKED!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, the quoted website  "The Stonk" isn't The Onion.... but it wants to be. It would be funnier if it was funny...at all.

Jebsus -  how did this get greenlighted?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bleh, satire. Far weirder things have happened in Florida than this.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Its pretty much the poop flinging types that are anti-Musk/Tesla/SpaceX so this is not surprising.
 
AngryDesertDweller
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What year Camaro ??
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There'a a pretty good country/western song there somewhere.
 
GDubDub
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: So lemme get this straight:

Do this in Vegas with any chance game when it's you v. the house? It's alright.

Do this in Wall Street when it's you against many other factors? Throw a tantrum?

Dumbass people making dumbass decisions.


Yeah, like deciding to comment on shiatty satire thinking that it is real.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I want to know where they got that mug shot.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I thought we had a satire tag... Or did Subby think this was real?


In fairness, the Florida tag is like God's own satire tag.
 
freidog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Florida Man goes bankrupt shorting Tesla, fills car with human poop and throws feces at pedestrians

Florida man arrested for emptying septic tank into boss's pool, takes swim in poop pool

A Florida man chases people around Walmart with fresh turd from toilet

Bad satire, or someone's poop-fetish personal erotica site, we may never know...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How does one aquire that much human feces?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: if you biatches would just pay $5 a month we wouldn't have to put up with this shiat.

get it together you cheap, farksticks.


Bring back the 'BOOBIES' threads and that might happen....
 
OldJames
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Hey, what happened to my feces collection?


You got hit by the turd burglar
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I just lost all of my money and my wife left me. The only thing left to do was throw shiat at people from my car."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You people can't see the obvious - it stated 'human feces', it wasn't all his.  He could just take a trip over to the local septic tank cleaning service, put one in reverse and bam he's got ammo for hours of quality mental breakdown entertainment.

Now peeing on 750 pedestrians in the face...that would take dedication and skill.  My top score is 3 myself but one day I'll get more.  Sure brightens up my commute home let me tell you.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I saw a Tesla today with a vanity plate BYEOPEC, it gave me a chuckle.
 
AngryDesertDweller
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcos P: How does one aquire that much human feces?


Lots of Taco Bell...
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You know it's fake because if someone really did try this in Florida, they'd get shot.  Either by the pedestrians or the cops.  Or both.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcos P: How does one aquire that much human feces?


I might know a guy.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcos P: How does one aquire that much human feces?


10% inspiration, 90% perspiration.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcos P: How does one aquire that much human feces?


I believe the standard Fark answer of "Taco Bell" is appropriate here.
 
OptimisticCynicism
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The only person that makes from a book telling people how to get rich is the person who wrote the book.


You are clearly not familiar with the book. It has been a major influence on more than one billionaire.

Unfortunately for Florida Man, the title of the book is about prudent, disciplined investing being the only alternative to speculation. Betting everything on one stock and shorting stuff as a general rule are both speculation.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jsnbase: Marcos P: How does one aquire that much human feces?

10% inspiration, 90% perspiration.


If by inspiration, you mean Ex-Lax, sure.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The only person that makes from a book telling people how to get rich is the person who wrote the book.
Hopefully Musk sends the loser a nice basket.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I thought I was being quiet the intelligent investor," the Florida Man told local news sources.

Seems to me he was neither quiet nor intelligent.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

booztravlr: 750 pedestrians were hit in the face with human feces.

An old man, while driving his camaro, is able to hit 750 people in the face? The Marlins should sign him.


Well... if you have a 55 gallon drum full of diarrhea with a hose attached along with some type of pump, you could hose down and entire sidewalk in just a few seconds.
 
anfrind
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
corn-bread
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not quite seeing the "satire" here.  Satire implies something outside the norm of probability.  I submit that this will eventually happen in exactly this way.
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: I want to know where they got that mug shot.


A reverse image search through Google turned up two hits: this article and the same article posted to Reddit.

However, the image itself has the filename "smoking-gun.jpg" so that's probably a good hint as to where it came from.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report