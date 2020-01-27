 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   Kobe's chopper flew in fog that grounded other choppers. It grounded his too, just a little later   (aol.com) divider line
114
    More: Sad, National Basketball Association, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles, Kobe Bryant, NBA Finals, Orange County, California, Shaquille O'Neal, Los Angeles County, California  
•       •       •

1022 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2020 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



114 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/aisle seat s'il vous plait
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we making jokes now?  Is it too soon?  Is Kobe the ultimate helicopter parent?  Blah blah blah...
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are several ways this evolution could have been initiated but it would not surprise me to find out that Kobe insisted on the flight despite being warned by the pilot.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flying SVFR is insanity in that area with thick fog. I read a more detailed report.  Pilot was very obviously lost in the soup, went below altitude after following the highway and couldn't be tracked and apparently hit that mountain side at 155mph.

Nearly the same reason that NYC tourist helicopter crashed.  In that thick of fog flying VFR you don't know which way is up, down, left, right and you 100% need to know what your instruments are telling you
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
max hedberg would be proud
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Flying SVFR is insanity in that area with thick fog. I read a more detailed report.  Pilot was very obviously lost in the soup, went below altitude after following the highway and couldn't be tracked and apparently hit that mountain side at 155mph.

Nearly the same reason that NYC tourist helicopter crashed.  In that thick of fog flying VFR you don't know which way is up, down, left, right and you 100% need to know what your instruments are telling you


I
Follow
Roads

How some helo pilots do it, unsuccessfully this time. Looks like 99% chance of CFIT.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: max hedberg would be proud


Mitch?

/Same weather got SRV
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Sabbath
Are we making jokes now?  Is it too soon?  Is Kobe the ultimate helicopter parent?  Blah blah blah...


Mom: "You go up there with your father, young lady, and you're grounded!"
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ATC transmissions prior to the crash

Helicopter Sikorsky crashes north of Los Angeles | Extreme Weather
Youtube B0pQfgi9ZqU
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And people laughed at Madden for only taking busses
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: max hedberg would be proud


who the fark is that?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kobe was just following orders...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 60 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: max hedberg would be proud


so would Max Headroom
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Yeah looks like CFIT.  The dewpoint was 2 degrees off the temp.  I know what that means.  Any pilot knows what that means.  Never should have taken off.  Either a hot dog pilot and/or pressure not to make the bossman late.  Pretty sure this is simple pilot error, shame 9 people had to die because of it.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I heard nobody wanted to board, but he was all
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
What about the news saying that the helicopter had special permission to fly despite the fog? Does that mean he requested to fly despite being told no, and they basically said "fine - do it at your own risk"?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 400x400]


Shakes the tiniest fist at you.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It's a little more obvious this time but let's roll it out anyway:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Maybe just drive the 19 miles?
 
knbber2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Gleeman: styckx: Flying SVFR is insanity in that area with thick fog. I read a more detailed report.  Pilot was very obviously lost in the soup, went below altitude after following the highway and couldn't be tracked and apparently hit that mountain side at 155mph.

Nearly the same reason that NYC tourist helicopter crashed.  In that thick of fog flying VFR you don't know which way is up, down, left, right and you 100% need to know what your instruments are telling you

I
Follow
Roads

How some helo pilots do it, unsuccessfully this time. Looks like 99% chance of CFIT.


They had a 4000 fpm descent rate, that sounds like he may have stalled it out, perhaps climbing to avoid terrain.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

styckx: Flying SVFR is insanity in that area with thick fog. I read a more detailed report.  Pilot was very obviously lost in the soup, went below altitude after following the highway and couldn't be tracked and apparently hit that mountain side at 155mph.

Nearly the same reason that NYC tourist helicopter crashed.  In that thick of fog flying VFR you don't know which way is up, down, left, right and you 100% need to know what your instruments are telling you


Throwing out the horizontal speed, IIRC the vertical dropping speed was something like 45 mph as well.

People may think "well, a crash at 45 isn't that bad" until you remember that earth has *no* give, play, air pockets, or crumple zones.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Willie Nelson - Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground
Youtube C3PB1jWO3_E
 
knbber2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: What about the news saying that the helicopter had special permission to fly despite the fog? Does that mean he requested to fly despite being told no, and they basically said "fine - do it at your own risk"?


He didn't have special permission, he requested "Special VFR" which can be granted by controlling agencies once you are airborne to help deconflict other VFR traffic in iffy weather.
 
orbister
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Are we making jokes now?  Is it too soon?  Is Kobe the ultimate helicopter parent?  Blah blah blah...


Is it true that black men have bigger choppers than white men?
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: What about the news saying that the helicopter had special permission to fly despite the fog? Does that mean he requested to fly despite being told no, and they basically said "fine - do it at your own risk"?


It's called SVFR.  He got permission to fly visually with the assist of ATC essentially tracking his flight

Then he went below the altitude to be tracked. Probably because the fog was so bad any higher and he would lose sight of the road he was following. So he increased altitude continued on and ran into the mountain.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

nekom: Yeah looks like CFIT.  The dewpoint was 2 degrees off the temp.  I know what that means.  Any pilot knows what that means.  Never should have taken off.  Either a hot dog pilot and/or pressure not to make the bossman late.  Pretty sure this is simple pilot error, shame 9 people had to die because of it.


He had clearance, but it was a bad decision with the weather.  Obviously.

/Clarence
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vygramul: There are several ways this evolution could have been initiated but it would not surprise me to find out that Kobe insisted on the flight despite being warned by the pilot.


That would make a sad, yet poignant end to his life:  Always wanted things his way...and now he's dead because of it.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
...Bryant says the helicopter is just another tool for maintaining his body. It's no different than his weights or his whirlpool tubs or his custom-made Nikes. Given his broken finger, his fragile knees, his sore back and achy feet, not to mention his chronic agita, Bryant can't sit in a car for two hours.

Welp... he doesn't  have any of that to be aggravated about anymore

win/win
 
orbister
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vygramul: There are several ways this evolution could have been initiated but it would not surprise me to find out that Kobe insisted on the flight despite being warned by the pilot.


That sort of thing happens Aaliyah time.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 400x400]

Shakes the tiniest fist at you.


Shakes tiniest fist^ at both of you
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

styckx: 4seasons85!: What about the news saying that the helicopter had special permission to fly despite the fog? Does that mean he requested to fly despite being told no, and they basically said "fine - do it at your own risk"?

It's called SVFR.  He got permission to fly visually with the assist of ATC essentially tracking his flight

Then he went below the altitude to be tracked. Probably because the fog was so bad any higher and he would lose sight of the road he was following. So he increased altitude continued on and ran into the mountain.


Ah thanks for the clarification. I know nothing about flying.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: nekom: Yeah looks like CFIT.  The dewpoint was 2 degrees off the temp.  I know what that means.  Any pilot knows what that means.  Never should have taken off.  Either a hot dog pilot and/or pressure not to make the bossman late.  Pretty sure this is simple pilot error, shame 9 people had to die because of it.

He had clearance, but it was a bad decision with the weather.  Obviously.

/Clarence


So he didn't know his vector, Victor?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

knbber2: 4seasons85!: What about the news saying that the helicopter had special permission to fly despite the fog? Does that mean he requested to fly despite being told no, and they basically said "fine - do it at your own risk"?

He didn't have special permission, he requested "Special VFR" which can be granted by controlling agencies once you are airborne to help deconflict other VFR traffic in iffy weather.


Thanks for the clarification.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

styckx: Flying SVFR is insanity in that area with thick fog. I read a more detailed report.  Pilot was very obviously lost in the soup, went below altitude after following the highway and couldn't be tracked and apparently hit that mountain side at 155mph.

Nearly the same reason that NYC tourist helicopter crashed.  In that thick of fog flying VFR you don't know which way is up, down, left, right and you 100% need to know what your instruments are telling you


Here's the thing though, was he instrument rated?  Surely that chopper had modern avionics that would have allowed him to fly IFR?  Why weren't they?  Also did they not have a radio altimeter?  Because if I'm flying in the fog that's the first thing I want.

/flight sim buff
//can NOT handle helicopters at all, it's hard, I'll give him that
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The whole point of law enforcement helicopters to is to see and follow things on the ground, of course they aren't going to bother flying in the fog. A properly rated pilot should be able fly in instrument conditions if the objective is to get from A to B. Whether this pilot was qualified or not is a matter for investigation.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: DarnoKonrad: max hedberg would be proud

so would Max Headroom


And Mitch Headroom.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Are we making jokes now?  Is it too soon?  Is Kobe the ultimate helicopter parent?  Blah blah blah...


I'm already reminded of that Farker who in yesterday's thread was losing his shiat about all the snark and leaving the site (possibly forever), and then someone pointed out that the first line of his profile was something to the tune of him saying he was impossible to offend.
 
Watubi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Maybe just drive the 19 miles?


Obviously you've never driven in SoCA
 
orbister
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nekom: The dewpoint was 2 degrees off the temp. I know what that means. Any pilot knows what that means.


Carburettor icing in a jet engine? Is that a thing?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, live and learn.

Oh...
 
buntz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I flew in a helicopter once from the roof of Presby Hospital in Pittsburgh to the Allegheny airport to gas up and back again.  Maybe 8 miles?   It was the most terrifying thing I've ever done.  I would never fly in a helicopter again.

Granted, I AM a big coward but still....
 
Gleeman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Watubi: toddalmighty: Maybe just drive the 19 miles?

Obviously you've never driven in SoCA


In LA? That's like an hour drive.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

orbister: nekom: The dewpoint was 2 degrees off the temp. I know what that means. Any pilot knows what that means.

Carburettor icing in a jet engine? Is that a thing?


No not that, but it generally means fog.  I would also expect him to know what areas are prone to fog, I doubt he just moved there last week, I'd assume he's been Kobe's pilot for some time and if that's where his kid regularly had her practices he's probably landed there numerous times.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

puffy999: NotThatGuyAgain: nekom: Yeah looks like CFIT.  The dewpoint was 2 degrees off the temp.  I know what that means.  Any pilot knows what that means.  Never should have taken off.  Either a hot dog pilot and/or pressure not to make the bossman late.  Pretty sure this is simple pilot error, shame 9 people had to die because of it.

He had clearance, but it was a bad decision with the weather.  Obviously.

/Clarence

So he didn't know his vector, Victor?


Roger, Roger.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

styckx: Flying SVFR is insanity in that area with thick fog. I read a more detailed report.  Pilot was very obviously lost in the soup, went below altitude after following the highway and couldn't be tracked and apparently hit that mountain side at 155mph.

Nearly the same reason that NYC tourist helicopter crashed.  In that thick of fog flying VFR you don't know which way is up, down, left, right and you 100% need to know what your instruments are telling you


Almost certainly right right, and the rate of descent tells us virtually all we need to know I think.

The 4000 ft. per minute descent from 2000 feet into terrain at 1600 feet would have taken six seconds. Even if he'd been in controlled flight through initiation of the climb, If he lost orientation as he started to climb into the clouds to cross the ridge, he'd have had no time to get himself sorted after (if) he realized he was descending fast in an unintended direction.  And as a solo pilot, he wouldn't have had a second set of eyes on the gauges to say "my airplane."

That kind of sink rate is inconsistent with controlled flight with an intent to land, even with a mechanical emergency. It's something twice or 2.5 times target auto rotation descent speed, so even if he'd lost an engine he wouldn't have meant to come down that fast.  And this was a two engine helicopter.

Hard to envision a scenario where the blades are still spinning and attached to the aircraft where he'd have had an intentional controlled descent at that speed  So it was either controlled but unintentional (he didn't know which was he was flying until it was too late) or uncontrolled (he knew it but the aircraft wasn't responding to inputs).

I'm squarely in the camp of the former, maddening as CFIT always is.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

styckx: 4seasons85!: What about the news saying that the helicopter had special permission to fly despite the fog? Does that mean he requested to fly despite being told no, and they basically said "fine - do it at your own risk"?

It's called SVFR.  He got permission to fly visually with the assist of ATC essentially tracking his flight

Then he went below the altitude to be tracked. Probably because the fog was so bad any higher and he would lose sight of the road he was following. So he increased altitude continued on and ran into the mountain.


How high can those things go? If visibility was really so bad, why wouldn't the pilot just climb high enough where mountains weren't going to sneak up on you?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Maybe just drive the 19 miles?


I think it came out in yesterday's thread that it was more like 90 miles.
 
Displayed 50 of 114 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report