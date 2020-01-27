 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   Assorted quotes from the mind of a Tesla short-seller. "Musk is an epic fraud. The Ed Hardy shirt of tech visionaries, the Jar Jar Binks of technology, a cross between Elizabeth Holmes and Donald Trump. Is Elon lactating?"   (bloomberg.com) divider line
42
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"BUY, MORTIMER, BUY!!!!"
*At your own risk. Don't take random investment advice from anyone on the interwebs you don't know and trust in the real world. Really. Don't. It could be from this guy, or Elon, eww, or some random havin' a laugh.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the fact that hating Musk actually cost people real money.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He makes it sound like lactation is somehow a bad thing.
 
kona
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna take my $600k and short Tesla👇👇👇
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: Guy who blew retirement account has choice words for casino manager.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone wants to think that Elon Musk is a real-life Tony Stark, but he's the exact opposite.

Musk is just some idiot who was born rich and paid REAL scientists to invent stuff that he can take credit for.

/Bring on the H8, Elon Cultists!
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I like the fact that hating Musk actually cost people real money.


I'm always happy when I hear about any short-seller getting f**ked.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My nipples explode with delight?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Everyone wants to think that Elon Musk is a real-life Tony Stark, but he's the exact opposite.

Musk is just some idiot who was born rich and paid REAL scientists to invent stuff that he can take credit for.

/Bring on the H8, Elon Cultists!


so.... Bruce Wayne?
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is musk eating crackers like he owns the place?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss your laugh. I miss your scent. I miss your Musk. When this all gets sorted out, I think you and me should get an apartment together.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Everyone wants to think that Elon Musk is a real-life Tony Stark, but he's the exact opposite.

Musk is just some idiot who was born rich and paid REAL scientists to invent stuff that he can take credit for.

/Bring on the H8, Elon Cultists!


He really is a clown, not sure why so many grown men crush on the guy. I mean, for Christ's sake a real actual rescue diver rightly called out his rich kid toy sideshow as the distraction it was during a real emergency, and he called the guy a pedophile. Not liking someone is a dumb thing to hedge your investments on, but Elon Musk is an overhyped asshole. His fanbase seems to be comprised of teenagers who don't know any better and easily-impressed morons.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like both the Elon disciples and the Elon haters are equally nuts. It's like someone found a DNA sample of Mac fans from the 80s and made two opposing armies of defective clones.
 
CorruptDB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still relevant:
A Tesla Short Seller Gets Q2 Results...
Youtube wxEClGh6Mus
 
mathamagical
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hes not wrong, but betting against Tesla is betting that musk fanboys and vc techbros will stop sucking his dick and that's a bad bet. No one ever lost money betting that techbros and vc hawkers would keep fluffing each other.

/The market can remain irrational linger than you can remain solvent ya dingus
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are getting into a new era of manic stupidity in the markets. When people are betting so strongly against a clear market winner, and in the process losing their shirts, without any indication that their wishes of doom will ever come true, you know you're among the same people who would have bet against AMZN back in 1997.

While their fundamentals may be crap and there's a lot of potential pitfalls for the company, their product is a prime example of a blue ocean innovation. As part of a balanced portfolio, you'd expect to include long positions on blue ocean companies. If you're betting all your chips on TSLA, you're gambling too (at least you're winning).

Betting against a blue ocean company is not smart, even if you think they have terrible fundamentals. If you're not comfortable with taking the long position, it might be better to sit out the stock altogether.
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't someone think of the fossil fuel CEOs?
 
que.guero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Everyone wants to think that Elon Musk is a real-life Tony Stark, but he's the exact opposite.

Musk is just some idiot who was born rich and paid REAL scientists to invent stuff that he can take credit for.

/Bring on the H8, Elon Cultists!


Meh - I worked with Elon back in the early 90s when he was just a software engineer. Rich kid? Entitled? Sure, but the dude was a genius, even then.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I like the fact that hating Musk actually cost people real money.


Too bad Musk wasn't one of them.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Everyone wants to think that Elon Musk is a real-life Tony Stark, but he's the exact opposite.

Musk is just some idiot who was born rich and paid REAL scientists to invent stuff that he can take credit for.

/Bring on the H8, Elon Cultists!


Well they're not exactly handing out engineer and scientific jobs at the local Wal-Mart, so... say what you want but he has done more to employ the intelligent for a non-murderous purpose than anyone else in my generation.

Mechanical engineers don't have that many high paying jobs available to them if you're unwilling to work for the military industrial complex.
 
neapoi
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: It sounds like both the Elon disciples and the Elon haters are equally nuts. It's like someone found a DNA sample of Mac fans from the 80s and made two opposing armies of defective clones.


Both sides, you say?!?!
 
Trik
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
oblig
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
upndn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I always double take this poster
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: a real emergency, and he called the guy a pedophile


I'm an Elon fan to some extent but I admit that wasn't one of his best moments.

He went full Trump.  Everybody knows you never go full Trump.
 
Harlee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Everyone wants to think that Elon Musk is a real-life Tony Stark, but he's the exact opposite.

Musk is just some idiot who was born rich and paid REAL scientists to invent stuff that he can take credit for.

/Bring on the H8, Elon Cultists!


You're adorable.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Everyone wants to think that Elon Musk is a real-life Tony Stark, but he's the exact opposite.

Musk is just some idiot who was born rich and paid REAL scientists to invent stuff that he can take credit for.

/Bring on the H8, Elon Cultists!

He really is a clown, not sure why so many grown men crush on the guy. I mean, for Christ's sake a real actual rescue diver rightly called out his rich kid toy sideshow as the distraction it was during a real emergency, and he called the guy a pedophile. Not liking someone is a dumb thing to hedge your investments on, but Elon Musk is an overhyped asshole. His fanbase seems to be comprised of teenagers who don't know any better and easily-impressed morons.


If Musk would learn to STFU once in a while, that would be great
 
T.rex
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Everyone wants to think that Elon Musk is a real-life Tony Stark, but he's the exact opposite.

Musk is just some idiot who was born rich and paid REAL scientists to invent stuff that he can take credit for.

/Bring on the H8, Elon Cultists!


"exact opposite?"  Pretty sure Tony farking Stark was born rich, as well.  Not to mention, most of his Department of Defense contracts were grandfathered in from his old man.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I bought some Apple and Tesla and Microsoft stock when it was cheap, not as much as I should have.  Beyond that I have no special feelings toward any of the millionaire/billionaires who run the companies.  Most of the deep passion I've seen among others has been antipathy.  Keep making me money, though, guys.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rv4-farker: Action Replay Nick: a real emergency, and he called the guy a pedophile

I'm an Elon fan to some extent but I admit that wasn't one of his best moments.

He went full Trump.  Everybody knows you never go full Trump.


ya know, but Trump. (or any of his crotchfruit)
 
Erik_Emune [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He's a difficult chap and not fun to work for.

But he willed into being the first electric car that people actually want for reasons of it being a cool car and not a virtue signal. Also, he's kicking ULA right where it hurts, which I for one applaud on principal grounds.
 
Donald_McRonald
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sno man: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Everyone wants to think that Elon Musk is a real-life Tony Stark, but he's the exact opposite.

Musk is just some idiot who was born rich and paid REAL scientists to invent stuff that he can take credit for.

/Bring on the H8, Elon Cultists!

so.... Bruce Wayne?


Batman's a scientist
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Donald_McRonald: sno man: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Everyone wants to think that Elon Musk is a real-life Tony Stark, but he's the exact opposite.

Musk is just some idiot who was born rich and paid REAL scientists to invent stuff that he can take credit for.

/Bring on the H8, Elon Cultists!

so.... Bruce Wayne?

Batman's a scientist


[whispers...] so's E, but he's got a flock of Alfreds at SpaceX and another whole flock at Tesla
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tuxq: Well they're not exactly handing out engineer and scientific jobs at the local Wal-Mart, so... say what you want but he has done more to employ the intelligent for a non-murderous purpose than anyone else in my generation.


Larry Page and Bill Gates probably head that list
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No he don't sound bitter at all.
 
Esc7
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Ed hardy shirt line is actually funny to me.

Elon sucks, but the stock market is a popularity contest and irrational. Don't expect the market to punish people for being all hat and no cattle.

Tesla is massively overvalued but unless something happens don't expect the world to try and walk back it's mistake.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: tuxq: Well they're not exactly handing out engineer and scientific jobs at the local Wal-Mart, so... say what you want but he has done more to employ the intelligent for a non-murderous purpose than anyone else in my generation.

Larry Page and Bill Gates probably head that list


Bwahaha! Odd choices. Billy G has atoned quite a bit. But Larry? Fark him. But hey you're you. Not the most trusted if not most ignored Farkers.

/ Lucky a luminary such as that guy over there is reading what I type.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: johnny_vegas: tuxq: Well they're not exactly handing out engineer and scientific jobs at the local Wal-Mart, so... say what you want but he has done more to employ the intelligent for a non-murderous purpose than anyone else in my generation.

Larry Page and Bill Gates probably head that list

Bwahaha! Odd choices. Billy G has atoned quite a bit. But Larry? Fark him. But hey you're you. Not the most trusted if not most ignored Farkers.

/ Lucky a luminary such as that guy over there is reading what I type.


Username checks out
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I still maintain the he fights crime at night dressed as a skunk.
 
skinink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In other news, today Elon Musk has announced that he has created a holding company that will invest in tulips.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tuxq: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Everyone wants to think that Elon Musk is a real-life Tony Stark, but he's the exact opposite.

Musk is just some idiot who was born rich and paid REAL scientists to invent stuff that he can take credit for.

/Bring on the H8, Elon Cultists!

Well they're not exactly handing out engineer and scientific jobs at the local Wal-Mart, so... say what you want but he has done more to employ the intelligent for a non-murderous purpose than anyone else in my generation.

Mechanical engineers don't have that many high paying jobs available to them if you're unwilling to work for the military industrial complex.


There are vastly more open engineering jobs than there are qualified engineers to fill them.
 
que.guero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I still maintain the he fights crime at night dressed as a skunk.


He's "The Shoveler"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
