(UPI)   China now the #2 exporter of weapons due to Russia getting high on its own supply   (upi.com) divider line
mongbiohazard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't worry people, we still have 58% of the worldwide market on devices and technology intended solely to kill others of our own species. Just as Jesus Christ intended.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
China now the #2 exporter producerof weapons

FYFY derpmitter
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Chinese MiG"

There's a combination that really inspires aeronautical confidence...
 
akula
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you've got money, you're probably buying from the US where possible.

If you're looking cheap, you settled for Russia. But now China is making a bigger effort for foreign sales and they can do things even cheaper than Russia.

There's reasons to buy some things from Sweden, France, UK, and some other nations, but what's driving these numbers aren't Carl Gustavs and a half dozen Rafales. It's nations buying entire fighter wings of F-35s and the like.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder where Belgium falls on the list
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If these companies in China are anything like "wish":, there's nothing to be concerned about because instead of an M-16, the buyers will get plastic, water shooting versions of the gun or miniatures. Not to mention the real guns might fall apart, like a lot of Chinese made stuff does. Imagine, firing a cannon at a tank and having the shell do a cartoon pop and drop out of the barrel.
 
